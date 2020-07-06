Snap (SNAP) has made significant headway in developing its MOAT and gaining large competitive advantages over its peers. Although there is still a large amount of competition in Snap's space, the company continues to bring in new and innovative features to engage with users. Back in 2018, Snap dropped to all-time lows as market fears grew that it was losing market share to Instagram (owned by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)). This was after Snap announced that average active users fell by a dramatic 3 million in Q2 2019 which further fuelled the share price fall. Although Instagram started to offer similar features to Snap as they improved their messaging service and started to offer stories, they never truly stole users off Snap and many teens (like myself) still opted to use both platforms but for different reasons. Throughout, Snap has remained users' predominant messaging app.

Snap has continued to build both user base and revenues since 2018 showing a swift recovery in the number of active users and beating the expectations of numerous bears. I do not see that stopping going forward as I believe that Snap's stickiness as a platform is actually strong over the short term (post lockdown) but also over the longer term where I believe the app will stick with certain demographics as they grow older.

Source: searchenginejournal.com

The moat

The social media space is very competitive, so gaining a moat can be difficult. Snap has done well to create its own competitive advantages in order to retain and gain new users.

The sheer mass of users that Snap has now obtained on its own puts Snap in good stead. Through this, Snap has gained a strong networking advantage through word of mouth where it has become the go-to app for young users leaving the likes of Kik Messenger in the dust. Snap's primary demographic (12-24-year olds) is a hard to reach demographic. And by Snap's continued and improving strength in this market, they push off other competitors simply due to greater establishment and the network effect of this. This is very lucrative when considering attracting partners and advertisers going forward, if retailers want to access this demographic, Snap is the go-to app to do so.

Snap has also shown its strength in innovation in order to maintain this advantage. It is constantly adding new features such as bitmojis and public stories while constantly updating the overall platform interface to keep the platform look fresh and appealing. A more recent feature was the launch of App stories bringing greater third-party involvement to Snap whilst giving these developers a platform. This was broadened with the introduction of Mini apps early last month.

Although social media is a space where a large amount of 'copying' goes on where platforms steal others ideas, Snap has been at the forefront of innovation with a large amount of their original features being the ones copied. Although this doesn't mean too much over the long run as these ideas can't be patented, being the first in the market does provide a big advantage in gaining both initial traction and strong integration into its platform.

Snap continues to be a host for more private conversations with options such as private stories and gives greater variability to what you can do with these stories (through added features). Although Instagram largely copied Snap's stories, they didn't mimic all of its features to make it as effective as Snap.

Exponential demographic and geographical growth

First quarter 2020 results displayed exponential growth across the board for Snap in all demographics and geographies across the globe. In India alone, Snap saw 120% growth in active users as more and more people learned about the viability of Snap in connecting people. Although this exponential growth won't remain constant going forward, this will directly support Snap's business continuing to grow going forward as awareness of the app increases and word of mouth and the network effect continue to drive growth.

Overall, Snap saw 229 million daily active users in the first quarter which was up 20% year on year. The key part of this growth for me was the broad diversified geographic growth that was seen with Daily Average Users (DAUs) increasing sequentially in North America, Europe, and the Rest of World. Overseas markets contributed 62% of Snap's DAUs, showing Snap's truly international position.

Another pleasing result was the growth seen in Snap's Discover platform, a platform that has a dominant placement on the app. I was previously wary about how much engagement this feature would actually get. The growth in Discover viewership doesn't look set to slow down going forward as new Snap original 'Nikita Unfiltered' has received 20 million new viewers since its launch in March (to Q1 results in April) compared to a monthly audience of 10 million for other shows. The company's Discover platform adds to the entertainment factor of Snap's platform and helps to separate it from other messaging platforms. While Snapchat won't receive anything material from this feature over the short term as they continue to reinvest into improving content, they will bear the fruits of it over the long term.

