It is currently fully priced, especially as future profits will likely be less than those from recent years. It's time to sell while the share price remains relatively high.

It has a strong balance sheet and will survive whatever happens in the property market in the next several years.

There’s movement in the U.K. property market again as it slowly comes out of lockdown. As debate goes on about where the property market is going, property developers have come under increasing pressure amidst fears that a hard economic landing will lead to a stalled property market and possible price decreases.

Berkeley Group (OTCPK:BKGFY) is one of a number of housebuilding groups in the U.K. which often gets a good reputation. While indeed I think it’s a good company, the current price already reflects that and so a hard landing in the property market would likely lead to its shares being marked down.

The Business’s Balance Sheet is on a Solid Foundation

The first point to make is that this is a company which is set to survive the coming years, no matter what the economy or property market throw at it.

The company’s cash pile stood at £1,138.9 million at the end of April, a comfortable cushion. It also has land holdings which it estimates will lead to gross profit of £6.4 billion in future. This number is speculative as it depends on various factors which may change, but such a land bank will clearly maintain significant value even in the most dramatic of market downturns.

Source: company annual report (2020 on left, 2019 on right)

Berkeley’s Returns, Though High, Are Lower than Before

Berkeley has a good track record of earning and returning money to shareholders.

However, a run of very good years driven by London land parcels have now come to an end. Last year’s profits, announced last month, signaled this explicitly, saying “Pre-tax profit now returned to normal level”. That level is still good, with pre-tax profits of £503.7 million, but that is a drop from £775.2 million the prior year and even without a market downturn this should be regarded as the new norm, based on the company’s language and strategic direction.

The total dividend has jumped around a fair bit in recent years, but the 2019 dividend (27.2p) represents a yield of less than 1% while the 2018 dividend (90.05p) represents a yield of just over 2%. This year has already seen a special dividend of 99.3p and the final payout remains to be determined. In recent years there has also been a substantial share buyback programme. Overall, however, we are looking at a well-covered dividend which is in the low single digits. Given the expected ongoing dropoff in company profits, I would expect returns to fall as well (although the dividend cover is strong enough that this is not a given).

So this is not a stock to choose for a strong, growing or even stable dividend. However, I think the chance for sustained capital growth at current share price is small. The share price has been on a tear for many years, and is not cheap. The current p/e is over 13 and the current expectation is that future earnings will be markedly reduced from those of the past five years or so. Today’s share price seems to reflect a very positive short-term outlook for the firm, which I think is overly optimistic.

Source: Google Finance

Berkeley’s High End Position Is Both a Strength and a Weakness

Berkeley’s homes tend to be more expensive than those of other British homebuilders. Partly that is a function of their geographic exposure to London, which is an expensive market, and partly it is about the style of developments on which they focus. The difference in average selling price is marked versus other developers. Berkeley sits cleanly at the top of the table.

Source: PBC Today

This is reflected in industry-leading margins, which Lars Christian Haugen explored in his SA article Berkeley Group: An Excellent Opportunity For Long-Term Value Investors.

However, in a property downturn the likes of which we may about to see, being at the high end of the market could go either way – it could be a comfortable niche unaffected by wider spending slowdown, or could be vulnerable due to being more discretionary in nature than cheaper housing.

I tend more towards the latter view, for a couple of reasons. I think higher end housing is more susceptible to buyers either downgrading or postponing purchase than is the case in the cheaper end of the market. Secondly, uncertainty around Brexit is more likely to hit London’s housing market than other parts of the country, given its exposure to a large number of European and non-British residents. So the coming one to two years will likely be an uncertain time which equates to lower transactions and lower prices.

No-one knows what is in store for housing prices and there is evidence pointing in different directions. However, with mounting unemployment and limited additional monetary levers left to pull, plus the uncertainty around Brexit, I think it will struggle. British-based estate agency Savills last month forecast a 7.5% fall across the U.K. in 2020. It does, however, expect single digit growth in the coming years, which is more optimistic than I currently am. Savills expects London and the surrounding area to lead the recovery, arguing that low interest rates will help the high end of the market (albeit Savills refers more to the actual high end, whereas Berkeley is more at the high end of the mass market – six not seven digit sale prices). Knight Frank sees a 7% fall this year, while the Centre for Economics and Business Research suggests up to 13%.

Berkeley sounds fairly upbeat in its own assessment in its recent full year results. Some of that may be sales bravado, but it does sound as if the company does not currently foresee a meaningful drop off in pricing for its properties. I am less confident about that.

Conclusion: Berkeley Will Survive any Housing Downturn but is Not a Bargain Yet

I remain impressed by Berkeley’s focused strategy, business model, long-term time horizons and financial strength. They will survive any housing market turbulence. However, their current share price reflects that more than enough and I do not see much further upside in the coming twelve months. At this price, I’d sell.

