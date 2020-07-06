Kroger, UnitedHealth Surprise With Good Dividend Boosts In June

My expectations for increases going forward are still muted, at least until we see the economy fully rebound, which will probably take a long time.

Among the companies I track, two skipped their increase in July and most others were minimal.

This is the latest in a series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of May, I provided predictions for 8 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in June. Here, at the beginning of July, I provide my predictions for another 9 companies that historically have increased their dividends over the course of the month.

There are, of course, many companies that announced increases over the course of the month that I do not mention here. Seeking Alpha author FerdiS provides a good rundown in his articles.

Before I offer these predictions, here are how my predictions from June came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Thursday, July 2nd.)

Results For The Eight Dividend Increase Predictions From June

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Prediction: 3.1-9.4% increase to $1.32-$1.40

Actual: 0% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 0.85%

The pandemic crushed foot traffic into Casey’s convenience stores more than I expected, which forced the company to hold its dividend steady.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Prediction: 0-1.9% increase to $4.12-$4.20

Actual: 0% increase to $4.12

Forward yield: 3.23%

I figured the economic downturn would force the industrial equipment manufacturer to hold the line on its dividend.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)

Prediction: 0-2.9% increase to $1.36-$1.40

Actual: 0.7% increase to $1.37

Forward yield: 3.64%

Although the publisher has boosted its payout by 4 cents over each of the last 5 years, the pandemic put too much pressure on the company, resulting in John Wiley’s token 1-cent increase.

The Kroger Company (KR)

Prediction: 3.1-9.4% increase to $0.66-$0.70

Actual: 12.5% increase to $0.72

Forward yield: 2.15%

The grocer held true to form with a 12% boost, maintaining its decade-long average and extending its dividend growth streak to 15 years.

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Prediction: 0-2.3% increase to $1.74-$1.78

Actual: 2.3% increase to $1.78

Forward yield: 4.31%

This is the 11th year of 4-cent dividend growth from the natural gas and oil utility.

Target Corporation (TGT)

Prediction: 0-3.0% increase to $2.64-$2.72

Actual: 3.0% increase to $2.72

Forward yield: 2.28%

The retailer is benefiting from consumers’ move to online retail. This is Target’s 49th year of dividend growth.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Prediction: 6.5-12.0% increase to $4.60-$4.84

Actual: 15.7% increase to $5.00

Forward yield: 1.68%

The bad news is that this is the smallest increase for UnitedHealth in the last decade. The good news is that it’s still nearly 16%, and nearly equal to 2019’s 17% adjusted EPS growth. This is UnitedHealth’s 11th year of dividend growth.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Prediction: 0-2.1% increase to $1.83-$1.87

Actual: Deferred until July

Walgreens Boots Alliance had not announced its 3rd quarter dividend at the time of publication. We should see the announcement in the first full week of July.

Predictions For The 9 Announcements Of Dividend Increases In July

Here are my predictions for the 9 dividend increases I expect in July:

Kellogg Company (K)

The food company enters 2020 with 15 years of dividend growth under its belt. With $13 billion in sales each year, you’d expect Kellogg to be a slow grower – and you’d be right. Kellogg has a 5 and 10-year growth average below 5% and has grown dividends by 4 cents in each of the last two years. Kellogg also has a heavy debt load (270% debt-to-equity) and a payout ratio close to 60%. The company has maintained guidance in the middle of the pandemic and is expecting a 4% drop in earnings per share in 2020 after falling 9% in 2019. With the headwinds to earnings, I expect Kellogg to hold dividends steady, although there’s a small chance that the company increases its payout by 4 cents again.

Prediction: 0-1.8% increase to $2.28-$2.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.44-3.50%

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Integrated chip manufacturer Maxim supplies products to the automotive, industrial, cell phone and healthcare markets. The company has grown dividends for 18 years and has rewarded investors with strong dividend growth over the last 5 years, compounding its payouts by nearly 12% over that time. The strong dividend growth have been powered by strong gains in its data center business, however the company hit a rough patch last year with a 10% drop in EPS. Maxim is expecting another drop in EPS this year and the pandemic isn’t helping things. The company increased its payout by only 4% last year and I think we won’t even see that type of boost this year.

Prediction: 0-2.1% increase to $1.92-$1.96

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.18-3.25%

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Despite the hit to retail business from the pandemic, National Retail continued to pay dividends on its common and preferred stock in the 2nd quarter. National Retail grew its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO – a measure of EPS that accounts for the tax benefits for REITs) by 4.5% in 2019 and kept the pace up in the first quarter of 2020. This was, of course, before the recession shut the country down. Like most REITs, National Retail has a decent amount of debt and can’t necessarily issue more. The company was never a fast dividend grower and given the economic situation, I see a significant possibility of National Retail holding its dividend steady for now.

