Share repurchases pushing shareholders' funds into deficit may be manageable for Home Depot. The same may not be true for the increasing numbers of companies going down this path.

Foreword: Implications Of Share Repurchases For Liquidity

Distributions to shareholders by way of share repurchases, while shareholders' funds are in deficit, might not be illegal, but it does appear to have potential to increased risk for both shareholders and creditors. Despite being technically insolvent since 2018, Home Depot (HD) has continued to repurchase shares, resulting in progressive increases in shareholders' deficits. When shareholders' equity is in deficit, the liabilities of the company exceed the assets. That might not be an issue if the company is continuing to do business and generating additional cash to meet liabilities as and when they fall due. But, if an unforeseen event, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, interrupts business, and cash flow generation reduces or dries up, then it's a serious problem to have liabilities in excess of assets. In the case of Home Depot (HD), there does not appear to be any reason for concern over liquidity as a result of share repurchases. Furthermore, Home Depot has suspended share repurchases and taken action to bolster liquidity per following excerpts from Q1-2020 earnings conference call,

...began.. first quarter ...very strong liquidity position... In mid-March, we suspended our share repurchase program indefinitely. Prior to that suspension, we had repurchased approximately $600 million or 2.5 million shares ...In late March...upsized our A1 P1 commercial paper program from $3 billion to $6 billion....expanded our revolving credit facility capacity from $3 billion to $6.5 billion. As of today (May 19)...no commercial paper outstanding and our credit facilities are un-drawn.... on March 30, we raised $5 billion of staggered maturity long-term debt ... average coupon of approximately 3%.

While I have little concern over Home Depot, a combination of share repurchases and the impact of COVID-19 may result in liquidity issues for a growing number of companies pursuing share repurchases, causing shareholders' equity to go into deficit. Implications of this are discussed in more detail further below.

Home Depot: Investment Thesis

Home Depot management has aggressively pursued a policy of share repurchases over the period from January 2017 through the beginning of 2020. Share repurchases only benefit shareholders if the reduction in share count causes the share price to rise. This has been the case for Home Depot's shareholders. Since Jan. 30, 2017, Home Depot's management has continued to repurchase shares, expending $25.6 billion of shareholders' funds on share repurchases. Over the same period, the share price has progressively risen by more than 75% from ~$138 to the present price ~$246. If past performance were to be a predictor of future performance, Home Depot would be a stock to embrace. But past performance is not always a good predictor of future performance, and the current share price could be at risk of suffering from significant multiple contraction. Prior to the COVID-19 disruption, I would usually first concentrate my analysis on projections of likely future returns, utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard. In this COVID-19 disrupted world, my primary concern is to assess management's stewardship of the balance sheet, and particularly the shareholders' equity. My review raises concerns over the appropriateness of share repurchases, while technically insolvent.

Below I address the following:

Limited Liability, And "Technical Insolvency" Versus "Insolvency"

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Step Too Far And A Regulatory Issue

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Growing Problem Needing To Be Addressed

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Reviewing Home Depot's Historical Shareholder Returns

Checking The Home Depot Balance Sheet And "Equity Bucket"

Limited Liability And "Technical Insolvency" Vs. "Insolvency"

I'm not legally qualified, and I do not seek to provide legal advice. I will just explain the concepts of limited liability and solvency as I understand them.

The Concept And Purposes Of Limited Liability -

Most jurisdictions provide for legal entities, in the form of limited liability corporations, where the liability of shareholders is limited to capital contributed. This is done to facilitate the formation of capital, allowing the growth of businesses, thus contributing to the growth of the economy. At the outset, limited liability was seen as a privilege, creating obligations for the conduct of a company, particularly in relation to the contributed capital, to protect the interests of creditors. I'm old enough to remember when a reduction in capital required a court application showing the interests of creditors would not be prejudiced, and specific court approval. Those principles still apply, but it's now very much left to company management to exercise normal prudence in making a decision such as a share repurchase. For example, this excerpt from an Ernst & Young publication on Returning capital to shareholders –

Companies frequently buy their own shares through open market transactions. These transactions rose to prominence in 1982, when the Securities and Exchange Commission allowed boards to authorize managers to repurchase shares this way, subject to a public announcement of a buyback program.

The Concepts Of Insolvency And Technical Insolvency -

At this stage I should provide my understanding of the difference between "insolvent" and "technically insolvent."

An "insolvent" company is one unable to pay its debts, as and when they fall due for payment.

A "technically insolvent" company is one where its liabilities exceed its assets, as is the case with Home Depot.

An "insolvent" company need not be "technically insolvent," but may lack liquid assets to meet payment of debts, as and when they fall due.

