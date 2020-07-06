Investors should consider exiting long positions in these assets and begin to look for other alternatives if generalized volatility continues to drive unpredictability in financial markets.

In the early months of 2020, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) became a beneficiary of safe haven asset buying as protection against uncertainties generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, this may not be much of a surprise for macro investors that mostly focus on positive and negative asset correlations. But what has been surprising is the severity of this reversal of fortune because it suggests that UUP and other U.S. dollar-based assets have lost the traditional characteristics of safe haven protection in the current market environment. As a result, investors should consider exiting long positions in the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and begin to look for other assets that are likely to work as part of a protective strategy if economic data continue to drive extreme volatility in the financial markets.

Over the last four-week period, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has encountered negative net flows of -$361.77 million. What is most notable here is the fact that the market activity has been almost exclusively bearish (with the exception of just a single trading period).

Over the last three-month period, the picture is not much better because the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has encountered negative net flows of -$340.07 million. Bullish trading periods can be seen during the later parts of March and April 2020. However, both of these positive periods were soon followed by dramatic selling pressure as previous buyers of UUP likely took gains on short-term positions. For these reasons, the broader picture here is clearly negative and the pace of these declines appears to be moving at an increasingly quickening rate.

Of course, above average volatility levels might still be encountered if trends in economic data fail to match the market’s initial expectations. During the first quarter period, the U.S. GDP figure showed growth of just 0.3% on an annualized basis. This is a declining trend that has been in place since the middle of 2019 but the drastic differences in recent reports mark a clear end to the economic progress that were made during the initial years of the Trump presidency.

Declines have even been present in the last two Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) reports out of the United States and this is important because PCE is typically considered to be the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. On a monthly basis, changes in the core PCE figure (which does not include energy prices and food prices) increased by just 0.1% in May. Market consensus surveys showed that an unchanged result was expected but this comes after a -0.4% drop during the month of April and this indicates a rising potential for weakness in the underlying trend.

In addition to this, broad trends in the rates of inflation and GDP growth have only been compounded by increases in systemic joblessness where millions of people are still losing their jobs each week. After the first coronavirus scares became widespread, it would seem as though the majority of the investment community has moved past the initial shock of widespread business closings. However, the underlying economic data suggests that employees in the United States will continue to experience long-term difficulties - even if they are willing to take the biological risk of re-entering the workforce.

On the consumer side of things, lost jobs prospects will mean significant reductions in retail demand but there are also significant costs for the government in its attempts to cover the continued surge in unemployment claims. Current projections in governmental budget deficits might continue to see negative revisions as long as we are holding in this type of environment, so investors should position for sustained weakness in assets that are tied to the value of the U.S. dollar. Additionally, investors must keep in mind that these trends could grow exponentially if the number of COVID-19 cases dispersed throughout the country fails to show signs of resolution.

Given the initial rallies that were seen in the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the early parts of this year, it’s not surprising to see that many traders are looking for value in its traditional safe haven properties. However, the most recent trends in the market suggest that this perception of safety might have been short-lived and ready for a more prolonged reversal. Of course, there is still the possibility that the economy in the United States will be able to experience a strong rebound in the event that a trusted COVID-19 vaccine can be made available to the general public in ways that are cheap, safe, and effective. Until this occurs, it would be unwise for investors to continue viewing UUP as a preferred safe haven and traders can look for opportunities to sell after short-term rallies materialize.