Much of the growth drive in the discovery platform is not simply COVID-19 fuelled but actually action that Snap has specifically taken to broaden the Discover offering for a variety of demographics. CEO Evan Spiegel highlighted this in the Q1 call:

We are continuing to use engagement insights and data to drive our investments in Discover by regularly adding new channels to serve the varied needs and tastes of our audience, including 91 new channels around the world this quarter. This has allowed us to take a targeted approach to growing time spent on Discover amongst various demographics and geographies. For example, total daily time spent by Snapchatters over the age of 35 watching Discover content doubled year-over-year in Q1 2020. This ongoing investment in the expansion and diversification of our content offerings, including favorites like Comedy Central's The Daily Show with 3 Trevor Noah and original content like Nikita Unfiltered, a new docuseries, has helped deepen engagement on our Discover platform.

Another relatively new but more 'back seat' feature that also saw huge growth over the quarter is Snap Kit. Snap Kit saw 75% growth in the first quarter in comparison to Q4 2020. Snap Kit allows greater third-party integration into the Snap app through the 'creative kit'. Snap has started to further integrate their app and users' Snap profiles through the 'login kit' - allowing users to log into other platforms using a Snap account. These kits have allowed Snap to connect to the broader community, and continued growth in these kits will create greater Snap user engagement going forward.

Snap has not simply just seen growth in revenues and active users but a huge amount of growth across the board in all of their offerings. This is a credit to the improvement and development of Snap's technologies and offerings over time. Management is focused on heightening overall user engagement and this provides greater monetisation opportunities going forward.

The 'stickiness' issue

Much of the 'bear thesis' surrounding Snap is that it won't' be 'sticky' going forward, but, on this, I disagree. I actually believe that Snap 'COVID-19 boom' will bring material positive effects for the company post lockdown. Users have increased their reliance on Snap throughout the period in order to connect with friends and this will lead to greater resonance between users and the platform going forward. Also, the new influx of users during 2020 will 'stick' to the platform going forward adding to the volume of DAUs. The truth is that although post lockdown people will be able to network in person, this will not stop the viability of Snapchat at other times with people using the app as a means of communication while on the move and when apart. As a Snap user myself, I can attest that Snap has been particularly useful during these uncertain times where staying connected with close ones has been so important.

Much data has come out over the last few years which has shown greater penetration of Snap among older age groups, this offers Snap even greater opportunities going forward. In 2019, over 50% of Snap's new users were over 25 years old. This penetration into an older age group confirms Snapchat's viability to older groups as well. As Snap moves forward the existing penetration of the younger demographic and networking that has already been achieved in that group will deliver a broader demographic of people using Snap as there is a continual influx of new younger users.

Snap also does very well to adapt to changing consumer trends, developing and offering users services and products that suit the trends and deliver more prolonged engagement. The company proved this during the crisis, as highlighted by Chief Business Officer Jeremy Gordon:

We have identified many opportunities, and we know that Snap is a destination where people will discover brands for the first time as the global health crisis changes their buying behaviours. With this understanding, our team has pivoted quickly to focusing our sales resources on categories that are best positioned in the current environment, such as gaming, home entertainment, ecommerce, and consumer packaged goods, while also helping industries that have experienced outsized impacts to build long-term roadmaps to recovery

Valuation

The truth is studying Snap currently on fundamentals and its valuation, makes it seem like a sell. With much future growth already priced into the Company's market cap, this has also attracted a large amount of bearish coverage. However, going forward, I believe that Snap can fulfil and succeed in justifying this valuation. Snap, currently, trades at 16x this year's sales. This sure is pricey particularly when considering that Snap is still bleeding cash and loss making. However, I believe that Snap is making headway to become a profitable entity through a continued drive in user growth and user engagement. Snap continues to reinvest heavily into creating a far better and more engaged user experience that will give greater monetisation opportunities going forward providing ample upside opportunity for the business and shareholders.

Conclusion

Snap was so well positioned for the crisis, offering advertising opportunities to companies with the greatest exposure to the younger demographic. As people came together to connect during the pandemic, Snap was well positioned to host that connection. This increase in traffic offered a significant opportunity to monetise its platform and generate strong sales. Snap still has a lot of work to do in improving its advertising products, but the company's innovation and versatility have shown they're on the path to better optimise their platform. Snap's near-term focus is on generating greater user engagement and gaining more active users, which as this quarter has shown, they have been successful in doing so so far and I expect this to continue.

I believe the combination of continued growth in users combined with innovative product development means that Snap is set to be one of the big winners in social media going forward.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.