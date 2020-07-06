While the price of oil has rallied to a 4-month high, the recovery of shale oil production is not expected until the second half of next year.

About three months ago, I wrote an article in which I stated that Halliburton (HAL) had plunged to the extreme and thus it would greatly reward investors if the pandemic did not last longer than expected. Since my article, the stock has rallied 55% and hence the big question is what investors should do at the current stock price.

Business overview

The steep rally of Halliburton has been fueled by the rally of the price of oil, which has climbed to a 4-month high. The coronavirus crisis has caused a slump in the demand for jet fuel and gasoline and thus the global demand for oil products is on track for a record slump this year. However, the pandemic is expected to subside the latest from next year. As a result, the demand for oil products is likely to recover strongly from next year.

The International Energy Agency ("IEA") agrees on this view, as it recently issued a markedly positive outlook for the energy market. According to the report, the global demand for oil products is expected to surge at the fastest pace in history next year, by 5.7 million barrels per day. If this forecast materializes, the demand for oil products next year will be only 2.4 million barrels per day lower (2.4%) than it was last year, before the onset of the pandemic.

However, the recovery of U.S. shale oil production is expected to be slow. The active U.S. rig count has decreased for 13 consecutive weeks at a fast pace and thus it has slumped 71% over last year, to an 11-year low level. Even worse, according to the CEO of Precision Drilling (PDS), a major onshore oilfield services provider, shale oil producers will not return to production mode until the second half of next year even if the economy continues to recover. This slow recovery will provide a strong headwind to the business of Halliburton for at least the next two years.

Analysts seem to agree on this outlook. They expect Halliburton to incur losses this and next year and earn only $0.19 per share in 2022 and $0.28 per share in 2023. Even in 2024, Halliburton is expected to post earnings per share of only $0.78, much lower than the earnings per share of $1.24 reported last year. This means that Halliburton is currently trading at 16.0 times its expected earnings in 2024. Moreover, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 over the last decade. It is thus safe to conclude that the fair earnings multiple of the stock is around this value. Therefore, it is evident that the market has already priced most of the growth expected from Halliburton over the next four years in its current stock price.

It is also important to note that Halliburton was struggling even before the pandemic. Since the previous downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the oil price from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in 2016, oil producers have become remarkably conservative in their budgets and thus they have exerted a strong headwind to the oilfield service providers. In addition, thanks to technological advances in the production of oil, oil producers are now able to extract more oil from a given number of wells and thus Halliburton generates lower revenues at a given rate of production.

This helps explain its lackluster performance in recent years. To provide a perspective, the U.S. oil production and the global oil production kept posting new all-time highs every year between 2014 and 2019 but the adjusted earnings per share of Halliburton slumped 69% during that period, from $4.03 to $1.24.

Vulnerability to downturns

Halliburton is highly vulnerable to downturns, such as the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This is not surprising, as the energy sector is infamous for its high cyclicality, but investors should note that Halliburton is more sensitive to downturns than the average energy company.

Due to its high vulnerability, Halliburton is not a buy-and-hold stock. To be sure, the stock has shed 50% over the last decade and 70% over the last five years. In other words, not only did its shareholders miss the entire 11-year bull market between 2009 and 2020, the longest bull market in history, but they also incurred devastating losses.

On the bright side, Halliburton is an ideal stock for those who want to benefit from the exaggerations of the oil price during downturns. Those who believed that the collapse of the oil price to its 18-year lows in March was an exaggeration and bought Halliburton near its bottom have enjoyed an approximate 200% rally in less than four months.

On the other hand, due to its impressive rally, the stock of Halliburton has already priced the recovery of the company in the next 3-4 years. As a result, the stock has limited upside potential, at least in the short run. Moreover, if the pandemic deteriorates, the stock of Halliburton will probably slump once again, to much more attractive levels. To cut a long story short, Halliburton seems to have limited upside and significant downside risk right now, particularly given that the pandemic has become more aggressive lately. Therefore, those who want to profit from the dramatic swings of the stock should probably take their profits and remain on the sidelines until another slump of the stock sends it to bargain territory.

The bottom line

Halliburton plunged to bargain territory at the peak of the coronavirus crisis, in March, but the impressive rally of the stock has rendered it fairly valued, as the stock is currently trading at 16.0 times its expected earnings in 2024. Halliburton is not a buy-and-hold stock and hence investors should take their profits and wait for a significant correction, which may be caused by another wave of the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.