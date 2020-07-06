Other aspects of the business mitigate losses in downturns.

Lowe’s exhibits attributes that nearly always lead to market-beating returns.

My toils and trials as an investor led me down varied paths. Excluding day trading, I’ve tried practically every form of investing. Meticulous in my record keeping, I tracked my actual results and the potential returns had I invested differently. My conclusion: a buy-and-hold, dividend growth strategy is the surest way to increase wealth.

In this article, I seek to dissect Lowe’s (LOW) as a potential investment; however, I also use the company as a model for stocks that can provide long term, low risk, market-beating returns.

The SA community leans toward the skilled investor. Nonetheless, novices among us, and many veteran investors, do not appreciate the advantages of long-term investments in dividend growth stocks. Consequently, some pursue investments with a poor risk profile. While that may work, I contend more prosaic names are the best route to beat the market.

Case in point: The 5 and 10-year returns on Lowe’s is 103% and 570% (without reinvested dividends). The S&P 500? A 51% and a hair over 206%.

Dividend Stocks Tend To Outperform The Market

Lowe’s current yield hovers around 1.6%. As a dividend-bearing stock, it provides investors with an inside track on the market. The chart below provides returns of dividend-bearing stocks versus the S&P 500.

Source: Intelligent Income

Dividend stocks beat the market by a large margin. Not convinced? Here is a chart providing a longer-term comparison.

Source: Intelligent Income

A study by Hartford Funds weighs the contribution dividends provide to overall returns. With the exception of one decade, dividends provided a double-digit percentage of total returns. In the 1940s and 1970s, dividend payments constituted over half of total returns.

Source: Hartford Funds

But, Wait... Lowe’s Is A Dividend King

Not all dividend-bearing stocks are equal. (Uhm, think General Electric (GE)). Lowe’s, however, is a Dividend King, with nearly 60 consecutive years of dividend growth. Dividend Kings and Aristocrats outperform the market by a wide margin.

Data source: Ploutos via Suredividend.com. Chart and calculations by Sean Williams of Motley Fool

Stocks with a lengthy history of dividend payments provide an additional edge over the indexes. I made the claim that Lowe’s provides a degree of safety seldom found in the stock market. The following chart outlines how stocks with a long dividend growth history provide better returns during bear markets and recoveries.

Worst Drawdowns, and Subsequent Rebounds (May 2005-December 2018)

(Source: Morningstar)

A Lesson For The Yield Hungry

Oftentimes, investors choose stocks with the highest yields. The results of a whitepaper report determined stocks with 2nd tier yields were the best performing compared to the S&P 500 and to companies providing both greater and lesser yields.

Dividend payers in the 2nd tier outperformed the S&P 77.8% during the study period (1929-2019). First tier (the highest yielding) stocks were the second best performers, outpacing the S&P 66.7% of the time (I assumed lower tier stocks would do better. Lesson learned.)

Source: Metrics Hartford Fund whitepaper/ Chart by Author

Lowe’s falls into what I see as a sweet spot. The company currently has a 1.62% yield. The payout ratio is 32.71% and the 5-year dividend growth rate stands a bit above 20%.

Mediocre yields are shunned by some. Let’s compare the results of dividend growth on the future yield of Lowe’s with a high yield company, AT&T (T). AT&T has a current yield of 6.91% and a 5-year dividend growth rate of approximately 2.1%.

Assume long-term dividend growth of 20% for Lowe’s, (reasonable considering the low payout ratio and healthy FCF) while AT&T’s continues at a 2% rate.

In five years. Lowe’s dividend will grow to a respectable 4% plus (all percentages are based on the original cost basis).

At nine years, the dividend rates will be neck to neck, with Lowe’s hitting roughly 8.35% and T’s at 8.25%.

A decade after your original investment, Lowe’s will be providing a 10% yield on cost basis, while AT&T will be providing a return below 8.5%.

IT’s understandable that older investors prefer high-yielding names; however, younger folks should target stocks with high dividend growth rates. The long-term increase in yield related to cost basis can make an investor wealthy.

Lowe’s Has A Moat

Lowe’s scale provides a cost advantage against smaller rivals. The company has bargaining power with suppliers, advertisers and in leasing costs.

The company’s product line provides protection against e-commerce sites and mass merchants. Lowe’s massive store size and wide array of products provides customers with a one-stop shopping experience.

Last but not least, Lowe’s is largely an oligopoly.

Lowe’s Has A First Rate Management Team

Morningstar rates Lowe’s management team as exemplary. Well-meaning people may argue over the degree of acumen exhibited by the management team, but recent results support the claim that they are above the median.

Lowe’s Has A Reasonable Debt Profile

The company's long-term debt rating is Baa1/stable from Moody's, and BBB+/stable with the S&P.

Lowe's owns 84% of its stores, including those on leased land. The 1Q20 balance sheet lists the value of the company's properties at $18.5 billion.

Lowe’s Has Secular Tailwinds

In 2015, the Census Bureau reported the U.S. population will hit 400 million in 2051 and total 417 million by 2060. Population gains and the commensurate growth in housing should result in robust demand for construction materials.

The Census Bureau also estimates over half of US homes were built before 1980. A Harvard study determined over 80% of homes are at least 20 years old, and 40% at least 50 years old.

The aging US population is expected to require changes to existing homes to accommodate the needs of the elderly.

Lowe’s Is Shareholder-Friendly

Aside from dividends payments, stock buybacks are a principal means to reward shareholders. Lowe’s shares outstanding has nearly halved over the last decade.

