Energy was the worst-performing sector of the commodities market in Q1 2020. The most under siege markets during a period often turn out to be the best performers in the following period, which is what happened with energy prices in Q2. However, April was the ugliest month in history for the oil market. May was the best.

In 2019, the energy sector was 15.11% higher than at the end of 2018. In Q1 2020, energy posted a 51.02% loss. In Q2, it was 55.73% higher. Meanwhile, over the first half of 2020, the energy sector was 29.12% lower than the end of 2019.

WTI and Brent crude oil posted significant losses in Q1 after the outbreak of Coronavirus weighed on demand. On April 20, the price became a bearish hot potato and reached a low of -$40.32 per barrel. Brent reached its lowest level of this century at $16 per barrel. The prices turned around from the historic lows and rallied for the rest of the quarter. Oil product prices followed, with gasoline and heating oil moving higher in Q2. Processing spreads moved in opposite directions over the past three months, reflecting seasonal influences and optimism over the reopening of the US economy. In Q1, the US and global economies moved into a self-induced coma. In Q2, they began to awaken. At the end of Q2, the virus remained a clear and present danger in the US as well as in other parts of the world.

In the natural gas market, the withdrawal season ended in late March, and prices stabilized above the lows from that month, until June. The price of nearby natural gas futures fell to the lowest level since 1995 when the price traded to a low of $1.432 in June 2020. In Q2, natural gas futures made a series of marginally higher lows until it violated the March bottom. Ethanol rebounded on the back of gains in oil and gas markets.

The energy sector of the commodities market will reflect the economic and geopolitical landscapes as we move into Q3, but the progress of the global pandemic will determine if the demand for oil and gas makes a comeback. Any further shutdowns in the global economy could weigh on prices after the gains in Q2, but a rebound in business activity would keep the bullish party going. The plight of crude oil is the perfect example of how the cure for low prices in the commodities markets is low prices.

The Middle East, which is home to more than half the world’s oil reserves, remains the most turbulent region on the earth. OPEC, Russia, and other world producers cut production by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day in April, which did not initially stop the falling knife in the energy commodity. In May, Saudi Arabia added another one million barrels to the daily reduction, and other OPEC producers announced minor cuts that took effect on June 1. The Saudis also encouraged other producers to extend the current quotas past the initial two-month period. The group agreed to a one-month extension until the end of July. The output from the US, the world’s leading producer of crude oil, fell from a record at 13.10 million barrels in March to 11 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration during Q2.

Energy commodities power the world. Bullish and bearish factors on the economic and political landscapes were pulling the price of petroleum in opposite directions throughout Q2 and that is likely to continue into Q3. Tensions between Iran and the US reached a boiling point at the start of the quarter on January 8, but Coronavirus and the lack of a response by OPEC with US output rising caused the price of oil to fall to the lowest level in history in April. The rally in May was unprecedented, which led to the incredible quarterly gain.

Natural gas was weak throughout the winter season. After falling to a quarter-of-a-century low in June, natural gas recovered slightly by the end of the second quarter. Meanwhile, the price of ethanol at the end of the quarter reflects the price action in the other energy commodities. The low price levels at the end of Q1 set the stage for the spectacular gains in oil, gasoline, and ethanol futures markets in Q2. However, the prices fell to unthinkable levels during the first month of the second quarter before they turn aggressively higher. Volatility was rampant in Q2 in the energy sector, which provided trading opportunities.

Oil and gas equities had signaled that price carnage was in the cards for the two fossil fuels. The stocks had underperformed the energy commodities throughout 2018, 2019, and during Q1 until prices collapsed and moved even lower in April 2020. The energy-related stocks recovered with the energy sector in Q2. Keep in mind that a percentage gain from a significant low always looks a lot more impressive. Energy commodities were over 29% lower than the level on December 31, 2019, as of the end of June.

Crude Oil Review

Crude oil traded within a wide range of -$40.32 to a high at $65.65 so far in 2020 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The high came on January 8 and the low on April 20, when storage capacity made it impossible for some longs to find a home for the May NYMEX futures contract as it expired.

In 2019, NYMEX light sweet crude oil was 34.46% higher than at the end of 2018. In Q1, crude oil fell 66.46%, but it came roaring back by 91.75% in Q2 and settled at $39.27 per barrel on June 30, 2020. NYMEX futures were 35.69% lower over the first half of this year.

