Here's The Real Unemployment Situation

Investors need to understand the macro unemployment numbers before reacting to microdata that are released every week.

The real unemployment rate is close to 18%, as analyzed in this post, and is about to get much worse.

There are more than 206 million American workers, of which about 31.7 million are self employed. Of the rest, 142.18 million are employed, as per the latest data.

The Great Depression, like most other periods of severe unemployment, was produced by government mismanagement rather than by any inherent instability of the private economy. - Milton Friedman

The unemployment data are congested with terms such as initial claims, continuing claims, insured/uninsured unemployment, pandemic unemployment assistance, and more. The stock market reacts every week to the unemployment data – and you would have noticed that it has kept zipping up, so far, despite a rise in unemployment. I have been tweeting and reporting this polarity in The Lead-Lag Report for a few weeks now.

Guess it’s time to take a look at where the real unemployment numbers stand and analyze how the situation will evolve. I have cut out the noise relating to the weekly unemployment claims while preparing this report and focused on the bigger picture.

Part 1: The American Unemployment Factsheet (as of July 2020)

1. Working Age Population

Image Source: Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Working Age Population: Aged 15-64: All Persons for the United States retrieved from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis., July 4, 2020.

As of June 12, 2020, there were 206.37 million Americans who were classified as “workers aged 15–64 years.” This number includes workers and self-employed people. Also, as of June 2020, there were 31.7 million small businesses in America that employed 47.1% of the workforce.

When we deduct the number of small businesses from the working-age population, assuming that one self-employed person owns one small business, we are left with 174.67 million workers who can be employed by businesses.

2. The Real Unemployment Situation

For the week ended June 13, 2020, about 31.49 million workers had claimed unemployment insurance benefits under various categories. What is interesting to note is that the numbers swelled under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance category from 11.07 million to 12.85 million, week over week.

Image Source: Department of Labor

As discussed in the previous paragraph, there are about 174.67 million workers available in the system. This means there are (174.67 − 31.49) = 143.18 million workers who are currently employed. This more or less reconciles with the 142.18 million people currently employed number as of June 2020 that was recently released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It also helps us derive the real unemployment rate, which works out to 18% (31.49/174.67) as of June 27, 2020.

What's even more important is that the unemployment data represents the period during which the states reopened. COVID-19 cases have spiked since late June 2020 and the states are gradually returning to their previous restrictions. Therefore, it's reasonable to estimate that unemployment numbers will increase in the near term.

Part 2: Where's Unemployment Headed?

Many analysts and government agencies have estimated the unemployment rate for 2021, but no one is certain when and how the virus disruption will end. Without getting into percentages, we have two variables before us:

(1) Currently, 31.49 million Americans are unemployed, but this number is bound to increase because the virus has started playing havoc again after the states reopened.

(2) The Fed reckons that a full economic recovery will happen by Q4 2022 and the unemployment rate would decline by then but still be above the its estimates.

Image Source: FOMC Minutes

What the Fed is now assuming is that the economy will be able to generate a big part of the 31.49 million lost jobs plus the jobs lost after June 2020, by Q4 2022.

To put things into perspective, the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in 2019, at a time when it was booming, and out here we are talking about millions of jobs.

Summing Up

Let’s see what we have from the analysis above:

1. America needs to generate a good part of 31.49 million jobs plus the jobs lost after June 2020 to get back to where it was before the pandemic hit us.

2. It's not just about employed Americans. I pointed out earlier that 31.7 million small businesses employ 47.1% of people. A report published in May 2020 estimates that 100,000 small businesses have closed forever. Another report published in mid June 2020 believes that a tidal wave of bankruptcies is coming.

This event will unsettle self-employed Americans who may be left with no option but to pink slip some or many employees depending on the severity of the hit.

3. There’s an election coming up in November and the Democrats are leading over the Republicans – this implies tax cuts may be rolled back, an event that will dent corporate profits and employment.

4. The U.S.–China trade war is expected to worsen, and now Hong Kong has queried the pitch. This too can have a deep impact on our economy.

5. The one event that can help employment numbers recover to a great extent is the development of a COVID-19 vaccine or a cure that works – and we don’t know how long that will take. Even developing herd immunity to the virus will help, but we are not sure about when that will happen.

The conclusion is so darn depressing that I must stop now and leave it to your imagination.

