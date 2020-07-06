The dividend yield is substantial even though the ETF has not managed to post a strong recovery similar to the broader market.

History has demonstrated time and again the inherent resilience and recuperative powers of the American economy. - Ben Bernanke

The US market has already managed to bounce back from its March lows even though the pandemic continues to plague the economy. Many sectors like Technology and Healthcare have stocks that are trading at their 52-week high. Valuations can be stretched because earnings may not back up the bull run that has been observed. In this volatile environment, the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ) presents a profitable investment opportunity. The share is trading 40% below its 52-week high and has been trading close to $60 for the past few months. It is time to pick up this ETF at a discount and let the dividends protect you from downside risk.

A breakdown of its holdings

The ETF is concentrated in the Real Estate sector, with almost 60% of its investment in the top 10 holdings. The recent economic data may indicate that the real estate sector could be on the way to recovery. In the latest development, pending home sales grew by 44.3% in May, and the application for home loans continues to grow.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This growth story seems to contradict the estimates that have been provided by the companies in the last quarter.

2019 2020 (EST) Year on Year Growth Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) 2.92B 2.82B -3.42% Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) 2.70B 2.65B -1.85% AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) 2.33B 2.35B 0.86% Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) 5.12B 4.88B -4.69% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) 1.58B 1.53B -3.17%

As we can see, most companies are expected to see a decline in revenue based on the estimates provided after March results were declared. This is one of the primary reasons why there has not been much optimism shown by investors.

If we are to dissect the ETF further and look at the revenue sources, the picture may not be so grim. For example, Public Storage is expecting a reduction in demand for self-storage facilities. If the economy opens up, the decline may not be as significant as expected. E-commerce players are expected to drive the growth in this segment heavily with the shift to online ordering and warehousing goods. Likewise, Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities, companies dealing in rental apartment properties, could see additional demand if the economy bounces and brings unemployment back to a reasonable level. Welltower Inc., the company with the lowest expected growth in revenue on our list, operates in the healthcare industry's real estate infrastructure. It comes as a surprise that while the healthcare industry seems fairly poised and demand increasing, the company's share price is still struggling to recover. Welltower Inc. should look to post robust results going forward.

How are the Valuations?

With the fall in share price in March, one would expect the valuations should be reasonable since the ETF did not post a V-shaped recovery like the broader market. Looking at the valuation metrics, this is not the case.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Due to subdued revenue and earnings, the P/E and P/S figures look overvalued even after significant correction in the share price. Aggregating the quarterly revenue of the top five holdings would result in a flat growth in revenues for the last quarter. The P/B stands at a more reasonable level, given the less volatile nature of balance sheet times. A better-performing quarter could bring the valuation level to a more suitable level for investors. This seems likely to happen as we see economic activity picking up in the US and Europe.

Don't miss out of the dividends

Each of the top 5 holdings has declared in the last quarter even after facing a harsh environment. The dividend yield of Essex Property Trust, Inc., lowest among the top 5, stood at 3.67%. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of the ETF stands at 3.72%, something that investors should look out for. The ETF constituents maintain a sufficient cash balance that could help with the dividend payments for a couple of quarters more, and this should provide investors some confidence in the holding.

Source: Seeking Alpha

When looking at the trend in the past 5 years for distributions, the lowest yield was close to 2.5% in 2019. This can be attributed to the higher price levels existing during that time. It would be fair to believe that the ETF can sustain a dividend yield of 3.5% at the current level.

What should investors consider before investing?

The ETF solely relies on the Real Estate sector for growth. There has been considerable volatility of late. While there seems to be an early revival, the growing number of Coronavirus cases could stall the momentum we have witnessed. Economic indicators like unemployment and income levels continue to remain under pressure, which can have a significant impact on the sector.

While we believe that the revenue growth should be better than what was forecasted, the possibility of a decline cannot be discounted. In such a case, the valuations would seem exaggerated, leading to further correction in price.

Investors should also be cautious of the fact that the dividend yield of the top 5 holdings is higher than the ETF's overall yield. This indicates that there are companies that may face pressure in disbursing dividends, and this could bring the yield further lower.

iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF can be considered a moderately safe bet, especially for income-oriented investors. An increase in earnings should draw investor attention and may lead to a significant increase in price. Real estate has always been the backbone of the American economy, and this time will be no different.