We have seen lots of price action in the crude oil market since October 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the fall in Q4 2018 and price recovery in Q1 and Q2 2019, but the price ran out of upside steam in late April and declined. On January 8, the price rose to what turned out to be the high in Q1 at $65.65 as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point in Iraq. As calm returned to the Middle East, the price declined. The outbreak of Coronavirus weighed on the demand side of the equation for crude oil at a time of the year when the energy commodity tends to exhibit seasonal weakness. The market had expected OPEC to address falling demand with an additional production cut on March 6. Saudi Arabia initially advocated for another 1.5 million barrels of output reductions, but Russia balked. The meeting ended without any deal to reduce production, and the Saudis decided to flood the market with crude oil, sending the price to a low of $19.28 per barrel on March 30. The low was the lowest price since 2002. In Q2, the price continued to fall after OPEC, Russia, and other world producers announced the most substantial production cut in history of 9.7 million barrels per day. On April 20, the price fell below zero for the first time.

Crude oil then began to recover. In May, the Saudis announced a further one mbpd reduction as of June 1, and other Middle Eastern producers also trimmed output. Optimism over falling production and the reopening of the US economy during the peak driving season lifted prices starting in late April. The cure for the low price was the low price in the oil market. The Saudis, Russians, and other world producers extended the production cut to the end of July in Q2.

The US is the leading producer of crude oil in the world as output reached a record high at 13.1 million barrels per day during Q1. By the end of Q2, US production had declined to 11.0 mbpd as the low price made output a losing proposition for many producers in the shale regions. The rig count in the US, according to Baker Hughes, fell dramatically over the past three months and stood at 185 as of July 2, 439 lower than at the end of Q1 2020. Production fell with the decline in the number of rigs.

With the 2020 election on the horizon, climate change will be an important topic of discussion. At the end of Q2, Vice President Joe Biden is the candidate that will face the incumbent President. In the interest of party unity, the Democrats have shifted their ideology towards the political left. Former Vice President Biden is likely to adopt some of the initiatives, including the “Green New Deal.” The election will be an energy referendum for the US. The lower US production falls, the more the power in the energy commodity will shift towards OPEC and Russia.

In 2008, the price of NYMEX crude oil fell from over $147 per barrel to just under the $32.50 level. The central bank and government stimulus that followed the financial crisis pushed the price of the energy commodity back over $100 per barrel in 2011 as many other commodities rose to multiyear or record higher. The stimulus in 2020 is far higher than in 2008. As the liquidity weighs on the purchasing power of fiat currencies, we could see an inflationary backlash in the coming years. The decline in production could set the stage for a significant rally in the crude oil market over the coming years if 2008 through 2011 is a guide. Remember, in the world of commodities, the cure for a low price is that low price over time.

Iran continues to be a clear and present danger in the Middle East. Sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran took effect in November 2018. The US is attempting to choke the Iranian economy if they do not abandon their quest for nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated against the sanctions often during 2019 with attacks on oil tankers, and on Saudi production. The most severe incident came in mid-September with the drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure. On January 8, hostilities reach another high between the US and Iran, but the situation calmed throughout the rest of the quarter leading to the price carnage in oil in early March through late April.

The three dominant oil producers in the world are the Saudis, Russians, and the United States. It is in the best interest of all three nations for the oil price to remain at a level that is high enough to allow oil and profits, but low enough to keep inflationary pressures in check. In April, the US, Russia, and the Saudis engaged in talks and came up with the 9.7 mbpd output cut. President Trump continues to walk a fine line when it comes to the cartel. He has not been shy about encouraging OPEC and Russia to allow the price of oil to fall. However, a decline like we witnessed in April was devastating to the US oil sector and national security. Job losses in the US were only exacerbated by the low price of oil, which devasted the shale business.

I expect volatility to continue, but the demand side of the fundamental equation is the most significant factor over the coming weeks and months.

