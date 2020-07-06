Apollo Consolidated: A Junior Miner Quietly Adding Ounces

We've seen a strong start to the year for the junior gold space with several names putting up triple-digit-returns with the higher gold (GLD) price breathing new life into the sector. One name that's performing particularly well that just broke out to multi-year highs is Apollo Consolidated (ASX:AOP), a junior miner exploring for gold in Western Australia, the top-ranked mining jurisdiction in the world currently according to the Fraser Institute. The company recently released a maiden resource estimate for its Lake Rebecca Gold Project in late Q1 but has continued to see success stepping out from the resource limits since, suggesting this project could grow to over 1.4 million in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, the recent sale of its stake in Exore Resources (OTCPK:NLIOF) has left the company with a strong balance sheet of roughly US$15 million, with no need to raise capital over the next 12 months. Based on the company's relative undervaluation to peers and continued drilling success, I believe any 13% plus pullbacks should provide low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Video, Company Website)

Apollo Consolidated is a relatively under the radar name in the junior gold space, but the company has assembled a 160 square-kilometer land package just 140 kilometers east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, the best address for mining in the world. The company's current focus is on the Lake Rebecca Gold Project, a tenement made up of three main gold deposits currently. It sits less than 65 kilometers from Saracen's (OTCPK:SCEXF) Carosue Dam Mine, which will produce over 170,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020. In late Q1, we finally got a glimpse of just how much gold Apollo has uncovered at Lake Rebecca, with the maiden resource estimate showing a respectable, 1.03 million ounce gold resource. While early-stage and certainly not enough proof that we have a mine here yet, it's a significant step in the right direction for this junior miner.

(Source: Company Website)

As we can see from the table below, the maiden resource estimate came in at 1.03 million ounces at an average grade of 1.20 grams per tonne gold, a solid grade for a project amenable to open-pit mining. The total resource is made up of three deposits, Rebecca, Duchess, and Duke, with Rebecca being the largest and highest-grade resource of the three. Currently, Rebecca holds roughly 75% of the resource with 775,000 ounces at 1.30 grams per tonne gold, while Duchess and Duke make up the remainder of the resource. These two deposits lie roughly 5 kilometers southwest of Rebecca. The good news is that recent step-out drilling outside of Duchess and drilling at depth at Rebecca suggests that this resource is likely to grow. Given the company's US$16 million cash position following the sale of a 20% stake in Exore Resources, Apollo is in great shape to fund future resource growth, with no need to raise capital in the foreseeable future. Let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Website)

If we take a look at the accompanying map below, we can get a better visualization of the Lake Rebecca Gold Project, with it being clear that Rebecca is the stand-out resource on the project for now. To date, the company has defined the resource over a 1.7-kilometer strike length, but the most recent intercept at the Maddy Zone intersected 22 meters at 3.44 grams per tonne gold below the resource pit. Meanwhile, we saw more drilling outside of the optimized pit shell in June, with Apollo hitting further intercepts of 3 meters at 10.90 grams per tonne gold, 13 meters at 2.76 grams per tonne gold, and 6 meters at 2.72 grams per tonne. These intercepts are all well above the average grade of 1.30 grams per tonne gold at Rebecca and should contribute to adding ounces given the extensions at depth below the current deposit. While it's early to give a precise estimate, given that we're early in the current drill program, I would not be surprised if the northern Rebecca deposit grows to above 1.0 million ounces by Q3 2021.

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to the Duchess deposit, we've seen encouraging results at the drill bit here also, with the company intersecting 25 meters of 1.23 grams per tonne gold and 15 meters of 1.40 grams per tonne gold within significant step-out intervals. Both of these intercepts are located roughly 1.2 kilometers northeast of Duchess, suggesting that this deposit could stretch further to the northeast, or that there might be other satellite opportunities within the 4-kilometer gap zone between Duchess and Rebecca. Currently, Apollo is following up on this, with additional step-out drilling being conducted around the current Duchess resource.

(Source: Company Website, Author's Notes)

Given the recent drilling completed since the resource estimate and the company's strong balance sheet to aggressively drill out Lake Rebecca, I would not be surprised if the company managed to prove up a total of 1.4 million ounces in the next 12 months. This would translate to a more than 40% increase from the current resource base, with the most likely growth coming from the largest Rebecca deposit. Based on Apollo's 269 million shares outstanding and a share price of A$0.34, the company is trading at a market cap of US$64 million. However, if we subtract out US$16 million in cash, the company's enterprise value is US$48 million, a very reasonable valuation for a company that could prove up more than 1.4 million ounces in the next 12 months. This is because suitors are paying up to $70.00/oz for gold ounces in Tier-1 jurisdictions when it comes to the best projects. While it's early to suggest that Apollo is anywhere near a takeover target, the current US$46.60/oz enterprise value per ounce is more than reasonable for what Apollo offers currently.

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's worth noting that there's a small bonus to the Apollo story that investors are getting for free, and this is a 1.2% royalty on Roxgold's (OTCQX:ROGFF) Seguela Project in Cote d'Ivoire. To date, Roxgold has proven up 1 million ounces of gold at Seguela, but the high-grade Ancien deposit looks like it could hold upwards of 500,000 ounces at an average grade above 5.0 grams per tonne gold. This would make Seguela one of the highest-grade open-pit gold deposits in Africa, assuming their exploration success continues. There's no guarantee that Apollo wants to rid themselves of this asset, but Apollo could sell this royalty in the future if Seguela heads into production. While it's early to speculate on what valuation this 1.2% royalty might fetch, it's certainly possible they could get upwards of US$3 million. This would pay for yet another drill season with no dilution to shareholders, as they just did by selling out their non-core 20% holding in Exore for US $4.5 million following the Perseus (OTCPK:PMNXF) takeover.

So, how does the technical picture look?

(Source: TradingView.com)

While the Apollo story is indeed quite interesting, especially when factoring in the 25% cash position and 1.2% royalty on Seguela, the technical chart is even more impressive. As we can see above, the stock is currently breaking out of a multi-year base with no real resistance overhead, and this is a very bullish development for the stock. There's never any guarantee that a breakout will be successful, but the recent developments of the Exore holdings sale and the maiden resource estimate suggest that there's a good chance the stock is heading higher medium term. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold currently, and a buy on weakness below A$0.31.

(Source: Company Website)

Apollo Consolidated is one of the only explorers in the gold sector that has more than 25% of its market cap in cash. This strong cash position and a potential sale of the Seguela royalty should prevent further dilution over the next 12 months. This places Apollo in a unique position as most explorers are heading to the market every nine months to raise cash to fund their drill campaigns, which continuously dilutes shareholders. Despite this stand-out trait, Apollo is trading at barely US$45.00/oz based on its 1.03 million ounce resource, and I believe the resource can grow to 1.4 million ounces by Q3 2021. While there are more attractive explorers out there in the space, there are few trading at this valuation per ounce in Western Australia. Based on this, I see Apollo as a Hold currently, and I would view any 13% pullbacks as low-risk buying opportunities.

It's important to note that sub US$100 million names are more risky, and I always mind my position size carefully when buying these names due to their higher volatility and higher risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.