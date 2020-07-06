Capturing a 9% dividend yield that is liable to grow over time and isn't burdened by a tricky tax form is my idea of a great income investment.

There has been significant insider buying at most of MLPX's holdings in the past several months.

Looking at the top five corporations and top two MLPs in the ETF, there are many growth opportunities along with some challenges.

MLPX is an ETF that offers exposure to large, well-run midstream corporations and MLPs, mostly oriented around natural gas transportation and storage.

Investment Thesis

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is a midstream energy fund that owns a mixture of corporations, master limited partnerships ("MLPs"), and MLP general partners with natural gas and oil assets. As a midstream (energy transportation and storage infrastructure) fund, most revenues are derived from hard assets like pipelines and storage facilities. The primary customers of the fund's companies are upstream (exploration & production) or downstream (refining and/or retail) companies that need to get their commodity assets from point A to point B.

Midstream energy companies are typically the least fundamentally affected by the actual prices of oil and natural gas (although refiners are less affected, too). Most revenue streams are either contractually fixed or volumetrically based (determined by the amount of the commodity that passes through its infrastructure assets). As such, MLPX is less sensitive to energy prices than most other types of companies in the energy sector.

So why invest in MLPX today? Well, the sentimental (but patriotic!) reason is that its component companies are playing a large part in the shift toward American energy independence. The United States has become the number one producer of natural gas in the world, and that nat-gas will need to be transported through American pipelines and stored in American storage facilities. (Or at least North American; some of the companies/assets in MLPX are based in Canada.)

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than by investing in hard assets that facilitate American energy independence?

The more pecuniary (a fancy word for "financial") reasons to invest in MLPX today are:

the tax-efficient high yield, undervalued assets, and a weighting toward natural gas.

MLPX currently offers a 30-day SEC yield of ~9.1%, compared to a trailing twelve month yield of 8.9%. The expense ratio is a moderate 0.45%.

In discussing the ETF's portfolio and structure, the three points above will become clear.

The Portfolio

MLPX has a relatively small portfolio of 31 companies because the goal of the fund is invest in the largest, safest, and most liquid energy infrastructure companies available on the market. This is an especially important point when oil & gas prices are as low as they are today.

The smaller and more indebted producers will be the first to go bankrupt or severely curtail production if these price levels remain for an extended period. This will disproportionately affect the smaller and weaker midstream companies that rely more heavily on the smaller and weaker producers as counterparties. Whereas the larger and financially stronger midstream companies tend to make contracts with the larger, more diversified, more stable oil & gas producers.

A little over two-thirds of MLPX's holdings are corporations, with the balance made up of limited partnerships and LP general partners.

Source: MLPX Q1 Fact Sheet

These companies are overwhelmingly focused on natural gas rather than oil, though there is some oil exposure. Between nat-gas storage and transportation and "gathering and processing," most of which is for nat-gas, around 75% of the holdings' assets are geared toward natural gas.

Source: MLPX Q1 Fact Sheet

Of the ETF's 31 holdings, the top ten make up 67.74% of the total portfolio.

Source: Global X - MLPX

To get a feel for what exactly one is buying in MLPX, let's cover the top five holdings in a little detail.

Kinder Morgan (KMI), one of the largest midstream companies in North America, is focused on high-value pipelines that transport natural gas. It owns around 90,000 miles of pipelines and ~150 terminals. Two of its major growth projects right now, the Gulf Coast Express and the Permian Highway Pipeline, are both expected to have 2 billion cubic feet per day of nat-gas capacity. In the past several months, insiders (most notably executive chairman Richard Kinder) have been buying boatloads of shares.

Enbridge (ENB) is a Canadian midstream company that has delivered, as of this year, 25 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. It provides an extraordinary example of the stability of midstream compared to upstream energy companies, with long-term fee-based contracts with mostly financially strong counterparties. Like KMI, it pays out a low percentage of distributable cash flow (about two-thirds) and enjoys a strong financial profile, as demonstrated by its investment-grade credit rating.

TC Energy Corp (TRP), sole owner of the well-known (and controversial) Keystone XL pipeline, is another large Canadian midstream company with assets across North America and into Mexico. Like ENB, it has a very stable income stream backed by long-term fee-based contracts with reliable producers, and it also has a long dividend growth record of 20 consecutive years. Also like ENB, it enjoys a strong balance sheet and investment-grade credit rating.

The Williams Companies (WMB) is an American company that owns assets across the midstream spectrum, from gathering and processing pipelines to interstate pipelines to processing plants and fractionation facilities. For the same reason as the above companies, WMB also has a very stable income stream and expects to finish 2020 with minimal financial impact. That even after the declared bankruptcy of Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ), an upstream customer that accounts for 6% of revenue (down from 18% five years ago). However things shake out in bankruptcy court, WMB is confident that it will maintain the value of its contracts with Chesapeake.

ONEOK (OKE) is another American midstream company that has grown its dividend payout for 18 consecutive years. Unlike the more coastal or Texas-based companies, OKE's assets are largely concentrated in the central corridor of the United States: Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Illinois. In the first quarter of this year, OKE paid out 74% of DCF, but recently the company engaged in a very large and costly equity raise. And it has also issued a large amount of debt this year at inopportune times, pushing its debt-to-EBITDA ratio above all of its large midstream peers at 5.9x. These measures could result in a dividend cut or very slow growth in the years ahead. On the other hand, the significant insider buying during the month of March offers some hope that management knows what they are doing.