Prediction: 0-1.9% increase to $2.06-$2.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 5.57-5.68%

PPG Industries (PPG)

Paint and specialty chemical company PPG withdrew its guidance when it reported first quarter earnings back in late April. No wonder, given that the company’s quarterly EPS dropped by 14% year-over-year. The company further reported that it expected sales volume to drop by a third in the second quarter, meaning that earnings will continue to be under pressure. Although PPG has a debt-to-equity ratio of more than 1, the company’s streak isn’t in jeopardy. While it won’t be much, with a payout yield below 33%, PPG has room for the 49th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 1.0-2.9% increase to $2.06-$2.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.89-1.93%

Ryder System, Inc. (R)

2020 is the 16th year of dividend growth for the fleet management and supply chain company. Despite a minimal 4% increase last year, Ryder has compounded dividends at 9% over the last decade. The company will have a tough time matching its long-term growth rate this year as well, as Ryder’s fleet management business segment suffered a loss in 2019 from depreciation charges on its vehicle fleet, which followed through to the first quarter of 2020. Given the EPS losses and the impact from the pandemic, I think Ryder is likely to skip its boost this year although there may be a chance for a small increase.

Prediction: 0-1.8% increase to $2.24-$2.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.10-6.21%

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

J. M. Smucker has been one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic lockdown, with net sales up 10% in fiscal 2020 (which ended April 30th). Adjusted EPS were up as well, by 6% to $8.76. However, Smucker’s expects the benefit to be short-lived and is guiding 2021 adjusted EPS to a midpoint of $8.10. Even at the lower level, the company has a payout ratio below 50% and plenty of room for its 23rd annual dividend increase. Because of the lower expectations for 2021, Smucker’s will likely hold its 23rd year of increases to around last year’s 4% boost instead of trying to maintain the decade long growth average of 10%.

Prediction: 3.4-5.7% increase to $3.64-$3.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.47-3.54%

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Like many companies, tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker saw a hit from the pandemic in the first quarter of the year, with EPS falling 22% year-over-year. This follows modest sales and EPS growth in 2019. Despite this, the company should have no problem rewarding investors with its 52nd year of dividend growth. Even accounting for a 22% drop through the rest of the year, Stanley Black & Decker still has a low payout yield around 40%. The company has also undertaken a $1 billion cost savings program. Although the company has compounded dividends by more than 7%, we won’t see a boost that large in July, but the company will announce its annual increase.

Prediction: 2.9-5.1% increase to $2.84-$2.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.06-2.10%

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

West Pharmaceutical is the newest member of the S&P 500 index, joining the index on May 21st. This sets the company up to join the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index in January 2021, since the developer of drug delivery systems has grown dividends for 27 years. Despite the pandemic, the company is firing on all cylinders. West Pharmaceutical grew adjusted EPS by 15% in 2019 and is guiding for another 10% growth for 2020. The company’s dividend growth rate is decent, but not outstanding given the low yield. Over the last 10 years, West Pharma has compounded dividends by 7% and over each of the last 6 years, the company has boosted its annual payout by only 4 cents. Given the EPS growth, we might see a slightly higher increase this year.

Prediction: 6.3-12.5% increase to $0.68-$0.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.30-0.31%

Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Essential Utilities was formed when dividend grower Aqua America acquired Pittsburgh-based utility Peoples. The merger finalized on February 3rd and expands Aqua America from a pure water and wastewater utility play into the natural gas area covered by Peoples. Essential Utilities continued Aqua America’s dividend payments and I expect the dividend growth to continue as well. Aqua America had a 28-year growth history under its belt, with compounded growth rates of 7-8%. Accounting for the acquisition, Essential Utilities is expecting EPS growth of between 4-8%, despite issuing additional shares. Essential has also taken on more debt to acquire smaller companies over the past few years. I expect the 8% long-term growth rate to be the upper bound of Essential’s 29th year of dividend increases as the company is weighed down by the heavy debt load.

Prediction: 4.0-8.0% increase to $0.9747-$1.0122

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.24-2.33%

Summary

While over the last few months, I’ve had to lower my expectations as more companies skipped their annual dividend increases in the face of economic uncertainty, last month brought a couple of nice surprises in the form of double-digit percentage increases from two companies – Kroger and UnitedHealth – but most of the other companies’ increases were modest or, in the case of Casey’s and Caterpillar nonexistent.

Despite good news on the unemployment front, it’s going to take time for the economy to fully return to normal. And until that happens, I will continue to moderate my expectations for dividend growth. My predictions this month reflect that – very modest increases, with the possibility of zero increase from several companies. The only exception is West Pharma, which I think could surprise investors with a double-digit increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.