Introduction

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) is one of those businesses that has seen a significant share price decline in recent months due to COVID-19. Due to the significant decline, I wanted to take a deeper look. AMC is one of the oldest and largest theaters operators in the world. With over 100 years of operations behind it and over 1,000 theaters in 15 countries, it is the go-to for catching a new cinematic release. But, is it worth trying to catch at these lower prices or will its 100-year tenure end and burn up like nitrate film?

Profitability (Or Unprofitably?)

Revenues of AMC have been on the rise over the past five years. From 2015 till 2019, the CAGR for revenue has been 13.17%. This is mostly due to acquisitions and mergers. In 2016, AMC Entertainment acquired Carmike and Oden adding around 520 theaters. In 2017, the company purchased Nordic, and 128 theaters were added. As can be seen, revenue from admissions and food & beverage has been solid too. This growth through acquisition can be seen above in the large bump in total revenue and each segment. While the top line looks good, earnings are subpar. Over the past 5 years, no consistent trend can be seen with earnings fluctuating up and down. Powering growth through M&A has resulted in years where there are extra expenses. In 2017, the loss was due to an increase in interest expense from corporate borrowings, impairment losses, and higher depreciation/amortization. All of the following are to be expected during a large acquisition, but in 2019, the loss was attributed to an increase of over 17% in rent expense paired with soft revenue growth, which is concerning. The result is an average ROA over the past 5 years of -1.11% and -1.29% in FY 2019.

As for AMC Entertainment's financial standing, the company as of Q1 2020 has a current ratio of 0.95x and a quick ratio of 0.75x, not too bad for a quarter where the company took a loss of $2.176 Billion. With a 1.10x debt to equity ratio, the company's current financial standing is actually rather solid, considering the prior acquisitions and the past quarter.

Coronavirus, Other Risks, and Bankruptcy?

To many investors, the biggest reason to keep away from AMC is the crazy amount of risks involved. For one, almost all of the world has shut down public venues for the past 3 months. Due to AMC Entertainment's inability to operate for a quarter, the losses were hefty at $2.176 Billion. Although many states have allowed movie theaters to reopen, the losses are to be expected in Q2 as well. With the current landscape of increasing case counts, I wouldn't be surprised to see AMC match the losses of Q1. Looming bankruptcy is a real possibility, and the company may have to increase debt greatly to stay afloat short term. Herein lies the next risk, direct to consumer releases. Universal Studios released Trolls World Tour for streaming while during the theatrical window. If under pressure media companies don't see solid theatrical viewership or if AMC is forced to reclose, there may not be a reason to not go direct to consumer. Some other companies have started to do such, with Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Warner both going direct to consumer with some films. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and other streaming services obviously are the long-term trend, and it is possible that distressed media companies could decide to speed up the switch. As of right now, it seems every media company or content creator has a streaming service which they can leverage for this.

Conclusion

Overall, I don't see a reason to buy AMC based on hopeful growth after COVID-19. The company has been growing through acquisition, which will be nearly impossible if more debt is taken to finance throughout the pandemic. Therefore, even if AMC Entertainment happens to skirt bankruptcy, stay open, and survive, it won't have much room to grow the top line. On top of this, media and content creators are starting to go over the top and straight to the consumer through streaming services. To me, this is inevitable over the long term, and these media companies may accelerate that trend. AMC took a $2.176 Billion loss in Q1 of 2020, and with recent spikes in coronavirus cases, paired with social distancing guidelines, I wouldn't be surprised to see another huge loss in Q2. Even with net tangible book value per share at $29.45 and a current share price around $4.50, the only way I would invest is if I was trying to take a small bet the company survives the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.