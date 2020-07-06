Saipem Faces Short-Term Challenges

In the near term, Saipem SpA’s (OTCPK:SAPMY) primary headwinds include phasing out of major high-margin EPCI (Engineering Procurement Construction and Installation) projects in some international territories and delays in final investment decisions in the upstream projects. Also, because the drilling contract rates have declined in the current downturn, its operating margin is unlikely to improve soon.

The company’s backlog has continued to increase in 2020 following addition to the natural gas-related projects and the subsea and offshore projects in recent times. I do not expect the stock price to move up in the near term, while it can offer robust returns in the medium-to-long-term on the back of natural gas-related and renewable energy projects. Although the company’s leverage is not high, negative cash flows can be concerning in the current environment.

Analyzing The Current Perspective

The energy demand-supply mismatch in early 2020 led to the first round of capex cut in March, which amounted to 20%-30% for the independent operators. While more such cuts are about to take place during the year, the effect will be profound in Engineering & Construction (or E&C) and Drilling, resulting in significant delays in final investment decisions (or FID) for many upstream projects. The E&C Offshore construction installation is likely to be impacted more, while the natural gas-related projects in the Middle East and Africa will be relatively steady, due primarily to the natural gas price resilience. The drilling projects, however, will be the most severely hit due to the slowdown in E&P and completions activity. You can read more on Saipem’s business in my previous article here.

In aggregate, the E&C division’s backlogs have not changed much since the end of FY2019. However, the project timeline can get extended in many projects, leading to reduced project visibility in the future. On the more positive note, it has already received E&C Offshore projects in Africa and the Asia Pacific, pending FID. It is also the preferred bidder in the LNG train 7 in Nigeria. Apart from the steady onshore and offshore activities in the Middle East, the company sees opportunities in Brazil and renewable energy projects. As I referred to earlier in the article, drilling activity has taken the maximum hit in this downturn. As a result, the company has decided to skip the vessel activity planning and levering utilization until the activity becomes stable.

Earlier, Saipem initiated a three-year strategic plan, which included additional cost cuts, improved efficiency, a new organizational model, and the creation of a new entity for value-added engineering activities. So, the company’s margin has benefited from cost-cutting efforts. It continues to face hurdles from high-carry contracts in offshore completions and the activity slowdown in the onshore market due to country-specific situations.

The company has recently withdrawn its earlier guidance for FY2020 as the situation worsened rapidly following the global pandemic. To preserve value, it has adopted a slew of measures, and its current strategies revolve around those measures. The company has taken steps in rightsizing the support functions and reducing overhead. To that extent, it has rationalized geographic footprint, rebalanced engineering hubs workloads, and reduced construction equipment items. In E&C Onshore, lowering operating expenses can impact its cost structure significantly. In Offshore E&C and Drilling fleet, it is applying fleet management measures such as reduced passenger on board (or POB). It will also warm stack vessels. In Drilling Onshore, where the deceleration has been the deepest, it plans to mitigate the effect by revising down capex by 20%-25% in FY2020 compared to its previous estimate.

Key Projects And Developments

Let us check out some of the key projects in recent times. These include a couple of subsea projects in Angola, a gas pipeline in Equatorial Guinea, a carbon steel pipeline in Saudi Arabia, and offshore activities for the Saipem 7000 in the U.K. and U.S. In Egypt, apart from the ongoing railway project, it has recently won the EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) for a polybutadiene facility. Although not confirmed, the company expects to announce two non-oil projects worth ~€0.5 billion.

In Q1 2020, Saipem’s E&C Offshore revenues decreased by 3% compared to Q4 2019. The segment adjusted EBITDA margin also deflated to 13% compared to 15% a quarter ago. In Africa, some of the high-margin EPCI projects were phased out, resulting in the margin compression. In the near term, the drop in demand in supply chain material delivery, vessel operation, and the yard fabrication activity due to the pandemic can affect the segment result adversely.

