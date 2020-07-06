All-Weather Dividends: 9 Hot Buys For July And 1 Sell

Each month we provide an update. So far the portfolio is up 7.93% before dividends.

On May 15th, we started tracking our model "All Weather Dividends Portfolio", here on Seeking Alpha. The goal was to start displaying the way we manage our portfolios by creating a dividend portfolio from scratch, with a fictional $100,000 and $2,000 per month extra contributions.

Each month, we provide an update, with suggested transactions, and tracking the portfolio. Because we are picky on prices, this portfolio is not identical to our portfolios. For instance there are stocks we own but haven't included so far in the All Weather portfolio, for lack of a good price. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one such stock.

We will present the portfolio's performance for the past month, then introduce our latest transactions (using the closing prices for the 30th of June). We'll then give a summary of the portfolio's investments and cash positions, an overview of the diversification and of expected dividends, before finally presenting an overall table summarizing the portfolio's holdings.

Performance in June

After an explosive month of May, where the portfolio was up 9.14%, June started with a bang, only to give back all of the early gains and end the month in negative territory.

The performance gap with the S&P 500 (before dividends) went from +6.84% at the beginning of the month to +3.22%.

We are still pleased with this performance, although we don't want to attribute too much importance to such short-term performance, as it is secondary to our goal of creating an all weather dividend income machine.

Year May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2020 +9.14% -1.11% +7.93%

The portfolio is up 7.93% before dividends. The bad performance this month was led by Pfizer (PFE) which lost just over 10% of its value, and Oneok (OKE) which gave back its early gains.

Latest transactions

Buys:

This month, two new All weather dividend stocks are introduced to the portfolio:

We then increased our positions in 7 other stocks, which we believe remain fantastic value at current prices. The details are included in the table below.

Company Type Quantity Price Total $ Total shares Iron Mountain (IRM) All Weather 76 $26.1 $1,983.6 76 Texas Instruments (TXN) All Weather 16 $126.97 $2,031.52 16 Bank of America (BAC) All Weather 42 $23.75 $997.5 136 AT&T (T) All Weather 33 $30.23 $997.59 136 Pfizer (PFE) All Weather 31 $32.7 $1,013.7 84 IBM (IBM) All Weather 8 $120.77 $966.16 25 Omnicom (OMC) Fair Weather 9 $54.6 $491.4 19 HP Inc. (HPQ) Fair Weather 28 $17.43 $488.04 62 Principal Financial (PFG) Fair Weather 12 $41.54 $498.48 25

The rationale for each of the 8 investments is mostly valuation based. We've covered near all of these stocks in recent articles. Here is a quick summary of the main points:

Bank of America: Banks are being forced to keep their dividends flat for now, this gives a unique opportunity to purchase BAC at an unusually high yield. We are comfortable increasing the position now, with enough room to further increase the position in the future.

AT&T: Near 7% yielding AT&T is such a bargain that nobody should ignore it. We are strong believers that we will look back at $30 T like the bargain of the decade.

Pfizer: Pfizer is a strong candidate for a COVID-19 vaccine, yet its valuation is being held back. Like we said, Pfizer is a good buy with or without a vaccine. As the only Healthcare pick in the portfolio, we are comfortable increasing exposure.

IBM: We refrained from buying IBM for a few years, mostly on valuation in regard to prospects. We believe that post COVID-19, IBM is well set for the future, and that the current 5% yield offers a great entry point.

Omnicom: OMC is down 30% since our pre-pandemic article, yet the stock has plenty of cash to cover the dividend, and the current valuation is abnormally low. Despite being in a cyclical industry, we are comfortable increasing exposure here.

HP Inc.: HP recently ended its shareholder rights plan early which was designed to fend off the offer from Xerox (XRX). While we would have enjoyed the continuation of the plan, we understand that the use of the cash was extremely aggressive in the current environment. The current measures should be enough to safeguard the dividend. At a 4% yield, HPQ is a great deal.

Principal Financial Group: PFG has loads of cash, and at a 5.5% yield, it is well worth increasing exposure. We will be sharing our analysis of PFG in upcoming weeks in a standalone article.

