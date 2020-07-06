The good news for small cap stocks is that since the lows for equity markets on March 23rd, the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) actually outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) into mid-year (+40.2% versus +38.9%). The very bad news is that small cap stocks were crushed during the market drawdown, returning -41.4% through the March lows versus -30.3% for the S&P 500. That leaves the small cap index down nearly 18% for the first half while the S&P 500 is down just over 3%. That dramatic pivot in performance in late March, also gives us an interesting look at what small cap stocks underperformed in the sell-off and which constituents outperformed in the rally. This article will look at the worst performers during the 2nd quarter market rebound and the worst performers for the entire first half. For a look at the best small cap performers in the second quarter and first half, please see the previous related article.

Below is a table of the 50 worst performing small cap stocks in the aforementioned index in the second quarter of 2020.

Here are some observations from that list:

There were more S&P SmallCap 600 constituents that doubled in value in 2Q (45) than lost more than 10% (39).

Financials were the lagging sector in 2Q with 32% of this laggards list populated by that sector, 2x its weight in the small-cap index. ProAssurance (PRA), a provider of professional liability insurance to individuals and organizations in the healthcare market, was the largest laggard. Small health insurers, P&C companies, and bank holding companies also populated the list.

Outside of Financials, the second most common industry on this list of 2Q laggards was Healthcare at 18% of the combined market capitalization. This is a bit of a confounding relationship within a public health crisis. I expect the Healthcare sector's outsized portion of the economy to now grow after this stress period, as the government adds defenses to avoid a repeat of this calamitous period.

Given the strong rebound for oil in the back half of the second quarter, there were no Energy companies on the laggards list for mid-caps and only 1 company for large caps. For the small cap space, there were 2 Energy service-related laggards - Bristow Group (VTOL), a helicopter transportation company that supports offshore drilling rigs,and Dorian LPG (LPG), a owner/opertor of liquefied petroleum gas tankers.

The Andersons (ANDE) was the sixth worst performer on the quarter -26% as the company's ethanol unit faces pressure from reduced gasoline demand. The company has paid dividends for the last 23 consecutive years with more than decade of dividend growth, and has a liquidity profile to ride out continued stress and diversified interests in grain elevators, a plant nutrient business, turf products, as well as railcar leasing and repair, which should help it offset some of the sharp weakness in the ethanol sector. It is a unique example of how the COVID-19 sector is negatively impacting traditionally stable and well-run businesses. For the 20 years ending at year-end 2019, the company had delivered 13.5% annualized returns, more than double the S&P 500 over that period.

Below is a table of the 50 worst performing small cap stocks in the S&P Smallcap 600 Index in the first half of 2020.

Here are some observations for the list of mid-year small cap laggards:

In the first half, size determined returns with mega caps flat, large caps down 3% on average, mid-caps down 13%, and small-caps down 18%. The median market capitalization of a company on the laggards list is 4-5x smaller than the median market cap of the broader S&P 600 (roughly $1.7B). Within the small cap space, the smallest companies further underperformed.

This negative relationship between size and returns continued with the 50 worst performing stocks of each index. For the S&P SmallCap 600, the worst 50 companies lost two-thirds of their value on average, for the S&P Midcap 400 Index and the S&P 500, the 50 worst companies lost just under half their value.

Energy, which was only lightly represented by two services companies on the 2Q list, was the dominant industry on the first half list at roughly one-third of the combined market capitalization of the list. Like Trasocean (RIG) on the mid-cap laggards, the small cap laggards were led by an offshore driller, Valaris (VAL), as higher cost offshore production is likely to remain shut-in depsite the modest rebound in oil prices. Most of the small cap Energy laggards have begun restructuring discussions or feature deeply speculative grade debt. A screen for credit rating or a look at bond prices might help readers sort for companies where the bond market is pricing in less risk of financial distress if one is looking for value plays in this sector.

The catch-all Consumer Discretionary sector was an additional 28% of the first half laggards list, twice its index weight, as brick and mortar retailers and restaurants lagged.

This article completes the look at the best and worst performing large cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies in the second quarter. The second quarter featured a dramatic rally with cyclicals leading and defensive stocks lagging. In the rebound, mid-cap and small cap stocks outperformed with large gains in the leaders. However, these smaller capitalization indices still lag on the year, a combination of balance sheet concerns in the stress environment and lower weights to outperforming tech and healthcare sectors. Each of these articles looked at the tails of the return distribution in the second quarter and for the full year. These were markedly different lists in each equity class given the V-shaped market recovery that began in late March. Given the differing compositions of these lists, I hope they can be used as valuable sorts for readers looking to either play a further recovery or to look for defensive companies that lagged in the rally.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.