Source: Metrics from macrotrends/ Chart by Author

Lowe’s Weathers Economic Downturns Well

In the midst of the 2008-09 recession, the largest drop in sales Lowe's recorded was roughly 5%, year over year.

(Full disclosure: Although revenues held up, annual EPS dropped from $1.86 in 2008 to $1.21 in 2010.)

However, the share price tends to follow the broader market.

Source: Metrics from macrotrends/ Chart by Author

You may question why I consider a cyclical company’s loss of share value as a positive. As a long-term investor in Lowe’s, I am able to take advantage of a growing dividend during downturns while buying the stock at a discount.

Source: Metrics from macrotrends/Chart by Author

Show Me The Money

I’ve highlighted Lowe’s as a paradigm for market-beating investments that provide a safe, growing income stream. However, a cookie-cutter approach to investing can only take one so far.

Home Depot (HD) outperforms Lowe’s in many areas and has a profile nearly identical to Lowe’s. However, my recent article on Home Depot concluded the company was a hold due to valuation concerns.

Recent Results

In the first quarter of 2020, Lowe's comparable store sales rose 11.2%, while total revenues grew 10.9%. Adjusted EPS increased 45% YoY, and EPS jumped to $1.76 from $1.31 in Q1 2019.

The most encouraging stat was the 80% increase in e-commerce, an area in which the company has lagged.

This came despite reduced operating hours, and the stores closing on Easter, (management projected $200 million-plus sales that day). Lowe’s also saw a 50% decline in installed sales due to pandemic-related issues.

In contrast, Home Depot’s Q1 resulted in a comp increase of 6.4%, and a sales increase of 7.1%, YoY. The earnings were days apart, so this is an apples-to-apples comparison.

Considering Home Depot consistently leads in most metrics, one must ask if Lowe’s recent initiatives are bearing fruit.

In fiscal 2019, Lowe's net sales only rose 1%, but earnings increased 83%, due to robust share buybacks, tighter cost controls and initiatives related to the company's Canadian business.

Last year, Lowe's increased in-stock construction project products, and added a dedicated checkout for pro customers. Pro satisfaction levels reportedly rose 4% in Q4, an encouraging trend.

CEO Larry Ellison’s fingerprints are all over these results. Under his leadership, the company invested heavily in omnichannel while utilizing technological solutions to optimize the supply chain and aid in-store efficiencies.

Wall Street analysts seem to think Lowe’s is catching up to their chief rival. Over the next five years, analysts predict Home Depot will grow earnings at an average pace of 7.1% per year. Meanwhile Lowe’s growth rate is expected to hit nearly 16% during that time period.

Note that over the last 10 years, Home Depot's top line growth is almost 65% compared to Lowe's 51%. However, over the last 5 Lowe’s closed that margin to roughly 4%.

Lowe’s has a heavier footprint in rural locations than Home Depot Rural sites account for 25% of the company’s stores. Management reported rural locations outperformed the company comp in Q1 by over 250 basis points.

Negatives

Although Lowe’s derives two-thirds of sales from non-discretionary items, the company is not immune to the pandemic’s ill effects. Lowe’s revenues are tied to the housing market, and management has emphasized that household incomes and employment are major drivers of the business.

Valuation

Lowe’s shares currently trade for $135.71. The average 12-month target price of the 20 analysts covering Lowe's is $136. The average price target of 5 analysts rating the stock in June is $149.80.

The company has a current P/E of 22.9 and a forward P/E of 18.57. The PEG is 1.07. This compares favorably to Home Depot, with a P/E of 24.7, a forward P/E of 22.30, and a PEG of 5.53.

My Perspective

I labored to use Lowe’s as a profile of a business a buy-and-hold, dividend growth investor should embrace.

Not only do top notch dividend-bearing companies outperform the market, they provide a steadily growing stream of income during good times and bad.

I posit that investors should seek companies with a lengthy record of well-funded dividends. I provided evidence that companies within a certain yield range outperform the market, and that businesses with a long history of dividend growth provide a degree of safety in an investment.

I contend a durable moat, competent management and a reasonable debt profile are strong positives when assessing a prospective investment. Of course, the prospect of continued revenue growth is also of importance.

Lowe’s meets all of these requirements. I should add that in the last fiscal year, the company recorded $4.3 billion in operating cash flow. After considering capex, Lowe’s had free cash flow of $2.8 billion, nearly twice the sum needed to fund the company’s dividend.

I believe Lowe’s may have turned the corner in its competition with Home Depot. However, if I am wrong, the company has a history of consistent revenue and earnings growth. It operates in a virtual duopoly in a business that is resistant to inroads by e-commerce competitors.

Consequently, and because I view the company as trading with a reasonable valuation, I rate the stock as a BUY.

I caution, however, that I do so with a degree of trepidation, as I have concerns regarding economic conditions in the short and mid term.

This Is Important

You may have noted the charts provide metrics for Dividend Aristocrats rather than Dividend Kings. Although I scoured the internet, I could not find a chart showing Dividend Kings beating the market. Consequently, I conducted my own research. The results? Over the last ten years, most Dividend Kings performed poorly in relation to the indexes. However, from 2009 through 2018, the Dividend Aristocrats beat the market every year.

The moral of the story is that there is no magic wand, no silver bullet that will slay the market. That doesn't negate the fact the dividend stocks outperform; however, it does mean due diligence is always required.

One Last Word