A "technically insolvent" company need not be "insolvent," so long as it has sufficient liquidity to meet its debts, as and when they fall due.

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Step Too Far And A Regulatory Issue

I believe companies continuing to repurchase shares, despite being technically insolvent, and in conflict with the principles underpinning limited liability, might result in a need for some increased regulatory oversight. The potential need for increased regulatory oversight is encapsulated in the quote below from Michael Rogus' article "The Death Of Financial Engineering."

And with cheap access to money, came some great ideas. Take on a ton of debt and make some good private equity buyouts

Take on a ton of debt and buy back your stock

Take on a ton of debt and boost the dividend

Take on a ton of debt and pay special dividends

Take on a ton of debt and make some acquisitions And why not? You can't blame a good and clever CFO for taking some cheap money and doing some powerful things with it. If you were a young aspiring CFO and you touted holding cash "just in case something happened," you probably wouldn't have had your job for too long. So, lever up they did with some amazing successes.

This is surely one of the reasons we have regulation - to curb the potential excesses, which grow in popularity, and which are difficult for any one individual to influence against.

Michael Rogus goes on to say on the impact of COVID-19:

Longer term, there will be wounds. Companies that survive this near-death experience will have boards that are not so apt to load up the balance sheet with debt or buy back their shares at all-time highs.

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Growing Problem Needing To Be Addressed

Technical Insolvency Due Share Repurchases Is Not A Critical Issue For Home Depot

For Home Depot, apart from the principle involved, the matter of technical insolvency is not a matter of critical concern. It's certainly not an existential concern. Home Depot has tremendous cash flows and in normal times it could halt its share repurchase program for a period and quickly return equity balance to positive territory. In fact, with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic management have taken precautionary steps to halt share repurchases and bolster liquidity, as discussed above. Halting share repurchases will impact the EPS growth rate, as Home Depot has relied on share repurchases reducing share count to boost EPS.

A Growing Number Of Companies, Following The Same Path As Home Depot - That Is Where The Potential Problems Lie

Technical insolvency is affecting a growing number of companies brought on by excessive levels of share repurchases over many years. The problems are only beginning to surface as share repurchases to boost EPS begin to reach and exceed their reasonable limits. The Dividend Growth Income+ Club has a database of 127 dividend-paying companies, including the dividend aristocrats. In 2014, only one of these companies had negative equity (Moody's (MCO) which now has positive shareholder funds). At the end of first quarter 2020, along with Home Depot, there are nine (7%) of those 127 companies technically insolvent. And this is before the full impact of COVID-19 on the finances of many of the 127 companies. The nine companies are as follows: McDonald's (MCD), Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL), Kimberley-Clark (KMB), MSCI Inc (MSCI), S&P Global (SPGI), AbbVie Inc (ABBV), Lennox International (LII), and Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), all with negative equity, due to liabilities exceeding assets. Table 1 below shows how the number of technically-insolvent companies in the DGI+ Club database has progressively increased from one in 2014 to nine per latest available financial reports.

All 10 of the above companies have undertaken significant share repurchases. The current technically insolvent state of nine of the companies can be attributed to these share repurchases. Over the five plus years, total shareholders' funds for the 10 companies have reduced by $50 billion, to a total deficit of $21 billion. These growing numbers of technically-insolvent companies is a sign the excessive share repurchases over the last five to 10 years are approaching and/or exceeding their reasonable limits. This is coming at a time when weakened balance sheets are coming under further pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. It might not be a major problem for Home Depot, but can the same be said for all the companies listed above? And the above list of nine, presently technically insolvent, is out of 127 dividend-paying companies. All of these companies have the option to cut dividends, as well as share repurchases, to bolster their liquidity. There are many more in the universe of companies that have been aggressively repurchasing shares. How many of these will end up technically insolvent, and then progress to insolvency and bankruptcy, from a combination of share repurchases and the impact of COVID-19? This is a growing problem. I intend to further assess the extent of the issue in a further article on prevalence of technical insolvency for all companies included in the S&P 500.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations with respect to the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions with respect to shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks," i.e. effective distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Reviewing Home Depot's Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 2 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Home Depot shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 2 - Home Depot: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 2 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 2 shows the results for Home Depot were overwhelmingly positive, with double-digit returns for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The returns range from 16.8% to 26.8%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and holds through to third quarter 2020. So far, there has been little sustained impact on the share price due to the COVID-19 effect. The current share price of $248.50 is slightly up on the closing share price of $245.34 on Feb. 21, 2020, but way up on the dip to $140.63 on March 18, 2020. The shares traded as high as $256.77 on June 8, before sliding back to current level. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking The Home Depot Balance Sheet And "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Home Depot Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows an increase in net debt of $4.6 billion over the 3.25 years, Jan. 30, 2017, through the end of May 3, 2020. This increase in net debt occurred despite a reduction of $3.2 billion in the amount invested in net assets used in operations. The total of the increase in debt and reduction in net assets reflects as a reduction of $7.8 billion in shareholders' equity. This decrease of $7.8 billion in shareholders' equity is despite reporting earnings of $33.2 billion over the period and paying out $16.5 billion in dividends, a net increase of $16.7 billion. Further analysis is provided below.

