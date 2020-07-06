Wait until Q4 to see signs of an inflection point. Once the default cycle turns, ASPS could be a multi-bagger.

The CARES Act will delay foreclosures until 2021, meaning that financial results in 2020 should be down by 40%.

One of the big winners of the mortgage crisis of 2008 was Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). The stock rose from $5.60 to over $150 share in less than five years as mortgage delinquencies skyrocketed. Due to the pandemic, mortgage delinquencies are on the rise again. However, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has put a halt to foreclosures. Subsequently, Altisource has yet to see an uptick in its business, and the inflection point will most likely be in Q1 of next year.

Mortgage Delinquencies On the Rise

In May, it was reported that the number of borrowers more than 30 days late swelled to 4.3 million, up 723,000 from the previous month. More than 8% of all U.S. mortgages were past due or in foreclosure.

The current surge in delinquencies is even greater than 2009. The five-year period where mortgage delinquencies rose from 1.5% to 5% resulted in a 30X move in the stock price of ASPS. The question is whether this is the beginning of a multi-year cycle for whether the economy will quickly regain its footing in the second half of 2020.

Thus far, ASPS has not seen any benefit from the rise in mortgage delinquencies due to the CARES Act. At the height of the pandemic, a temporary halt to foreclosures until August 31, 2020, was enacted. In addition, mortgagees have the option to apply for loan forbearance if they experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic. The loan forbearance can be up to 360 days in length.

No Uptick Until Next Year

On the most recent conference call, CEO Bill Shepro noted that there would not be an uptick in business until maybe Q1 of next year.

"So what we anticipate is going to happen, is that, as these moratoriums come to an end, we will see a pickup of referrals both foreclosure-related referral, scenario related referrals. But in terms of a large increase from where we might have otherwise have been this year, I don't think we'll start seeing that impact until you get into maybe the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of next year, when those forbearance period start to expire." - Source: ASPS Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

It should also be noted that it takes time for a default to be passed along to ASPS for processing. After the mortgage is in default for 15 days, ASPS sends the first mailing. However, it can take 180 days after a foreclosure for the company to book any revenue from the operation. Thus, there is a long lag time that is further complicated by the CARES Act.

Valuation

ASPS has a market cap of $227 million and an enterprise value of $422 million.

I am currently modeling a 40% decline in revenues for 2020. This would result in revenues of $360 million. The company will most likely lose almost $1/share in 2020.

The balance sheet is far from pristine. The company has $304 million of debt. Operating cash flow was negative $1.6 million in Q1. With $120 million of cash, ASPS should be able to weather a difficult 2020.

Up Cycle in 2021?

If you believe that mortgage delinquency has started a multi-year cycle, ASPS could be a big winner. With a small uptick in mortgage delinquencies, the company could earn $100 million of cash flow in 2021. If you put a 10X P/CF multiple, you come up with a stock that could quadruple. However, ASPS is a company that you want to revisit later in the year to see some signs that the business is at an inflection point. To put things into perspective, the company earned over $1 billion in CF during the 2009 crisis. The upside is enormous for a company with only a $227 million market cap.

The prudent move is to wait for signs of inflection before buying shares of ASPS. Despite the fact that mortgage delinquencies are surging, it will take several months for ASPS to see an uptick in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.