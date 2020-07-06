Stock Market Expectations For Second Half Of 2020

Please watch YouTube Video below on market expectations for second half of 2020

In this video, I will be providing a background on the exceptional quarterly returns (Q2 2020) for major U.S. indices and also what investors should really look forward to for the second half of 2020. So please stick to the end of the video to find out.

If you're new to the channel, please know that I work on videos covering stocks, economics, and other related financial news. If those things sound interesting to you, then please subscribe to my YouTube Channel as well as give me a thumbs up.

Exceptional quarterly returns (Q2 2020) for major U.S. indices!

The month of June is now officially over, and there has been exceptional quarterly returns (Q2 2020) for major U.S. indices! For example, Dow Jones ended the second quarter with an ~18% gain, which represents the best quarter since 1987. As for the S&P 500 (SPY), it had its biggest one-quarter surge of 20%, which represents the best quarter since 1998. Lastly, the Nasdaq Composite popped 31% for the quarter, which represents the best quarter since 1999. I am sure that everyone is quite surprised by the sudden rebound that we've had, primarily driven by Federal Reserve and the U.S. government stimulus programs.

(Source: CNBC)

What to look forward to for the second half of 2020?

Let's look forward to the second half of 2020. There are three things that I want to touch on today for a positive market to be chugging along. The first thing to look out for would be the jobs report and to see if people are going back to work. The second item would be to see if the coronavirus is actually trending in a positive direction (right now it is not). The third thing to watch out for would be any continued coronavirus vaccine developments. If this were to happen sooner than expected, then the market would continue the rally from here.

(Source: Author created above diagram image in PowerPoint)

Jobs - Good trend so far...but still very early

According to an NPR article, "the survey of employers showed payrolls were up by 4.8 million, and the job gains were in industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic, including leisure and hospitality and health services, which includes doctors' and dentists' offices." This is a good sign that firms are hiring again. It should be noted that roughly 40% of the job gains last month were in leisure and hospitality. This was a sector that suffered the most during the pandemic so far.

(Source: NY Times)

Additionally, the unemployment rate declined to 11%. However, this number is not truly accurate in some ways. The Labor Department report reflects only the conditions from the middle of June, and actually doesn't capture the entire June month. The COVID-19 outbreak has since been accelerating in many states such as Texas and Florida, which could put the brakes on the economic recovery. Despite this, it is still a great possible trend for investors to see that both May and June have had jobs added. This allows consumers to have confidence again.

(Source: NY Times)

U.S. sets daily coronavirus cases - Trending in wrong direction

On July 3, 2020, the U.S. sets record for new coronavirus cases, surpassing 55,000. This now marks two days in a row that the U.S. has reached over 50,000 new daily cases. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a statewide mandate requiring Texans to wear masks in public. Remember, Texas was one of the earlier states to reopen in May 1, and have been aggressive in their reopening plans. Additionally, hearing news of Alabama students making bets on who can catch coronavirus first is extremely troubling and is against what the CDC has recommended.

(Source: Coronavirus tracker)

As well, investors should also pay attention to other countries that are seeing constant spikes in their cases such as Brazil or India. Here is a chart that shows India hitting 20,000+ daily new cases with no slowing down in sight. The reason why this is particularly concerning is that most other countries have not even tested on a large scale (unlike the U.S. with over 35 million testing done now).

(Source: Coronavirus tracker)

Although investors may be optimistic that the death rate has not yet spiked, I want to share what the CDC has mentioned. According to the CDC, "the average period from symptom onset to death is about two weeks. The average lag between death and the reporting of a death is just over seven days." The problem here is that many cases and deaths are never confirmed to be COVID-19, and there is a lag in time between when people are infected and when they die. Perhaps waiting for an extra two weeks to get a better idea of if the death rate is spiking is ideal.

(Source: Coronavirus Blog)

Vaccine - Early still, but still hopeful

"The coronavirus has mutated in a way that might help the pathogen spread more easily," White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. This is particularly troubling as Fauci also mentioned that research is underway to confirm the possible mutation and its implications. He personally believes that "there's a little dispute about it." Generally speaking, viruses naturally mutate and scientists have previously mentioned that they do believe minor mutations in the coronavirus have occurred. As we enter the second half of 2020, this would be particularly troubling if the vaccine trials become nullified due to the mutation.

(Picture Source: MarketWatch)

For the current coronavirus vaccine trials, "the United States is on track to have a vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of this year or early 2021", according to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn. The FDA has given authorization to proceed with clinical trials for four vaccines.

Conclusion

It has been a wild, wild, wild stock market ride for the first half of 2020. But there is no better way for the major U.S. indices to close out at exceptional gains right before most people enjoy their July 4th weekend. Although this is positive news, the reality is that investors should really pay attention to the positive trends in job gains, coronavirus cases globally, and also any vaccine developments. The market still doesn't seem to have fully priced in the vaccine development news since it may be another six months before we can actually use vaccines on a mass scale for humans. Nonetheless, the jobs reports is encouraging, but I fear that most jobs may have been eliminated as corporations "trim the fat." The second half of 2020 will undoubtedly be a fascinating one to watch closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.