In 2019, the price of Brent crude oil was 22.66% higher than at the end of 2018. In Q1, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 65.40%. In Q2, it was 80.77% higher, making it 37.46% lower over the first six months of 2020. Nearby Brent futures closed on June 30 at $41.27 per barrel as the August contract rolled to September on the final day of June. Brent traded in a range from $16.00 to $71.99 over the last six months. During the January 8 hostilities between the US and Iran, the price of nearby Brent futures moved to a high at $71.99 per barrel. When NYMEX futures fell to a negative price, Brent moved to its lowest price of this century at $16 per barrel.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. There is a long-term inverse correlation between the value of the US dollar and commodities prices, and crude oil is no exception. The dollar index moved 1.76% lower in Q2 but was 1.34% higher over the first two quarters of this year. The dollar index made a new high at the 103.96 level during Q1 but retreated from the peak. The dollar index was volatile because of risk-off behavior in all markets, which prompted an unwind of the cash and carry trade between the dollar and the euro currencies. The euro currency accounts for 57.6% of the dollar index.

NYMEX crude oil moved 91.75% higher over the past three months, and the XLE recovered in the second quarter. The ETF closed at $29.06 on the final day of trading in Q1 2020 and was at the $37.85 level on June 30, a rise of $8.79 or 30.25% over the period. The XLE lagged the price action in the crude oil market in Q2 on a percentage basis, which has been the trend over the past years.

I am not bearish on the price of oil going into Q3, but a new outbreak of Coronavirus would weigh on demand and delay the eventual recovery. Stimulus at record levels is not bearish for crude oil in the long term.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also are a piece of a complex puzzle when it comes to the price direction of crude oil, which is the critical input when it comes to the refining process. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter. However, they exhibit less seasonality than the gasoline futures market. Even though 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, gasoline and heating oil prices reflected seasonal factors in Q2.

Both gasoline and heating oil futures rose in Q2. The bounce in crude oil increased demand because of the easing of social distancing guidelines, and the end of winter lifted the price of gasoline. Heating oil futures posted a smaller gain than in gasoline for the quarter. Refining margins in gasoline moved higher, while they fell for the distillate products.

In 2019, gasoline moved 29.83% higher. In Q1, gasoline futures declined by 64.94%, but they rallied by 102.72% in Q2. Gasoline was still 28.93% lower during the first half of 2020.

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline traded in a range of 37.60 cents per gallon to $1.9924 on the active month contract on the NYMEX so far in 2020. Gasoline traded in a range until late February 2020, when the price plunged alongside crude oil. A gap in the chart developed from late February through early March from $1.2348 to $1.3562 per gallon. Price action tends to fill voids on charts over time. Nearby futures closed on June 30, at $1.2015 per gallon wholesale. Gasoline reached the lowest level since 1999 at 37.60 cents in late March before recovering in Q2. The gap could be an upside target in Q3 as the summer driving season should increase demand if there are no new outbreaks of Coronavirus.

In 2019, heating oil futures moved 20.45% higher on the year. In Q1, the distillate futures contract fell by 50.49%. In Q2, it recovered by 18.47% and was 41.34% lower over the first six months of this year. Heating oil futures are a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels. The distillate outperformed gasoline in Q1 but underperformed in Q2. So far this year, distillates have done worse than gasoline.

Source: CQG

The weekly heating oil chart shows a constructive and bullish trend since early 2016 ended in Q1. The price carnage in the crude oil market took the price to a low at $1.6424 per gallon in late December 2018 on the continuous contract before recovering with the oil price. Heating oil fell below the 2018 low in Q1 and tanked with crude oil and gasoline prices. The gap in heating oil futures is from $1.3023 to $1.3783 per gallon.

Nearby heating oil futures closed on the final trading day of Q2 at $1.1865 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range from 58.00 cents to $2.1195 per gallon over the past six months. Oil product prices made a comeback in Q2, but they still have room on the upside if demand returns. The gaps on the weekly charts could act as a magnet for prices in Q3.

Crack Spreads Review

The price action in crack or refining spreads shows that seasonal factors sent the gasoline processing margin higher while it declined in heating oil during the second quarter of 2020.

In 2019 the gasoline refining spread moved 7.63% higher on the year. In Q1, the gasoline crack fell 56.84%. In Q2, it rounded by 159.26% and was 11.89% higher so far in 2020.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, demand destruction on the back of Coronavirus pushed the gasoline crack spread substantially lower during the week of March 9. The gasoline crack traded to a low of -$3.85. the wild trading conditions sent it to a high of $24.65 when crude oil moved into negative territory on the NYMEX May contract. The crack spread closed Q2 at $11.20 per barrel. We are now in the peak season for demand, which should provide some support for gasoline and the refining margin over the coming months.

