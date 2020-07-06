Overview

Japan-based Mercari (TYO: 4385) (OTCPK:MCARY) is one of the companies that continue to benefit from the shelter-in-place tailwind. It operates an Etsy (ETSY)-like C2C (Customer-to-customer) eCommerce marketplace service in Japan and the US. Mercari is one of the fastest-growing technology players in Japan. The business generates +¥51 billion (~$474 million) of revenue, with growth expected to be around +40% for the foreseeable future. The operating loss continued to decline in Q3 (January-March 2020) during the shelter-in-place, while the business hit an all-time-high GMV (Gross Merchandise Value).

Catalyst

There are a few catalysts around the stock. We think that US and Japan core eCommerce businesses should see continuing growth due to shifting customer behavior, further fueling repeat purchases in the existing user base, while increasing awareness for the service that will drive new sign-ups. There are strong indications of why growth will sustain beyond Q3.

(Source: SimilarWeb)

As COVID-19 hit Japan harder around March onwards as the government imposed lockdown, consumers shifted their preferences towards online services. As expected, Mercari saw increasing traffic to its site in April onwards. Traffic remained strong even as we entered June.

(Source: SimilarWeb)

We pretty much see a similar situation in its US business, where total visits even saw a sharp increase in May. Overall, we believe that even upon reopening, consumer confidence will not fully be back yet, meaning Mercari should continue seeing elevated traffic.

(Source: Company’s Q3 report)

Across the board, Mercari saw a ~50% revenue growth to ¥20.3 billion, as demands in shelter-in-place-related items such as toys, books, games, and electronics increased. The macro tailwind also allowed Mercari to reduce operating loss through cost-effective promotions.

(Source: Company’s Q3 report)

In the more profitable Japan segment, however, Mercari saw Q1-Q3 operating income rose by ~54% YoY, driven by the increase in GMV/MAU. We believe that Mercari is in a very good position to do more cost-effective promotion further, especially as it moves towards optimizing the balance between supply and demand. In our view, the overall preference shift towards shelter-in-place categories and the sustained tailwind should make it relatively straightforward to enhance its targeted marketing performance.

(Source: Company’s Q3 report)

As we look at the historical lister/buyer data over the last two years, we believe that we should see more upsides in Q4 and beyond. For context, Mercari has done well in driving buyers to the platform in the past, especially as we saw a sharp decline in the lister/buyer ratio between Q4 2018-Q2 2019. Nonetheless, there weren't any noticeable tailwinds as strong as the current one then. The planned launch of its fixed-installment payment feature that is integrated within its Merpay payment service business should likewise increase the number of successful transactions, effectively driving both sides of the equation here.

(Source: NTT Docomo’s factbook)

Last but not least, the partnership with NTT Docomo (OTCPK:DCMYY), that allows any purchase of items in Mercari to be credited to D-Point, Docomo’s point rewards program, should likewise strengthen the buyer/seller optimization initiative. NTT Docomo is the second-largest telecom company in Japan, with millions of subscribers and +1,000 retail D-Point partners.

Risk And Valuation

While the US business has been growing rapidly, with 55% YoY as of Q3, we believe that Mercari’s Japanese business can trade at a higher valuation as a standalone. It is a far more profitable and fast-growing business. On a consolidated basis, Mercari had an operating loss of ~¥20 billion over Q1-Q3. At the same time, Mercari Japan’s operating income was ¥11.3 billion, indicating that the operating loss in the US business approximately amounted to +¥31 billion (~$288 million).

(Mercari’s share performance. Source: yahoo finance)

Mercari has seen a +71% increase in the shares price YTD, though still down +24% since its IPO. Given the sustained tailwind, Mercari can retrace its all-time-high of ¥4,550 upon another strong execution in Q4 that delivers sustained +40% growth and improving profitability in the US business. In Q3 alone, it saw a 55% revenue growth with Mercari Japan’s operating margin steady at +30%, though the US business has been losing money. At ~10x P/S, we feel that Mercari presents an attractive long-term opportunity. We initiate our coverage with an overweight rating.

