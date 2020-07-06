There's no doubt that Salesforce.com (CRM) has almost perfected the art of growth. If the past two decades are anything to go by, it's clear that growth is not going to be an issue with this company. Valuations, on the other hand, are a different kettle of fish. We'll touch on that as well but, today, I'd like to focus on one of its units - Salesforce Healthcare and Life Sciences. My purpose is to showcase how CRM's launch of Health Cloud in 2015 has allowed it to tap into the global digital healthcare market, which is expected to grow strongly and steadily over the next half a decade or more.

A Growing Healthcare Platform

CRM's Health Cloud was first announced in September 2015. According to the press release:

Salesforce Health Cloud is a cloud-based patient relationship management solution that enables providers to gain a complete view of the patient with integrated data from electronic medical records (EMRs), wearables and more; make smarter care decisions; engage with patients across their caregiver networks; and manage patient data.

In essence, it was a way for healthcare providers as well as payers to have a greater degree of visibility and engagement in terms of patient care and the processes involved therein. It allowed both parties to see a timeline of a patient's health journey by compiling a profile using multiple sources such as electronic records, medical device usage, smartwatches, and so on.

Although it wasn't an industry first, it did roll out on a large scale because of the partnerships that Salesforce.com had built, not only with healthcare providers, payers and other entities dealing in digital healthcare management but also companies like PwC and Accenture (ACN) for EMR (electronic medical records) integration, content, and other needs.

The other branch of Salesforce Health Cloud was its Life Sciences services, which offered targeted solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The solutions were aimed at helping these entities be more agile at everything from research and development to pricing workflows to sales resources management.

Over the past five years, Salesforce.com has acquired an impressive list of clientele for its healthcare and life sciences solutions, including companies like Amgen (AMGN), Novant Health, etc. While the company doesn't break out its revenues by specific reportable segments ("The Company operates as one operating segment"), there are clear indications that Health Cloud is one of the growth engines for the company. According to Keith Block, Co CEO, on the Q4-20 earnings call:

Approximately three years ago, we launched some incredible innovation with Financial Services Cloud as well as our Health Cloud. And we had some amazing wins in the quarter associated with both of those.

Relatively recent acquisitions like Tableau have spurred further growth for Salesforce.com in the healthcare segment, and the widespread use of free Tableau COVID-19 Data Hub for live tracking, as well as the paid Work.com platform for contact tracing and related services, will not only serve to boost the top line but also act as marketing ambassadors for the company's cloud-based products. As of June 25, 2020, 35 states in the U.S. are using the Work.com platform's contact tracing capabilities, which will help CRM forge stronger relationships across a broad industry base.

All of this has been setting the pace for strong future growth in this segment. The current rate of digitization of the global healthcare market can translate to significant growth for companies like Salesforce.com, which are well-positioned to address the rapid cloud deployment requirements of the new normal.

If we were to quantify the opportunity, we're looking at CRM having a significant presence in a $385.8 billion market by 2025 (with a CAGR of 24.6% between 2019 and 2025) through its partnerships with companies like Cerner Corp. (CERN) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), among others.

Is it Worth Investing In Salesforce.com At The Current Price, Though?

That's a question the majority of potential investors in CRM keep asking, but the answers are so varied that it's hard to make a decision either way. Since April 2020, SA authors have argued for every rating from Very Bearish to Very Bullish.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the one hand, there's been tremendous growth so far: 34% constant currency revenue growth in Q4-20 and 30% in Q1-21, not to mention a long history of strong double-digit revenue growth; on the other hand, FY-21 updated revenue guidance is 17%, revised down from the earlier guidance figure of 23% mentioned on the FY-20 earnings call and 50% down from the FY-20 growth figure.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The price 'over-correction' that began at the end of February this year and sent the stock plummeting nearly 30% in less than a month clearly shows that the market is fidgety with respect to Salesforce.com and that price action is heavily dependent on reported and projected growth figures. The fact that it took a further three months to get back up near $200 validated the assumption that there was, indeed, an over-correction, but that the market was not quick to bring the stock back to such high levels.

This is where my thesis takes a twist. You may have missed getting in at under $140, but even as the stock surges toward the $200 mark that it was headed for prior to the Q4-20 earnings announcement, CRM is trading at a 'reasonable' level. I had better qualify that lest it draw negative commentary from the shorts.

If you look at companies with cloud services as a major - or, at least, significant - component of their portfolio, you'll notice that CRM is up there with growth rates as impressive as Amazon (AMZN) and far ahead of movers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Data by YCharts

Barring Amazon, you can see that CRM is also trading at proportionately higher valuations. And let's not forget the fact that COVID-19 is rapidly forcing fence-sitters to move to the cloud as a matter of urgency; of survival, even. Salesforce.com's portfolio of products is completely on the cloud and has been from the very beginning, which gives it a significant advantage over other cloud service providers. Couple that with the strong partnerships it has forged within the healthcare industry and it's not hard to see that the valuation is reasonable, albeit high.

Data by YCharts

To offer additional perspective on why valuation is so high, a lot of the margin contraction seen in Q1-21 was from one-time expenses. Per Marc Benioff:

We delivered $1.86 billion in operating cash flow. Now that was down slightly over a year to many of the actions that I just reviewed in response to pandemic. And as I mentioned earlier, we also provided some customers temporary financial flexibility. We also incurred some incremental business expenses such as the onetime commission guarantee for our sales team that I mentioned. We expect these expenses to be largely, I would say wholly encapsulated in the first quarter. We have great confidence that our investments, we already see it in our employees, our customers, our communities in the first quarter, well they're benefiting us, they're benefiting us now in the short-term, the long-term with tremendous strength and tremendous growth.

Source: Q1-2021 Earnings Report

These expenses, as expressed by Mr. Benioff at the Q1-21 call, will fuel future growth beyond FY2021 and are the primary reasons why the stock is trading at such a high forward earnings multiple. Not only will they translate into future revenues, but also bolster the company's positive image among its employees, partners, and other key stakeholders. Simply put, the earnings part of the price to equity ratio will return to former levels once these revenue realizations come into play.

When seen in that context, the valuation doesn't seem that high; hence, my use of the word 'reasonable.' But that also comes with a caveat, and that is the fact that investors should not expect short-term gains from companies like Salesforce.com. There's little room for error at the current levels, so it would be more prudent to treat this as a long-term holding that will grow in value over an extended time period. Think in half-decades rather than two-year periods. As an added safety measure, I would recommend a dollar-cost averaging approach in order to keep your cost basis as low as possible.