Sells

It came to our attention that we had overlooked the fact that RL suspended its dividend. We had overlooked this last month, and nearly missed it this month too. As we were reviewing this position, it appeared that we had missed the information in the earnings statement.

This is the second consumer discretionary stock which suspended the dividend. There is no doubt that the retail sector is suffering. We will be extremely cautious in upcoming months at including any consumer discretionary stocks to the portfolio.

Company Type Qty Price Total Ralph Lauren (RL) Fair Weather 8 $72.52 $580.16

We knew this was a possibility with our fair value stocks, which is why we make these positions much smaller.

For the sake of the portfolio, the timing once again works very well, by pure luck, with us being able to exit the position at an 11% gain, for this capital to be redeployed towards income producing investments.

Summary of portfolio value & cash

In this section, we will give summaries of the cash position, as well as the value of the portfolio's all weather and fair weather components. As a refresher, not all the $100K was invested at the inception of the portfolio, which means that on top of the $2,000 monthly contributions, we aim to invest $8,000 to $10,000 per month until the portfolio becomes fully invested.

Cash Summary

Cash before end of month transactions: $54,843.90

Total invested this month net of sells: $8,887.83

Dividends received in June: $137.17

Monthly contribution to portfolio: $2,000

Cash still available: $48,093.24

Total invested cash: $56,043.93

All Weather Summary

Number of All Weather stocks: 18

Market value of All Weather stocks: $52,421

Fair Weather Summary

Number of Fair Weather stocks: 7

Market value of Fair Weather stocks: $6,344.8

Total Summary

Number of stocks: 25

Market value of the portfolio: $58,766.13

Yield on Cost: 5.11%

Dividend Yield: 4.88%

Diversification

With 25 stocks, the portfolio is gradually gravitating towards our diversification goals. Some stocks which have had multiple investments, are still above our target of maximum 5% for all weather stocks and maximum 2% for fair weather stocks. As the rest of the cash position gets invested over the upcoming months, this should even out.

The largest positions are O, DTE, T, and CVX respectively.

Moving to sector diversification, this month's purchases increased the weight of real estate, financials and communication services. Healthcare and Industrials remain underweighted, something we will aim to remedy in upcoming months while also looking for exposure to materials which is still not at all represented in the portfolio.

Below is the diversification at cost. Here it becomes clear that Real Estate, Consumer Discretionary, Financials & Industrials have contributed to positive returns, while the other sectors are either flat or down.

Next month's dividends & 12 month projections

Turning towards income, after receiving $137.17 in June, the portfolio can expect to receive $218.49 in July.

The green dots marked dividends which have been declared, the red ones are dividends which we have projected.

During the next 12 months, the current portfolio is expected to generate $2839.57 in dividends. Of course this amount will be greater because of future investments.

Current portfolio holdings

In our latest update, some commenters asked for us to provide a fully detailed table of the portfolio's current holdings. So here goes a table with loads of information.

You might have to click on it to view all the columns.