According to the EIA’s report, crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico (or GOM) will remain relatively flat compared to the 2019 average, at ~1.9 million b/d in 2020 and 2021. Despite the crude oil price crash in the recent past, the EIA expects no cancellation in the announced GOM projects for 2020 and 2021. In contrast, the EIA estimates that the price fall will lead to a decline in the onshore production, which can amount to 0.8 million b/d decrease in total U.S. crude oil production in 2021. So, we can expect SAPMY’s U.S. offshore operations to remain relatively steady, although drilling activity may continue to suffer.

Explaining Key Drivers In Recent Times

Revenues from the Onshore E&C segment decreased by 11% in Q1 2020 compared to the previous quarter, while the adjusted EBITDA margin deflated by 60 basis points during this period. The most severely affected segment for SAPMY in Q1 was the Offshore Drilling segment, where revenues fell by 27% compared to a quarter ago. Despite the top line loss, adjusted EBITDA improved by 200 basis points.

The company’s management expects revenue and margins to decline significantly in FY2020 in this operation due to activity shifts, and rate discounts extended in the current environment and the effects of market deterioration. In Onshore Drilling, the company’s revenues and adjusted EBITDA margin remained steady quarter-over-quarter in Q1. However, activity suspension and as rate discount will affect the segment result adversely in the near term.

The sorry state of affairs in offshore drilling activity can be gauged from the fact that Saipem had to take a €260 million impairment charge in Q1 2020 related to the Drilling Offshore segment. Activity delays, renegotiation of rates on some vessels, a possible contract cancellation, and the delay in contract acquisition triggered the impairment charge in Q1.

Backlog Grows

SAPMY’s backlog increased by 10.6% as of March 31, 2020, to €23,390 compared to a quarter ago. The Onshore E&C segment accounted for the majority of the backlog (53%), followed by Offshore E&C (23%). Investors may note that its backlog jumped up by 67% from FY2018 to FY2019. A rising backlog indicates improved revenue visibility, which is a crucial positive feature despite the decrease in activities in the industry.

Cash Flow, Liquidity, And Debt

In Q1 2020, Saipem’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to a positive CFO in the prior year. Although revenues remained steady year-over-year in Q1 2020, its working capital deteriorated, leading to the fall in CFO. As a result, the company’s free cash flow also turned negative in Q1 2020. As part of the cost-cutting exercise, it plans to revise down capex by 20%-25% in FY2020 compared to its previous estimates.

As of March 31, 2020, the company’s liquidity stood at €1 billion. Although it should have no trouble in repaying €0.5 billion of debt due 2023, the long-term financial risks do exist considering the total debt load (€2.5 billion). SAPMY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27x. Although its leverage is lower than many of its oilfield services peers, it should be more cautious about free cash flow generation in meeting its financial obligations in the medium-to-long term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Saipem is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~3.8x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.1x. From FY2015 until now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 4.9x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

SAPMY’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline less sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (John Wood (OTCPK:WDGJF), TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), and SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY)) average of 5.8x. I think the stock’s trading multiples are undervalued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What’s The Take On SAPMY?

In March 2020, Moody’s downgraded Saipem’s rating to negative from stable due to the potential deterioration in its debt-to-EBITDA ratio and worsening liquidity. I think the company has a handful of near-term challenges in the form of phasing out of major high-margin EPCI projects in Africa and delays in FIDs for many upstream projects. The drilling activity slowdown following the virus outbreak will continue to affect its results adversely in the next few quarters. Also, the operating margin is unlikely to improve in the short term because the drilling contracts are re-negotiated at unfavorable rates.

On the other hand, natural gas-related projects in the Middle East and Africa will be relatively steady. Besides the subsea and offshore projects it received in recent times, the company expects to bag a decent-sized renewable energy project shortly. As a result, the company’s backlog, which grew by leaps and bounds in 2019, has increased in 2020 so far. The recovery of the offshore projects and the LNG-related activities will be the key to keeping it going in the medium term.

