It's hard to see any benefits of Cineplex's near-monopoly over Canadian cinema for the company's financials.

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) has been a rather messy story over the past few years. The share price seemed essentially tied to its staling dividend growth profile, and the company continued to level its balance sheet for growth that wasn't particularly beneficial to bottom-line results. Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), the British theatre chain, had an acquisition of Cineplex going through regulatory approval, only to be nixed as COVID-19 changed the financial prospects of both companies.

Note: Cineplex reports in CAD, and thus all numbers discussed are CAD.

Management signaled how bad things would be before this quarter

Cineplex management signaled there would be a prolonged weakness in results and, in turn, the share price last week by its implementation of a poison pill, AKA as a Shareholder Rights Plan. This may seem odd to some. Why would Cineplex be making hostile takeovers difficult as they're embroiled in a legal battle to keep a buyout in-place with Cineworld?

Quarterly results published June 30 shows why they've implemented this. The level of disruption to Cineplex's business has been staggering. Management seems to think the market reaction would drive shares into 'deep-value' territory, enough for a hostile bid. Some highlights of these quarterly results:

Credit Facility Waiver: On June 29, 2020, Cineplex entered into an amendment agreement with its lenders. The amendment provides Cineplex with immediate financial covenant suspension in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Cineplex's businesses, which can be extended to the second and third quarters of 2020 upon certain conditions, including a minimum $250 million new financing, a portion of the proceeds of which would be used to make certain mandatory permanent repayments of the existing indebtedness. As of June 29, 2020, an aggregate of $664 million was outstanding under the Credit Facilities.

On June 29, 2020, Cineplex entered into an amendment agreement with its lenders. The amendment provides Cineplex with immediate financial covenant suspension in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Cineplex's businesses, which can be extended to the second and third quarters of 2020 upon certain conditions, including a minimum $250 million new financing, a portion of the proceeds of which would be used to make certain mandatory permanent repayments of the existing indebtedness. As of June 29, 2020, an aggregate of $664 million was outstanding under the Credit Facilities. Non-cash impairment charges: During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded $173.1 million in non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill ($88.5 million), right-of-use assets ($50.6 million) and property, equipment and leaseholds ($33.9 million). The triggering event for the re-evaluation was COVID-19 and the mandatory closure of theatres. Key contributors to the magnitude of the charge include the stock price decline, the estimated losses to be incurred during the closure and re-opening period and estimates regarding the timeline and impacts as the business volumes return to normalized levels. The Company will re-evaluate the carrying value of its property, equipment, and leaseholds at year-end with estimates based on the post reopening performance and expects to benefit from the exclusion of the near-term losses experienced to date in Q2 2020 and estimated in Q3 2020.

The Credit Facility waiver in of itself is not something to be concerned about... Cineplex is going to be EBITDA negative for the foreseeable future, however, a mandatory re-financing of debt totaling $250mm likely caught the market by surprise. This is unique to Cineplex, I have yet to see other Canadian retailers be hit with these terms.

The impairment charges were to be expected, Cineplex has not written down goodwill substantially in years, despite a weakening of its core business. It seems plausible there'd need to be a write-down. While the headline quarterly-loss likely shook the markets, these are non-cash items and don't impact Cineplex's liquidity.

What was not expected is for Cineplex to issue a going-concern warning in these filings:

Cineplex has prepared its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis, which presumes it will continue its operations for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business as they become due. While Cineplex currently has sufficient liquidity to satisfy its immediate financial obligations, there can be no assurance that the steps that management is taking will provide sufficient liquidity in the near term to meet its ongoing obligations, nor can it be assured that it will be able to obtain additional financing at favorable terms, or at all. These material uncertainties lend significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not reflect adjustments and classifications of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses which would be necessary if Cineplex were unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material. -Pg 8, Cineplex Q1 2020 Financial Statements

Going concern warnings are triggered by a company's external auditors; a sign they have doubts Cineplex has the financial resources to ride out this storm. Cineplex isn't unique to face a going concern warning in this current economic climate, but the sort of company they keep is concerning. Other companies that issued going-concern warnings in 2020 so far include Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), Hertz (HTZ), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), and Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ).

Why does Cineplex have to exist?

Cineplex has a near-monopoly over the Canadian theatre industry, with a ~75% market share. Cineplex has acted as a consolidator in the industry for decades. It's hard to see any real economies of scale they find by holding this position though. Cineplex's major costs (labour, payments to studios, lease liabilities) don't tend to cheapen with scale.

Beyond that, the company is trying to walk a fine line in its communications with investors.