Company Sector Type Stock Strength Div Strength Quantity Avg Cost Total Cost Market Value Realized Gain Unrealized Gain Dividends Received Total Return Yield on Cost Dividend Yield Ann Dividend / share weight Realty Income (NYSE:O) Real Estate All Weather 78 67 76 $52.51 $3,990.76 $4,522.00 $ - $531.24 $35.45 566.69 5.33% 4.71% $2.80 7.69% DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Utilities All Weather 76 60 40 $102.20 $4,088.18 $4,300.00 $ - $211.82 $40.50 252.32 3.96% 3.77% $4.05 7.32% AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Communication Services All Weather 89 91 136 $29.38 $3,995.12 $4,111.28 $ - $116.16 $70.72 186.88 7.08% 6.88% $2.08 7.00% Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Energy All Weather 90 90 44 $90.43 $3,978.92 $3,926.12 $ - -$52.80 $28.38 -24.42 5.71% 5.78% $5.16 6.68% V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Consumer Discretionary All Weather 65 49 57 $53.27 $3,036.24 $3,473.58 $ - $437.34 $27.36 464.7 3.60% 3.15% $1.92 5.91% Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Financials All Weather 68 93 136 $22.15 $3,012.86 $3,230.00 $ - $217.14 $16.92 234.06 3.25% 3.03% $0.72 5.50% Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) Consumer Staples All Weather 56 86 81 $37.38 $3,027.75 $3,179.25 $ - $151.50 $68.04 219.54 8.99% 8.56% $3.36 5.41% Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Consumer Staples All Weather 78 59 44 $69.56 $3,060.44 $3,082.64 $ - $22.20 $51.48 73.68 6.73% 6.68% $4.68 5.25% International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Information Technology All Weather 89 94 25 $118.19 $2,954.82 $3,019.25 $ - $64.43 $ - 64.43 5.52% 5.40% $6.52 5.14% Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Healthcare All Weather 79 81 84 $35.89 $3,014.98 $2,746.80 $ - -$268.18 $31.92 -236.26 4.24% 4.65% $1.52 4.67% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Financials All Weather 95 80 18 $110.44 $1,987.92 $2,223.00 $ - $235.08 $16.20 251.28 3.26% 2.91% $3.60 3.78% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Industrials All Weather 82 84 14 $138.69 $1,941.66 $2,183.86 $ - $242.20 $20.58 262.78 4.24% 3.77% $5.88 3.72% Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Communication Services All Weather 92 78 56 $35.92 $2,011.52 $2,182.88 $ - $171.36 $12.88 184.24 2.56% 2.36% $0.92 3.71% Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Industrials All Weather 87 92 13 $151.24 $1,966.12 $2,151.63 $ - $185.51 $12.61 198.12 2.57% 2.34% $3.88 3.66% WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Utilities All Weather 76 94 24 $84.80 $2,035.20 $2,103.60 $ - $68.40 $ - 68.4 2.98% 2.89% $2.53 3.58% Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Information Technology All Weather 95 90 16 $126.97 $2,031.52 $2,031.52 $ - $ - $ - 0 2.84% 2.84% $3.60 3.46% Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Real Estate All Weather 76 48 76 $26.10 $1,983.60 $1,983.60 $ - $ - $ - 0 9.46% 9.48% $2.47 3.38% Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Utilities All Weather 72 83 38 $52.54 $1,996.52 $1,970.30 $ - -$26.22 $24.32 -1.9 4.87% 4.94% $2.56 3.35% Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Financials Fair Weather 70 98 99 $10.13 $1,003.09 $1,100.88 $ - $97.79 $15.35 113.14 6.12% 5.58% $0.62 1.87% HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Information Technology Fair Weather 48 45 62 $15.94 $988.18 $1,080.66 $ - $92.48 $16.92 109.4 4.39% 4.04% $0.70 1.84% Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Financials Fair Weather 73 96 25 $40.02 $1,000.54 $1,038.50 $ - $37.96 $7.28 45.24 5.60% 5.39% $2.24 1.77% Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Communication Services Fair Weather 81 91 19 $52.65 $1,000.40 $1,037.40 $ - $37.00 $6.50 43.5 4.94% 4.76% $2.60 1.77% Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Energy Fair Weather 81 85 17 $62.47 $1,061.96 $999.94 $ - -$62.02 $ - -62.02 6.28% 6.66% $3.92 1.70% Evercore Inc. Class A (NYSE:EVR) Financials Fair Weather 96 77 10 $49.25 $492.50 $589.20 $ - $96.70 $5.80 102.5 4.71% 3.94% $2.32 1.00% ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Energy Fair Weather 74 95 15 $32.39 $485.85 $498.30 $ - $12.45 $ - 12.45 11.55% 11.26% $3.74 0.85%

Conclusion

Building a dividend portfolio takes time and effort, but it is always incredibly rewarding. Having set up this model portfolio has been very satisfactory for us so far, as it allows us to channel the research we do here on SA into a clear strategy, which is otherwise forgotten about, despite being a key differentiator in long-term success.

