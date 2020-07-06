The company's positive cash generation, underappreciated by investors, we feel, is likely to increase as a result. The shares are fairly cheap.

The company is concentrating on its display driver and power business, divesting from its foundry business. Demand for its OLED drivers is booming.

We argued nearly two years ago that MagnaChip (NYSE:MX) OLED business was booming, and so it is, but the shares have traded sideways since. However, we think there is a good chance this is about to change.

We think the company has a bright future after divesting from its foundry business, which clears up its balance sheet and produces a much more focused company, concentrating on its power business and display drivers in which it is a market leader.

Grosso modo, revenue has trended upwards, but operational performance hasn't, so there is room for improvement here, and that's a main element of what management is trying to achieve with the divestment.

Data by YCharts

Selling the foundry business

The company announced at the end of March that it is shedding its foundry business and their Fab 4 to an Alchemist Capital Partners Korea consortium for about $435M ($344.7M in cash and approximately $90M in accrued severance liabilities). They gave a pretty convincing rationale (Q1CC):

The foundry business is capital intensive, highly cyclical, requires a separate sales force, continuous R&D and scalability

The deal is expected to close in September or October and isn't subject to any regulatory review (nor does it contain a provision for delaying or cancelling if the pandemic should worsen). From the June 2020 IR Presentation:

We think this is excellent news that seems to have lifted the stock of the floor from the end of March but that would probably not have been much different without this divestment, given the strong market recovery that was set in motion in March:

In Q1, the foundry business produced $307M in revenue last year at a gross margin of 20.8%, so the business is sold at roughly 1.4x sales. What are the advantages?

Improved balance sheet

Focused business

At a stroke, the company's debt ($305.4M at the end of Q1, largely in the 6.625% senior notes) can be wiped out, directly saving the company $21M in interest payments. This alone would have wiped out the $21.8M net loss of last year.

But what is resulting is a more focused company that can now concentrate entirely on its Standard Products group, mainly consisting of:

OLED drivers

Power Product business

Here is how revenues are split between these, from the 10-Q:

At first sight, it might look like Display Solutions is growing in importance, which it indeed is as its share of overall revenues has increased from 30.8% in 2017 to 34.1% in 2018 to 38.9% in 2019.

However, the Power Solutions business's share in overall revenues remained constant over these years at roughly 22%, but it experienced a particularly weak Q1 because of the Chinese lockdown.

OLED

The company is well positioned to benefit here as:

They supply to the top two mobile panel makers.

OLED is gaining ground over LCD in smartphones, but is also increasingly making inroads in other segments like automotive, tablets, and even laptops.

The company increased its portfolio of OLED display drivers to 16, double that from a year ago. Their 28nm chips are the lowest powered ones on the market, which is why they keep on running up design wins.

While Q1 demand from Chinese OEMs was weak due to the pandemic, this was offset by strong demand from Korea, and this is likely to reverse in Q2 as China comes back online after getting the pandemic more or less under control.

The company enjoyed 14 new OLED driver design wins in Q1 (over 2x the number of last year), 10 of which are for 5G phones using their power efficient 28nm driver. Management expects no less than 18 new OLED smartphone models introduced in the market in H1 (8 of these were already launched in Q1), double the previous estimate.

There are a number of trends that make management quite optimistic for their Display Driver business:

The rise of OLED screens, from the June 2020 IR presentation:

Gaming on mobile, with the company's four 120Hz and latest 144Hz drivers supplying this segment as mobile screens increasingly going beyond the usual 60Hz refresh rate to differentiate and cater to gamers.

5G is an obvious impetus to revive the mobile market growth, and this will be an ongoing story for several years to come.

OLED screens are making inroads in the automotive market, favoring the company. Management expects to get into production in the first half of next year.

Flexible drivers are also gaining ground as the foldable phone designs gain ground. The company serves this with a chip on plastic packaging, which is cheaper so margins are actually higher.

microLED is perhaps the last emerging opportunity as this technology is still quite new, but it's already gaining some ground in TVs for which the company already has released a driver solution, targeted for the first half of next year, but there are also signs it can gain traction in mobile:

The tech could also light up tiny screens. Apple currently uses OLED displays for the high-end iPhones and the Apple Watch, but it's reportedly developing its own in-house MicroLED displays for use in mobile devices, starting with the watch. Details are scarce and it'll likely be years (if ever) before Apple brings it to market, but Cupertino's interest provides further evidence that MicroLED could be big. It's easy to see why. MicroLED has the potential for the same perfect black levels as OLED with no danger of burn-in. It can deliver higher brightness than any current display technology, wide-gamut excellent color and doesn't suffer the viewing angle and uniformity issues of LCD.