In 2019, the distillate processing spread fell 4.74%. The losses continued in Q1, with a decline of 10.25%. In Q2, it fell another 50.72% and was 55.77% lower through the first six months of this year.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil refining spread illustrates that it closed Q1 at $21.45 per barrel. In Q2, it fell to $10.57. The heating oil crack spread had been under pressure since 2013, but the price action in 2016 and 2017 broke the pattern of lower highs. The processing spread between crude oil and distillates made a higher high in mid-November 2018 at $32.53 per barrel before turning lower. At $10.57 at the end of Q2, the refining spread was much lower than it was last year at the time, as it closed Q2 2019 at $23.08 per barrel. Heating oil refining spreads underperformed gasoline because of seasonal factors.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators for the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. Volatility in gasoline and heating oil crack spreads directly impacts the earnings of those companies involved in refining oil.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas fell by 25.54% in 2019. In Q1, the selling continued, and the price of the energy commodity plunged by 25.08%, in Q2, it recovered by 6.77%. In 2020, natural gas was 20.01% lower through the first six months.

Natural gas was a wild ride in Q4 2018 as the price traded to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November and then fell like a stone reaching a low at $2.543 per MMBtu in mid-February 2019. Natural gas rallied at the beginning of the peak season of demand in 2018 on the lowest level of inventories in years, but the price came back down to earth in December and fell steadily throughout 2019. Natural gas only managed to reach a high of $2.905 per MMBtu in early November 2019. The price fell steadily throughout the winter season on the back of inventories that were higher than the previous year and the five-year average and warmer than average temperatures that weighed on the demand. In Q1 2020, natural gas fell to a multiyear low. In Q2, it declined to an even lower low.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the highs in natural gas in late 2019 came in early-November at $2.905 per MMBtu. The price moved progressively lower from the November peak, eventually reaching a low of $1.519 per MMBtu during the week of March 23. The low was the lowest price since 1995. In late June, the price fell to a lower low at $1.432 per MMBtu. Since the most recent low, natural gas bounced a bit higher as the price action ran out of steam on the downside.

Inventories rose to all-time highs in 2015 when they surpassed 4 trillion cubic feet before the withdrawal season. In November 2016, stockpiles climbed to a higher high and a new record at 4.047 tcf. At the start of the 2017/2018 withdrawal season, stockpiles of natural gas reached a lower high at 3.79 tcf. In early November 2018, natural gas stockpiles peaked at the lowest level in years at 3.247 tcf, which likely led to the rally late last year. At the start of the 2019 injection season, stocks of natural gas stood at 1.107 trillion cubic feet, which was 20.5% below the prior year’s level and 33.2% below the five-year average in March. After rising to a start of peak season peak at 3.732 tcf in early November, stocks declined to 1.986 tcf, which was the low at the end of the withdrawal season. Since then, injections into storage lifted inventories to 3.077 tcf as of June 26, 30.1% above last year’s level, and 17.8% over the five-year average. Stockpiles have not been a supportive factor for natural gas, but low prices are likely causing production to decline.

Nearby natural gas futures closed Q2 2020 at $1.7510 per MMBtu. Technical support is at the June low at $1.423 level. Resistance is at $2.162 level, the high from early May, as we head into Q3.

Changes in energy policy could impact the price of natural gas in early 2021. Meanwhile, political polls over the coming months could also cause an increase in price volatility for natural gas prices for deferred delivery. At the same time, the lowest prices in twenty-five years and carnage in the energy sector could cause a rise in bankruptcies and falling output of natural gas, which is ultimately supportive of the price.

The price range in natural gas has been from lows of $1.02 to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu since 1990. Many producers are on the verge of bankruptcy. The price action in Q2 was not bullish, but we are likely to see future attempts to move above the $2 per MMBtu level.

