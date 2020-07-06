Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) ("Norwegian Cruise") has received plenty of bullish commentary on Seeking Alpha, mostly narrating that investors should not fear the company's leverage, that liquidity is sufficient, and that the company will come out the other side "just fine."

In a respectful rebuttal, I'll explain why that's not the case and that the company's financial condition is in tatters, and should bookings remain below pre-coronavirus levels for a prolonged period, the company may only provide investors mediocre returns going forward.

Coronavirus Cases

According to John Hopkins University, coronavirus cases continue to break new daily highs every week like clockwork. From back in April when the world was supposedly approaching 'peak' cases, we've now reached about ~200-220K cases per day. Several countries have failed to flatten the curve, or show a sustained reduced number of new cases compared to the previous day, which includes the United States, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa. Even in the supposed best case scenario of China (which continues to report no new additional cases), it's hard believe this for several reasons: 1) the CCP essentially controls all of the media outlets and wants to convey that they are the health leader, 2) all neighboring countries are reporting high numbers of new cases, and 3) China is still allowing international flights in and out of their country. Despite that the world is reporting record numbers of new cases, most countries are beginning to reopen their economies. So effectively, the coronavirus will likely sustain as a pandemic for the foreseeable future, at least over the next year.

Even as economies begin to reopen, people will be less inclined to pursue activities that will expose them the most to the virus. Many activities on cruise ships harbor the most risk, including bars, music concerts, buffets, gyms, basketball, public pools, restaurants, etc. Here's a breakdown provided by MLIVE and Yahoo Finance:

And then layering in the fact that everyone is contained on an isolated ship for an entire week only maximizes the probability of getting sick. On top of the coronavirus pandemic, there's also another outbreak of the swine flu in China that has many people worried and there have already been cases of transmission between pigs and people. For those who don't remember, H1N1 dealt a massive blow to cruise line industry in 2009, so another resurgence of this virus on top of the coronavirus would be absolutely devastating. Never mind the seasonal impact from the regular flu.

Staples First, Vacation Later

The coronavirus' economic impact has hit many industries very hard. To start, one of the broadest measures of employment, the labor force participation rate has fallen to 61.5%, which is the lowest recorded measure since the early 1970s, about 50 years ago. Moreover, U6 unemployment has been trending between 18 and 22% for over a month. This is the highest level ever observed in post-war era, and after the financial crisis, it took more than a decade for the economy to "put everyone back to work" or back to levels that preceded the crisis. In other words, the Main Street recovery from 2020 forward will likely be anything but swift.

According to a Federal Reserve report released in May 2020, the board commented on one aspect on the health of the U.S. consumer:

"Yet, while most adults were faring reasonably well financially, results also show that a substantial minority of adults were financially vulnerable at the time of the survey and either could not pay their current month’s bills in full or would have struggled to do so if faced with an emergency expense as small as $400. Even fewer had three months of emergency savings to cover expenses in the event of a job loss."

It goes without saying that discretionary spending has collapsed, and that it will remain below normal levels. If consumers cannot handle an unexpected expense of $400, chances are that more people will be looking to improve their financial cushion and emergency savings. Right now, there are households that are marginally paying their core expenses, including rent, utilities, and phone bills, with many seeking deferrals. Delaying these core expenses to a later date effectively only pushes out the schedule until people will be going away on cruise line vacations, which often costs between $1,500 and $2,500 for one week for a couple, never mind considering a family of four.

A Slow Recovery

There are considerable headwinds for the cruise line industry as a whole. Late last month we received news that the massive Spanish joint venture of Pullmantur Cruceros would be restructuring as all of its bookings were cancelled through November, which will effectively lead to impairment charges for Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited (RCL) and Cruises Investment Holdings. In addition, both Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation & PLC (CCL) have recently been downgraded into the speculative junk credit category. All of these companies have taken on a considerable amount of additional debt financing as their profitability and cash flows have collapsed given they all inherently carry high operating and financial leverage. S&P Global Market Intelligence recently classified every industry into seven distinct groupings, where cruise lines were ranked among the worst in terms of recovery prospects. Their analyst team stated that recoveries may not meaningfully materialize until beyond 2023.

It's difficult to make the assumption that once things "return to normal" that share prices will automatically rebound to pre-coronavirus levels. So far, Norwegian has suspended trips through September. And with other cruise lines pushing off until November, they could as well. Who's to say that bookings won't start until 2021?

More importantly, all cruise lines have reported massive losses in just the first quarter of 2020. We're potentially looking at potential losses for a couple years and then subdued earnings for a couple years after that. Cruise lines will have bookings, but earnings performance will not resemble pre-coronavirus for quite a while. Cruises have meaningful operating leverage, meaning that the ships require a certain capacity before each trip reaches profitability. Second, we've already seen that only one quarter of losses has had executive teams tapping their credit revolvers, issuing notes, and convertibles, all of which increase debt financing costs. If the companies pursue common stock, it's considered extremely dilutive to existing shareholders, especially when these companies are trading equal to or well below book value.

