We currently own LULU in our Gunderson Capital Ultra Growth Portfolios. I'm raising our five-year price target from $374 to $590.

The accelerating shift to working from home will provide a sustainable tailwind to the overall athletic apparel market, a trend we see continuing in a post-pandemic world.

With athletic apparel maker Lululemon (LULU) and the fast-growing exercise/media company Mirror formally exchanging “namastes” last week, an integrated fitness conglomerate was born. The deal should be viewed as a shot across the bow for entrenched athletic apparel makers Nike (NKE) & Under Armour (UAA) and as a declaration of war on the exercise darling Peloton (PTON). The synergies the combination creates will fuel the long-term strategic plans already in place for both LULU and Mirror.

I have written about LULU a number of times over the years, most recently back in September 2019. In my opinion, the recent purchase of Mirror solidifies Lululemon’s future growth trajectory and immediately positions the company as a disruptor to their competitors. As a result, we are raising our five-year price target from $374 to $590.

As you would imagine, I'm “very bullish” on the stock and we currently hold a position in the Gunderson Capital Ultra Growth Portfolios. We have held positions in LULU a number of times over the years and remain confident in management’s ability execute their long-term growth strategy. Our newly elevated five-year price target represents a 90% gain from recent all-time highs.

Lululemon currently is ranked #306 in our BSN database, spending a majority of the last 18 months in the top 3% of our rankings.

When placing a five-year price target on a company’s common shares, we put a high emphasis on “visible sustainable growth.” As growth visibility increases, so does the probability that estimated growth rates will be “sustainable,” allowing our ranking models to place a higher confidence interval on our five-year price targets. In my opinion, the Mirror deal does the above for Lululemon.

With the purchase of Mirror, Lululemon is acquiring not only an athletic equipment maker, but also a media company. LULU has become an integrated fitness conglomerate overnight. The deal provides Mirror with immediate access to more than 480 brick-and-mortar store locations in more than 13 countries around the globe. Contrast this with the roughly 40 store locations operated by Peloton. Hence why the recent development should be seen as a declaration of war by PTON. The combined entity of LULU and Mirror is positioned to make huge market share gains in the $500 billion global physical activity market.

Lululemon's ascent in the athletic apparel business continues and the likes of NKE and UAA must take notice. In the current athletic environment, the lack of pro and college level sports across the airwaves has hindered the structural marketing advantage enjoyed by the large stalwarts in the space. Lululemon has evolved from a niche yoga pant manufacturer into a lifestyle brand recognized around the globe, doing so with a comparably minute marketing spend. Mirror strengthens that lifestyle branding focus.

The purchase of Mirror also helps to reinforce LULU’s rapidly-expanding e-commerce sales channel. During Lululemon’s Q1 2020 earnings call, where management announced a 17% decline in net revenue, e-commerce sales were the lone bright spot. With a majority of their global customer base under quarantine in Q1 2020, e-commerce sales jumped over 67% (125% just in the month of April). The gains were not just confined to North America. Europe and Australia also were up 170% and 150%, respectively.

These gains show the resiliency of LULU’s products by a loyal customer base. This type of resiliency translates into identifiable sustainable growth, elevating the confidence intervals around our long-term growth forecast and subsequent valuation increase for LULU’s shares. Access to online content/workouts and additional product offerings available via the MIRROR acquisition will broaden the revenue streams generated by LULU in the e-commerce sales channel, providing additional verticals for accretive long-term growth for the combined entity.

The accelerated move toward working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly have some employees/employers doing so permanently. These shifts can be observed via the increasing levels of adoption in the video conferencing and telehealth space. Although tough to quantify, these demographic shifts will have a lasting impact on the long-term demand for casual comfortable athletic gear in the United States and abroad.

As previously mentioned in a majority of my articles, “momentum” also plays heavily into my rankings. Lululemon’s shares have vastly outperformed the S&P 500 in four out of the last five years. LULU stock is annually averaging 63.6% more than the S&P 500 over the last three years (72.6% to 9.0%) and 63.2% over the last 12 months (67.7% to 4.5%).

This level of outperformance is tough to match and tends to come with a relatively high Beta. Not the case for Lululemon. With a Beta measurement of 1.08, a majority of LULU’s dominance has translated directly into alpha for investors.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the chart for Lululemon. Technical analysis/charting is the primary tool I use when determining my entry or exit point for an equity position. When the COVID-19 pandemic became fully priced into the market, the lows reached support levels LULU’s shares have not seen since January 2019. Once the 50-day moving average crossed below the 200-day in mid-April of 2020, the shares began their march back to all-time highs. The shares pulled back a bit after Q1 2020 earnings were announced, but gapped up at the end of June on the Mirror deal news.

The downside risks of an extended COVID-19 pandemic still remain. LULU’s need for extended store closures would be a drag on Q2 2020 revenues (as seen in Q1 2020) and increase the initial execution risk associated with the Mirror deal. In our opinion, these are near-term concerns and we will look to take advantage of any softness in the shares, as the market continues to digest Lululemon’s M&A activities.

With the purchase of Mirror, Lululemon solidifies our original five-year growth estimates for the company, while also providing a new product vertical in the $500 billion market for global physical activity. LULU purchases a partner they are very familiar with, at a $500 million price tag that seems pretty cheap in today’s market environment where stay at home stock valuations have skyrocketed. The prospects for co-branding opportunities are boundless.

Our five-year price target for LULU climbs to $590 and I'm “very bullish” on the shares of LULU.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LULU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.