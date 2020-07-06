Introduction

Pinterest (PINS) is a unique platform catering to online shopping in an environment where more people than ever before are shopping online. Here are four strong reasons to own shares of Pinterest, and one bad reason not to.

Reason #1 - Shopify and Pinterest Integration

Recently, Shopify (SHOP) and Pinterest announced an integration for merchants with Shopify stores to turn their products on their Shopify store into advertisements and Product Pins on Pinterest. This substantially reduces the friction for Shopify store owners to create Pinterest content and run advertising campaigns on the platform.

Source: Shopify Product News

This feature is currently only available to merchants based in the US and Canada, however, the feature will be rolling out to countries in the EU and Australia over the rest of the year.

In my opinion, this is big. Shopify merchants tend to be online stores that spend big on online advertising channels. Making it easier to run ads on a platform that already has a high likelihood of purchase and high ROI will only make Pinterest more valuable than ever to advertising merchants, and thus they'll pay more for ads. More money for ads will increase Pinterest's revenue both overall and per user.

Reason #2 - The Market Underestimates Pinterest's International ARPU potential

28 countries. That's how many countries Pinterest has rolled out advertising in, most of which have come over the last year. The list can be found through the source link in the image below (the list comes straight from Pinterest itself). Still, however, I regularly read articles criticizing Pinterest for its low international ARPU numbers. It seems Pinterest's critics are oblivious to the fact that Pinterest is still relatively early in its life as a platform. These things take time and resources to build out.

Source: Pinterest Ads Overview

Brazil, India, and Turkey, Pinterest's 2nd, 3rd, and 4th countries for desktop traffic, don't even have advertising yet. Over time, international revenue will continue to grow very quickly as advertising support in new countries is continually added. Pinterest's critics will continue to bash the company for a low international ARPU (which grew 76% in Q1 2020 by the way). This leads me to believe patient investors will be rewarded over time as Pinterest continues to roll out advertising internationally and reduce the friction for international advertisers to bring content onto the platform through partnerships and integrations like Shopify.

Reason #3 - Unique Demographics

More so than other social platforms, Pinterest's users skew toward female users. Over 70% of users on Pinterest identify as female. Many of these users are mothers that make many of the purchasing decisions in the household.

Pinterest's demographics make it a clear go-to platform for advertisers that want to target this demographic. Furthermore, many Pinterest users are browsing the platform for products to buy. Pinterest demographics along with usage purpose should ultimately lead to higher conversion rates for advertisers and thus higher ad rate revenue and greater ARPU for Pinterest relative to competing advertising platforms.

Reason #4 - Valuation

I tend to use enterprise value to revenue as my main multiple when assessing non-profitable growth companies. Here I am comparing Pinterest to Snap (SNAP), Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR). All of these platforms are competing for digital advertising dollars as their main source of revenue, however, Snap and Pinterest have higher growth rates.

Data by YCharts

Pinterest and Snap have similar revenue growth rates, and yet Snap trades at a significantly higher EV/revenue multiple. Pinterest's multiple is barely higher than that of Facebook, which has half the growth rate. One could argue that Snap's EV/Revenue multiple is too high, and I wouldn't necessarily disagree with this, but I also think Pinterest's multiple is too low. Pinterest's multiple should be closer to Snap's than Facebook and Twitter's multiples. This causes me to think that the market could reprice Pinterest higher and Snap lower over the coming months.

1 Bad Reason Not To Own Pinterest - The Economy

The single biggest risk to Pinterest is a disruption in advertising revenue. This could occur in an economic downturn or recession much like the global economy is currently experiencing. And while digital advertising companies have an advantage in a pandemic induced recession as more people than ever turn to shopping online, consumer spending will likely decrease, as will advertising dollars.

This may be negative for Pinterest in the short term, but long term I see no reason why the platform won't command high advertising rates many years down the road when a COVID-19 recession becomes a historical event rather than a current headwind.

Conclusion

Pinterest is a strong growth story. In fact, as I explained in another article, I think Pinterest is well on its way to being a $100 billion platform. Advertising dollars should continue to shift toward digital. While Google (GOOG) and Facebook collect much of the revenue in digital advertising today, I think platforms like Pinterest will collect much of the digital advertising revenue tomorrow.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PINS, GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.