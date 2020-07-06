Overall, Enel Chile seems to be unfairly penalised for a perception of being coal generators and for the higher regulatory WACCs in its network business.

By Felipe Bijit

Utilities continue to be a supremely interesting sector. It offers opportunities in diverse exposures across power technologies and geographies, all providing similar resilience to impacts that would result from another set of coronavirus-related lock-downs. This resilience can be a consequence of consumer offsets to reduced commercial activity, with stay at home orders shifting power consumption to homes, or it can come from guaranteed remuneration schemes from governments in regulated utilities.

In the case of Enel Chile (ENIC), subsidiary of the Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY), resilient income comes from both regulated and standard generation activities, geographically focused on the Narrow Nation. With 10% of coal generation being enough for markets to eschew it, it provides not only an income opportunity with a yield above 6%, but also a value opportunity if market perceptions rightfully change and recognise its ESG impact. Below we explain why the ESG premium is missing from the market price, and why the ample dividend is likely to remain robust to economic uncertainty.

Coal Eschewed

We had an inkling of undervaluation from the fact that meaningful market actors like Norges Bank seem to unfairly think that Enel does not meet requirements of ESG mandates, putting it in the same box as basic materials company Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), even though Enel and its subsidiaries are rapidly phasing out coal as ordered by many European governments. We know that ESG assets earn a premium, as they rightly should. We've seen what an unfavourable perception has done to coal, which has rendered it an essentially 0 value asset in many major European geographies due to rapid phase-out plans by the EU.

In countries like Portugal, Italy and Spain, coal is to be phased out completely within the next couple of years, where no coal production will occur beyond that point. Similar plans exist in much of the rest of Europe with the stark exception of Germany. In geographies where there is a less enthusiastic move towards greenifying generation, like Russia where the certainty of Decree 449 is in question, Enel's subsidiary is nonetheless making an expensive move into removing coal generation by 2022. In this light, we thought that any question of Enel's commitment to stop coal production seems ill-informed, and concluded that Enel along with its subsidiaries might be undervalued due to lacking institutional sponsorship.

(Source: Enel FY Pres 2019)

Although Enel Chile has more of a coal exposure compared to other Enel subsidiaries, it shares with them an increasing marginality of coal production relative to renewable energy generation technologies such as hydro, wind and geothermal. Below we show that the company's emphasis on renewable is being ignored to a certain degree in the valuation.

Valuation

To value Enel Chile, we will focus on its capacity currently in operation, valuing it on the basis of precedent transactions of renewable assets in Europe where sufficient information to build multiples were provided.

(Source: Valkyrie Research and respective company disclosures)

Weighting the multiple for the generation business by the contribution to capacity of each power generation technology, with the multiple of Iren (OTCPK:IRDEF) (a substantial CCGT producer) being used for Enel's CCGT capacity and a 0x multiple for the coal capacity, we can find the weighted average multiple to be applied to the generation business. Due to the emphasis on hydro, the renewable technology with some of the best energy economics, the multiple is averaged up to almost 11x EV/EBITDA.

Then there's the distribution and transmission business, which is a regulated utility concession that involves operating lower-voltage power lines within and high voltage power lines between urban areas. This business, as regulated utilities often do, makes money on a deterministic tariff basis mostly decoupled from demand. The transmission business is compensated with a 7% regulatory WACC on regulated assets, while the distribution business earns remuneration on the basis of a 10% WACC on the regulated asset base. Since these are both regulated utility businesses, where the WACC on transmission is similar to the WACC for the TSO in Spain, Red Electrica (OTCPK:RDEIY), we will use Red Electrica's multiple to value this segment as it approximates regulated utility economics.

(Source: Valkyrie Research using TTM data)

Using the net debt as the NFP, as well as deducting NCIs, we end up with a substantial upside implied by our valuation.

Final Remarks

This is a substantial upside likely unexploited for a combination of reasons. While we believe that Enel's coal exposure is overblown by relevant market movers, there is also a discount that is likely being levied against Enel Chile for the fact that it is an emerging market play. However, even in emerging markets, multiples on these renewable assets should not diverge substantially from what you'd see in more developed countries.

Another reason that there might be a discount is to do with the network operations, which are remunerated on the basis of regulatory WACC. Due to the way that analysts tend to value these assets, the higher WACC rates for distribution assets within the Enel Chile portfolio, and the higher baseline WACC from being in an emerging market, is probably being used to reflect the risk of these operations. Using discount rates to penalise companies for specific risks is a mistake since these rates compound over time in cash flow and target multiple analysis models, having an out-sized effect in perpetuity.

The cash flows (numerators) should be adjusted to reflect the expected value of flows where risks are a concern. Although this is often hard to do, in the case of regulated assets, where anyway risks to cash flows are minimal, naively applying the regulatory WACC as a discount rate, where remuneration is expressly to provide fair return to operators, will inordinately impact valuations of companies like Enel Chile where the regulatory WACC is higher in their networks business. With Enel Chile being a subsidiary in the highly complicated corporate structure of the Enel Group, we are confident that mistakes are being made here.

Although there is likely some explanation for our perceived upside due to the catch-all of Enel Chile being an EM company, the upside is substantial enough where there is definitely a margin of safety from network assets being ill-considered and relevant actors not appreciating fully the ESG operations that Enel as a whole run. Offering a dividend yield above 6% as well puts Enel Chile squarely at the intersect of strong value and income. In the Covid-19 environment, with risks of second waves and value in resilient businesses, Enel Chile is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.