Cineplex's conference calls always seemed to tacitly imply the theatre business is in a slow, terminal decline, and that the company will diversify its revenue streams. My original concerns with this strategy were:

Cineplex was paying ~2/3rds of its cash flows out as dividends. They continued to hike dividends without earnings growth. This dividend growth maintained the share price, which they issued equity against. This is not a sustainable model. The dividend growth would obviously hit a brick wall eventually, and the shares tanked in 2018 as it did. Paying out so much of their cash flow in dividends also meant Cineplex was funding their growth/diversification via debt... which doesn't look like it's going to end well in a COVID-19 world. Management doesn't seem to have a clear strategy with what they envision the company evolving into. 'The Rec Room' seems to be a combination of an arcade, a bar, restaurants, and various bar games. Beyond being capital intensive to build out, this seems to be a struggling model as well. This model reminds of Dave & Buster's, previously mentioned in our list of companies posting going-concern notices. On top of that, Cineplex sold their esports business in the recent quarter (see note 17 of their financial statements) and suspended projects that are CapEx intensive.

Cineplex simply paid out too much in dividends, didn't fortify the balance sheet in good times, and didn't spend enough redeveloping their business.

Cineplex is better off being acquired than left standing

With the adoption of a poison pill, Cineplex management is clearly trying to protect common shareholders from being bought out at a low valuation. However, from the extent of the losses Cineplex will be enduring, their so-so balance sheet and the significant capital obligations going forward, a large firm with deep pockets may be the only thing that can keep Cineplex alive. It seems irresponsible of management to bar an acquisition that seems like the only way of common shareholders retrieving the value. Management will obviously disagree, but there's been no substantial insider buying, even as management is out of lockout from buying shares.

With Cineplex generating ~$200mm of operating cash flow in 'normal' times, a $500mm market cap may seem like a bargain. However, as of Q1 2020, Cineplex has a staggering $2.4 bn of liabilities. The two items worth focusing on are Cineplex's $1.23bn in lease obligations and $665mm in long-term debt. With ~3.5x debt/EBITDA in FY 2019 in a declining business that carries massive lease obligations, management claims of a 'strong' balance sheet seem a little questionable.

Assuming Cineplex survives (which their accountants seem to have a concern about), the company could very well end FY 2020 with hundreds of millions more in debt. Assuming Cineplex has a cash-burn of $250mm in 2020 (assuming a 50% reduction in ticket sales, food sales, amusement revenue, film costs, and food costs from 2019), long-term debt kicks up to $910mm... If miraculously there's a vaccine widely available in early 2021 and discretionary spending kicks back up to 2019 levels, Cineplex debt to EBITDA would likely be in the ~4.5x range, which will be untenable. This is forgetting Cineplex has only $800mm of available credit lines, and with $665mm drawn, only ~$135mm of capacity to ride this storm out. Cineplex's cash balance? $7 million...

It's hard to imagine how Cineplex has the liquidity to survive this crisis. This also means they're in a poor position to negotiate any sort of takeover if there was an interested party to acquire them.

Would anyone buy Cineplex?

It seems hard to think of a party that'd be interested in acquiring Cineplex right now (most companies would rather fortify their own balance sheets). Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) previously owned Cineplex, and IPO'd them in 2003, completely closing their position in 2009.

Onex likely faces their own issues right now, having recently acquired WestJet (a major Canadian airline) and having substantial exposure to the aerospace industry. Onex does have the liquidity to acquire Cineplex, but it's hard to imagine what EV one would be looking to buy a distressed asset like Cineplex at.

Cineworld's ill-fated offer was at a $2.8bn EV. Not only would Onex not have any synergies (Onex is an asset manager, not a theatre operator), the landscape for theatres has changed and Cineplex has a poor balance sheet.

If Onex (or private equity) is to buy Cineplex, it'll be a company with higher debt and fewer assets, with lower earnings power. Cineworld was paying EV/EBITDA of about 11x 2019 results ($253mm of EBITDA)... that valuation seems very juicy even before COVID-19 struck.

Cineplex will almost assuredly be a loss generating business for the next couple of years, and with more debt, its market cap will shrink. Cineplex's American peers like AMC (AMC) are trading <1x EBITDA, but they have worse debt/EBITDA ratios.

Cineplex's shares have also been elevated to its peer-group due to the ill-fated Cineworld acquisition. This creates a problem for investing in the shares currently. They're not cheap enough as a distressed asset to be worth investing in.

Giving Cineplex a 5x EV/EBITDA ratio based on 2019 earnings (significantly higher than where any of its peer's trade) while assuming debt climbs to $910mm, leaves only $360mm of value for common equity, or $6 per share... this implies to me if and when a buyout comes for Cineplex:

Cineplex has no leverage to negotiate. The shares are still overvalued.

Conclusion

It's hard to see many positive outcomes for Cineplex common shareholders at this point, barring black swan events. The best time to sell Cineplex commons was yesterday, the next best is today. There are so many better opportunities out there than Cineplex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CPXGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.