This despite the limitations that make it hard to actually shrink the technology, which is better suited for large screens as the tiny LEDs emit less light, so producers either have to crank them up or make them more efficient.

Another solution is to reduce the pitch (the pace between LEDs), which also has limitations, but this is where MagnaChip actually has a competitive advantage, so this could benefit the company.

Power Business

The pandemic buffeted their power business (designing and producing discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management a variety of applications) due to the lockdown in China in Q1. It was down 12.3% sequentially and 21.2% y/y, producing $33.1M in revenues.

Slowly but surely, premium products are gaining in importance (as expressed as the percentage of revenue of the segment, see chart below) for the company, from the June 2020 IR presentation:

Given the expected shift towards hybrid and EVs in automotive, the company has a promising growth opportunity here with two new project wins in Q1 adding to several 10K hour qualification testing stages with a number of auto suppliers.

Given that China has appeared from lockdown, management expects revenue growth to increase by double digits in Q2 from Q1.

Q1 results

While the power business had a weak quarter, as discussed above, their OLED drivers enjoyed a bumper quarter with 43.6% growth y/y. Overall revenue was further helped by the foundry business where revenue grew no less than 51.1% y/y, but this revenue now falls under discontinued business until the sale of the business is closed in September or October.

Guidance

The coming quarterly results are going to be a bit difficult to interpret as it's not so easy to separate the foundry business out:

Transitional Fab 3 (the fab that remains in MagnaChip's possession) foundry services (to the buyer of the foundry business) are accounted at cost.

Initially, some 1,500 people are being allocated to the discontinued foundry business, but there are other parts of headcount and corporate overhead that remain allocated to the continuing operations, hence depressing results.

Interest payments will also fall entirely to the continuing operations.

There are substantial inter-company loans (from the Dutch to the Korean subsidiary) and associated currency gains and losses.

For instance, the inter-company loan experienced a net currency loss, depressing GAAP profit, but it's a non-cash item, so investors should not worry about it.

With these difficulties in mind and the added complication of the heightened uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, the company provided the following guidance for Q2 (earnings PR):

Revenue from the standard products business to be flattish to down from the first quarter of 2020. Revenue from the Foundry Services Group to be flattish to up. Non-GAAP combined revenue to be in the range of $191.0 million to $203.0 million, flattish at the midpoint of the projected range when compared with combined revenue of $197.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin from both the standard products business and the Foundry Services Group to be up. Non-GAAP combined gross profit margin to be in the range of 26.0% to 28.0%, when compared to 25.3% in the first quarter of 2020.

Margins

Data by YCharts

GAAP gross margin rose from 17.7% a year ago to 24.2% in Q1, but this is with regard to continuing operations, that is, without the foundry business. Non-GAAP gross profit margin from the continuing business was 26.3%, and non-GAAP gross profit margin from the Foundry Services Group was 24.0%.

The combined gross non-GAAP margin increased nearly 11% points to 25.3% due mostly to the strong volume growth in the foundry business as well as display drivers.

With the focus squarely on its display driver and power business after the sale of its foundry business, management aims to increase both gross and operating margins. The target for the latter is 10%+ (on an adjusted basis).

Cash

Here is something we like to see:

Data by YCharts

And, this is likely to get better:

The company is aiming to increase margins of their continuing business.

Selling the foundry business reduces CapEx requirements, narrowing the gap between operational and free cash flow.

Selling the foundry business will enable the company to eliminate the company's debt, saving $21M in interest expenses a year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $157.3M, the highest in 7 years. As the company met its financing needs through debt, there hasn't been much in the way of dilution:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The valuation multiple is low, which isn't a surprise, given the nature of the business and the modest gross margin and recent (GAAP) losses:

Data by YCharts

This year, analysts expect an EPS of $0.28, rising to $0.79 next year.

Conclusion

We think the shares offer a good opportunity, for various reasons:

It clearly has a strong position in the OLED driver market, where it is growing very fast and raking up design wins. The market is clearly growing beyond mobile and TVs as well.

The power business is also solid with a number of expansion opportunities, most notably in EVs.

While somewhat hidden by GAAP losses, the company is starting to generate meaningful amounts of free cash flow, and this is likely to increase.

The selling of its foundry business enables management to concentrate on its driver and power business, reduces CapEx needs, greatly improves the balance sheet, and eliminates interest payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.