Also, I would be remiss if I didn't mention the two largest MLPs in the ETF: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), currently the 11th largest holding, and Energy Transfer LP (ET), the 13th largest holding. I wrote about EPD in a recent article that covered the strong alignment of interests between unitholders and management, and in it I mentioned EPD's 21-year dividend growth streak, almost 10% yield, and low debt (3.3x debt-to-EBITDA).

ET, meanwhile, has a similar business model as other midstream companies, with assets mostly based in Texas and the Midwest (Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio). Like WMB, ET is currently engaged in a battle with bankrupt Chesapeake Energy, which is trying to get out of over $300 million worth of pipeline contracts with ET. The good news is that ET is in a strong legal position and, like EPD, enjoys strong alignment of interests between unitholders and management. The bad news is that, like OKE, ET's debt-to-EBITDA has jumped up from 4.5x at the beginning of the year to 5.7x now. Hence the sky-high 17% yield.

Both of these companies would issue a K-1 form if one owned the individual securities in a taxable brokerage account, but when owned as part of the MLPX ETF, there are no K-1 forms to deal with. That makes the high yield offered by the fund a quick and easy one to deal with come tax season.

Valuations

Even after a rebound off of the March lows, midstream corporations and MLPs are still mostly trading around their 2015-2016 lows (in terms of enterprise value to EBITDA) — some a little lower, some a little higher. Take, for example, MLPX's two largest holdings, KMI and ENB:

Data by YCharts

Here are two more representative examples: EPD and OKE.

Data by YCharts

It makes little sense for midstream companies to trade at the same or lower valuations than they did in 2015-2016, when oil & gas prices collapsed, because their business models are substantially different today. Back then, external growth was highly reliant on favorable capital markets, with companies using equity and debt issuance to fund growth. Today, most of these companies (including MLPs) have moved away from that model to become self-funding through a combination of debt, retained cash flow, and occasional accretive asset sales.

KMI is the prime example of this. In 2015, the company had to slash its dividend by 75% due to to the fall in oil & gas prices. But today, after a major overhaul of its model, the nat-gas giant is more stable than ever, paying out less than half of its distributable cash flow as dividends and retaining ample cash to self-fund growth.

It appears as though midstream companies get lumped in with the likes of upstream E&P companies. As previously explained, to some degree, that's justified, since the fortunes of midstream and downstream companies are ultimately tied to those of upstream companies. But, at the same time, it ignores the fact that midstream can weather temporary disruptions and shocks in the energy market with little to no pain while upstream can't.

Midstream And The Energy Market

OPEC extended its production cuts through the end of July, which effectively takes 10% of global oil production out of the market. American producers have announced similar cuts, which will drag on the revenues of midstream energy companies. The key point to watch going forward is how much low commodity prices cause E&P output to decline, whether that comes from the likes of Saudi Arabia, Russia, or American and European companies.

There's both a supply and a demand side to that equation. Supply could immediately be brought back into alignment with demand if all the countries of the world got together and agreed on production limits. But it isn't that simple. Not every country is a member of the oil cartel, OPEC, and various market actors have different motivations for producing more or less — ranging from turning a profit to attracting capital to hurting political adversaries.

At the same time, the demand component largely pertains to the pandemic. Motor vehicles and airplanes make up a little over half of oil usage. Clearly, the more and the faster the economy reopens, the better MLPX should perform as its companies' assets will enjoy higher volumes.

Of course, since MLPX is more leveraged to nat-gas than oil, that changes the equation a bit. For instance, while oil is overwhelmingly used for transportation, natural gas end usage is more diversified:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Nat-gas usage for the generation of electric power (i.e. by utilities) has rapidly grown as a percentage of total end usage in the preceding decades, and it is set to continue growing in the future. For instance, in 1970, electric power made up only about 19% of nat-gas end usage, according to the EIA. In 2000, it made up ~23%. In the coming decades, as coal- and other fossil fuel-burning plants are taken offline and more renewable energy is adopted, nat-gas demand for electric power should continue to rise, both as a replacement for coal and as a complementary backstop to renewables.

This bodes well in the long run for North American midstream companies, who are set to see a growing percentage of the world's nat-gas production pass through their transportation and storage assets. So while production may slow for the next year or two, the long-term outlook for nat-gas midstream companies is positive.

Source: Journal of Petroleum Technology

In its May, 2020 Short Term Energy Outlook, the EIA forecast a 5% drop in US production for this year, followed by a rebound in 2021. They expect the Henry Hub price to average $2.16/MMbtu this year and bounce back to $2.95 in 2021, compared to 2019's average of $2.57.

Conclusion

Even when a company or sector enjoys a long-term tailwind, there are always bumps along the road. The sharp drop in oil and nat-gas prices this year, along with the bankruptcy of upstream producers associated with such a drop, will surely impact midstream companies. Not all of contractual revenue will make it through bankruptcy court proceedings intact. Some deals will need to be renegotiated. Fee reductions will need to be implemented. That stings in the short-term.

But, for the reasons I covered above, the future remains bright for North American midstream companies. The EIA projects that natural gas prices in 2021 will be 15% higher than they were in 2019, and the long run tailwinds for the commodity have not died. Environmental pushback against new pipelines will likely persist, but to the degree that new pipelines are restricted, the existing network of pipelines (owned by the companies in MLPX) only becomes more valuable. MLPX is populated by large, relatively well-capitalized, largely self-funding companies that are positioned to benefit from higher demand for nat-gas in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLPX, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