Norwegian's Challenges

In the despondent cruise lines industry, Norwegian Cruise is among the most distressed out of the three largest operators, in my view. Even before NCLH reported its first-quarter earnings, S&P Global downgraded the company's issuer credit rating from BB+ to BB-, while maintaining a negative outlook. After reporting results, NCLH took on a considerable amount of financial leverage. Additionally, it carries more leverage than its two larger peers, specifically on a debt-to-capital basis:

Data by YCharts

And although NCLH has a relatively newer fleet compared to the others, it still has less tangible equity at only $3.8 billion. So, the company has dwindling collateral left available to borrow against to bolster liquidity. That even comes after the company raised $400 million in common stock as a part of its bundled capital market transactions, which raised about $2.23 billion (with the option of it expanding to $2.4 billion). In addition, the company fully drew down on both credit revolvers for an aggregated $1.55 billion.

In the first quarter, the company reported a net loss of ~$1.9 billion, with $1.6 billion coming from non-cash impairment charges. Its cash burn rate also meaningfully accelerated, and should bookings stay low, it may be required to raise additional capital next year:

Data by YCharts

In their latest disclosures, the company provided the following warnings:

"...our ability to forecast our cash inflows and additional capital needs is hampered, and we could be required to raise additional capital in the future... We believe the credit ratings assigned to NCLH’s unsecured debt securities by S&P Global may be downgraded from BB- to B+ based on our recent debt offering."

So, in addition to the $3.8 billion that the NCLH already raised, it may require more liquidity and could receive a downgrade into the highly speculative "B" category. These developments would cause strain on the capital structure since the company already raised senior secured debt at an expensive 12.25%, which oddly only has a less than a four-year maturity, carries a first-lien priority, and has numerous restrictive and financial covenants. Unsecured debt could provide very difficult to tap at this juncture.

Even when the cruise line industry was running with operating capacity, NCLH only generated 7.5% returns on capital, and now it is certainly destroying capital, as shown below:

Data by YCharts

All of these transactions and developments reveal the high risk associated with establishing a position in the common equity of NCLH.

Pending Litigation

NCLH is subject to a class action lawsuit and the company has yet to provide an idea of whether the ruling will be in their favor or against, or how costly a adverse ruling would be. According to the allegations, NCLH made materially false and misleading statements during the coronavirus outbreak. Based on the documentation, NCLH issued a press release on February 20, 2020, which included the following statements:

"Despite the current known impact from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, as of the week ending February 14, 2020, the Company’s booked position remained ahead of prior year and at higher prices on a comparable basis...our Company has an exemplary track record of demonstrating its resilience in challenging environments and we remain confident in our ability to deliver strong financial performance over the long term."

One issue that NCLH might have in defending these claims is that not only is the cruise line industry by far the most sensitive to disease outbreaks, but this guidance was also released at a time when the CDC and several other public health institutions worldwide were preparing for the worst. According to the CDC's novel coronavirus press briefing on January 30, the following warnings were provided:

"While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat ."

." "And this is one of the tools in our toolbox to mitigate the potential impact of this novel virus on the United States ."

." " We are preparing as if this were the next pandemic , but we are hopeful still that this is not and will not be the case."

, but we are hopeful still that this is not and will not be the case." "This is the first time in over 50 years that CDC has issued a quarantine order."

In addition, CNN reported on February 4 that thousands of cruise passengers were stranded at sea and that coronavirus cases had spread across Asia-Pacific, Australia, Europe, and North America. Certainly these would have negative implications for bookings, ticket prices, and financial performance. And most of all, NCLH's stock price declined from approximately 81% directly after the statements were made by management over the following 3 weeks.

Other Indicators

Statistically, companies that have higher betas tend to underperform their low beta counterparts. In most cases, a beta of two would indicate that the stock is twice as volatile as the broader market. However, NCLH's beta of 4.2x puts the company into a category of its own.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, companies that carry higher than average short interest also tend to underperform companies that have little to no short interest. Interestingly, another 10 million shares of short positions have piled into the stock since mid-May, which shows that bears expect more downside. According to analyst revenue estimates, they expect that NCLH will only be able to achieve only 30% and 70% of what was hit in 2019:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, revenue estimates were still declining heading into June. Although cruise line sales and margins are quite volatile and have seasonality embedded within each quarter, NCLH reported a Q1 pre-tax margin loss of 22.4% and that even excludes impairment charges. Certainly management will be taking action to reduce SG&A, but many expenses are fixed in nature, and even if losses continue in the teens or a high-single-digit rate, that's a burn rate that will balloon its already highly leveraged capital structure.

Bottom Line

Cruise lines have their work cut out for them. Management teams will need to repair their brand reputation, particularly after all of the mayhem from the news media. They will need to be highly promotional by offering discounted ticket prices and deals in order to attract customers. It may also behoove management to pursue more frequent sanitation, provide masks, and implement new protocols, but such actions will add to operating costs. And finally, when these companies rightsize back to profitability, they will need to repair their balance sheets. When piecing it altogether, shareholders could be waiting several years before any of these companies reignite capital return programs. NCLH looks the worst positioned in the group.