Politics rather than inventories and the weather could be the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas over the second half of the year. Debt-laden producers could go out of business unless government assistance and bailouts support the energy sector. Coronavirus did lots of damage to the energy sector in the US. However, the cure for low prices in commodities markets is low prices as production tends to decline.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel -- a product of corn. Ethanol futures moved 8.78% higher in 2019. In Q1, price carnage in the energy sector pushed the price 33.75% lower. In Q2, ethanol rebounded by 33.92% and was 11.27% lower since the end of 2019. The biofuel fell to an all-time low at 79.9 cents it Q2 before turning higher. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on June 30 at $1.220 per gallon, while corn was 0.66% lower, and gasoline rallied by 102.72% in the second quarter.

Ethanol declined to a new record low in Q2. The price turned higher as crude oil and gasoline recovered. The ethanol mandate requires a blend with gasoline in the United States. In Brazil, another leading ethanol-producing country, the biofuel a primary fuel that powers automobiles.

Margins for ethanol producers moved higher over the second quarter. The price of the output, ethanol, was up by 33.92% with the price of the input, corn 0.66% lower. Companies involved in refining corn into the biofuel paid less for the input but received more for the output. As we head into Q3, ethanol could become an issue in the 2020 Presidential election as the Democrats embrace the “Green New Deal” to reduce the carbon footprint.

The bottom line

The oil market could move into a wait and see mode as the US election unfolds. The Trump administration supported energy independence and a drill-baby-drill policy with fewer regulations on producers. If Joe Biden becomes President, we could see a return to an environment that does not favor production, which could hand power back to OPEC and Russia. As US production falls, the potential for higher prices will rise, perhaps dramatically.

When it comes to natural gas, the price goes into Q3 after making a new twenty-five-year low on the weekly chart. With the price below the $1.80 per MMBtu level and a significant drop in the number of natural gas rigs in the US, production is likely to decline. Risk-reward does not favor the downside as we head into Q3. However, I do not expect any significant price moves to the upside.

The price of coal tends to be a seasonal commodity that follows the price of other energy products. Oil and gas prices posted gains in Q2, but coal continued to move lower.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the price of July coal futures for delivery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands shows the energy commodity closed Q1 at $50.75 per ton and moved lower to $49.85 at the end of Q2 2020, a decline of 1.77% in Q2. The price of Rotterdam coal futures underperformed both crude oil and natural gas in Q2 after a long period of underperformance over the past years. Meanwhile, the KOL ETF product, which holds shares in many of the leading coal-producing companies, climbed from $62.90 on March 31, to $71.17 on June 30, a rise of 13.15% after falling over 36% in Q1.

The energy sector always offers some of the most exciting and profitable opportunities. We enter Q3 after a rebound in the markets. However, the demand side of the fundamental equations for oil, oil products, natural gas, ethanol, and coal will drive prices higher or lower. Falling output is likely to continue to provide support for the energy commodities. We could see consolidation among producers and bankruptcies over the coming months.

Oil-related stocks lagged both the stock and oil market throughout 2019 and into 2020. The price carnage in March threatens the survival of many companies in the energy sector. However, they made a significant comeback from the mid-March lows and the share prices at the end of Q1. Energy companies will follow the prices of the commodities and the stock market, but we could see M&A activity increase as some of the weaker companies will fall victim to the global pandemic and low prices over the first half of 2020.

Ethanol is likely to continue to follow the corn and gasoline markets in Q3. The biofuel made a comeback in Q2, but the price remains at a low historical level.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) correlates with the price of crude oil, but it had lagged the energy commodity. During Q4 2019, it underperformed the energy commodity, as it appreciated by 4.45% compared to a rise in the price of NYMEX crude oil futures of 12.93% turned out to be a harbinger for the price of the energy commodity. In Q1, NYMEX crude oil fell by 66.46%, and VDE moved 53.1% lower as the shares outperformed the carnage in the oil market.

VDE holds shares in many of the leading energy commodities in the world, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In Q2 2020, VDE moved from $38.22 on March 31 to $50.30 on June 30, a rise of 31.6%. NYMEX crude oil was 91.75% higher, so VDE underperformed the energy commodity for the quarter.

Keep those stops tight and take profits when they are on the table in energy commodities, which are excellent trading markets for disciplined traders and investors who approach the markets with logical plans for risk and reward. As we learned when May futures fell below zero on April 20, always expect the unexpected in the energy sector on the downside as well as the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.