Table 3.2 Home Depot Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 30, 2017, to May 3, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the period covered reveals a fall off in growth.

over the period covered reveals a fall off in growth. GAAP versus non-GAAP - Home Depot reports on a GAAP basis only. Stock Compensation - The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $1.2 billion for 12 million shares issued to employees. The difference between the amount of $1.2 billion charged against net income and the estimated cost of shares repurchased to offset the shares issued to staff amounts to ~$1.1 billion. This difference of $1.1 billion has come out of shareholders' equity without being recognized as a charge against net income. Interestingly, this Ernst & Young publication (linked above) on Returning capital to shareholders, expresses a similar concern –

- Home Depot reports on a GAAP basis only.

Companies seek to offset executive compensation dilution. Buybacks can replace the shares or fund the options that companies award as compensation... A director recently cautioned that this practice could cause companies to inadvertently increase the cost of executive compensation plans: “If we are using hard dollars to offset stock dilution, we should treat those hard dollars as a compensation expense. Otherwise we are not recognizing what we are actually spending to compensate our people.”1 Share Repurchases - The issue of shares to employees was more than offset by 139 million shares repurchased for $25.6 billion at an average share price ~$184. Managements of companies promote these type of share repurchases as a "distribution to shareholders." This only holds true if the reduction in outstanding shares is associated with an increase in the share price. This has been the experience with Home Depot share repurchases. Home Depot management include at page 5 of the 2019 10-K report, "Share Repurchase Principle. After meeting the needs of the business, we will look to return excess cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases."

As cash net of debt increased by $1.8 billion in 2019, it is difficult to escape the conclusion, Home Depot management include cash from additional net borrowings in their definition of "excess cash."

Non-GAAP EPS V s. Increase In Shareholders' Equity - By the time these various items, including share repurchases, are taken into account, we find the reported GAAP EPS of $29.35 has reduced to a $7.78 per share increase in shareholders' equity, before dividend payments, for the 3.25-year period.

- By the time these various items, including share repurchases, are taken into account, we find the reported GAAP EPS of $29.35 has reduced to a $7.78 per share increase in shareholders' equity, before dividend payments, for the 3.25-year period. Dividends Funded With Debt - $14.60 per share was distributed to shareholders by way of dividend. The $16.5 billion to fund these dividends was effectively met partly from an increase of $7.8 billion in net debt. The alternative is $7.8 billion of the share repurchases was funded from an increase in net debt. Home Depot is going far beyond distributing excess cash from operations to shareholders.

- $14.60 per share was distributed to shareholders by way of dividend. The $16.5 billion to fund these dividends was effectively met partly from an increase of $7.8 billion in net debt. The alternative is $7.8 billion of the share repurchases was funded from an increase in net debt. Home Depot is going far beyond distributing excess cash from operations to shareholders. Debt metrics - Net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased from 94% at end of January 2017 to 116% at end of April 2020, resulting in a significant weakening of the balance sheet.

Summary and Conclusions

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." I cannot say this has happened with Home Depot, primarily due the favorable prices at which shares have been repurchased, although there has been some leakage in respect of stock compensation. But there has been a very significant weakening of the balance sheet, brought on by what I believe has been an overly aggressive program of share repurchases. The share repurchases also have created an illusion of earnings growth, which has in turn caused P/E multiples to increase from ~19.0 in January 2017 to ~24.0 at present. Much of the high total returns per Table 2 above have been driven by multiple expansion. Future EPS growth is likely to be adversely affected by the potential impact of COVID-19 on earnings, and lower share repurchase numbers due the higher share price, and possibly a limit on the funds available for share repurchases. This in turn could likely cause multiple contraction. The combination of lower EPS growth and multiple contraction will potentially have a strongly-adverse impact on future share prices. I do not see Home Depot delivering the returns to shareholders in the future they have experienced in the past. The company also lacks strength in its balance sheet at a time when balance sheet strength will likely be of major importance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.