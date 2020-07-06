Pason Systems Can Underperform For Now

Pason Systems (OTCPK:PSYTF), which provides instrumentation and data management systems to the energy companies, is a technology-based oilfield service (or OFS) company. Given the steep fall in drilling activity, the company, along with many of its OFS peers, took to cost reduction measures, including dividend and capex reductions, to protect margins. However, because of its dependence on technology, I do not think its efforts will bear the desired results. On top of that, its performance in some of the international territories is likely to deteriorate in the next couple of quarters. At this point, its medium to long-term drivers are a rebound in core drilling-related business and the diversification in the solar and energy storage market.

However, the balance sheet remains its forte. It is a zero-debt company with a sufficiently strong cash balance. Given robust liquidity, I think the company can tide over the current energy market crisis, even though the short term will fall short of steady profitability.

Analyzing The Current Strategies

In my previous article, I discussed how Pason's strategies are evolving into new directions. As part of the new approach, it acquired Energy Toolbase LLC (or ETB) in 2019, which deals in solar and energy storage projects. Subsequently, it applied iEMS control system and the Energy DataHub products in ETB. Also, in 2019, it invested in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions to step into data management and ruggedized field technologies services. It also strengthened the IT and communications platforms in the field of cloud computing.

The key focus area, in recent times, has shifted to cost and balance sheet management. Because the top-line and margin are expected to stay under pressure in the current energy market backdrop, the company intends to fund operating cash consumption from the balance sheet, based on its latest forecasts. With funding coming from internal sources, it can adjust to industry turnaround and invest in technology and service accordingly. The company has set its FY2020 capex budget much lower (60% down) compared to FY2019. Much of the new investment is aimed at protecting the company's long-term goal in maintaining its position in the core drilling-related business and ETB to stay invested in the solar and energy storage market. It also plans to reduce operating costs in Q2 2020. However, because fixed costs form a majority part of Pason's cost structure, owing to its reliance on technology intensity, the cost-saving measures will likely have a lesser impact compared to some of the other oilfield services companies.

A View On The Product Categories

Among the more important product categories, Drilling Data continued to account for 52% of Pason's total revenues in Q1 2020, although revenues from this category increased by 8% compared to Q4 2019. A rise in revenues here means there will be more insulation against the decline in industrial activity. Revenues from Mud Management and Safety also went up in the past quarter, but its share remained unchanged. Revenues from the Communications group not only increased in Q1 (14% up), but its share in PSYTF's portfolio also increased. This was a departure from the sales decline in this category in the previous quarter when adoption rates for this category were low.

The Industry Forces Have Weakened

Let us now check out the intensity of the drilling activity fall. The EIA's DPR (drilling productivity report) shows that, in the past year until May 2020, the drilled wells declined by 69% in the key unconventional shales and were matched by the decline in the number of completed wells during this period. Baker Hughes' rig count data also points to the continued weakness in the North American drilling activity. In the past year, the U.S. rig count declined by 73%, while the rig count in Canada crashed even more severely.

Analyzing Geographic Performance

EDR (Electronic Drilling Recorder) rental days, Pason's primary sales indicator, decreased by 2% in the U.S. in Q1 2020 compared to the previous quarter. EDR measures production adoption capability and evaluates product pricing. Despite the lower industrial activity, the U.S. revenues benefited from increased market share and higher revenue per EDR day. Gross profit from the U.S. increased by 9% sequentially in Q1.

The Canadian drilling activity increased in Q1 after the slump in Canadian rig count in the previous quarter. Quarter over quarter, the EDR rental days increased by 50%, which resulted in 39% higher revenues from that region. Gross profit in Canada increased remarkably as it more than doubled from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020.

On the other hand, the international rig count decreased by 4% during Q1 2020. Consequently, its revenues from international operations declined by 7% in the past quarter. Investors may note that Argentina accounts for the largest share in the company's global operations. While the Argentinian operation continued to show weaknesses in the past few quarters, the Australian market, too, decelerated in Q1. However, improvement in some of the other geographic regions resulted in a 7% higher sequential gross profit from international operations in Q1.

The company's management estimates that international activity follows the movements in North America with a six to nine-month delay. So, the company's revenues from international activity can drop in the coming quarters. However, investors would want to keep in mind that energy activities can vary in different geographic regions. We can expect Australia, Mexico, and the Andean region (includes Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, among others) to become more volatile and, therefore, can see a steeper activity drop. In Argentina, it expects activities to remain relatively steady due to the operations of the national oil companies. It also expects a reasonably stable activity in the Middle East.

USD-CAD Movement Affects Margin

On average, the U.S. accounted for ~67% of Pason's total revenues in the past four quarters. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. When oil price goes down, USD/CAD goes up. Since the beginning of Q2 (i.e., April 1), the CAD has depreciated by 3.7% against USD. Investors may note that depreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD is harmful to the Canadian oil producers and the OFS companies like Pason.

Dividend Set To Fall

In Q2, Pason paid CAD 0.19 quarterly dividend. Its trailing-12-month dividend yield is 10.5%. However, it will slash quarterly dividend by 74% to CAD 0.05 following the uncertainties related to COVID-19 and its negative impact on the crude oil price. During Q1, the company repurchased 422,000 shares. However, it does not plan to undertake any repurchase program in the near term due to its short-term policy prioritizing balance sheet preservation.

Negative Net Debt

In Q1 2020, Pason's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was CAD 27.1 million, which was 16% higher compared to the prior year. Free cash flow increased even more sharply (43% up) during the year. The company has set its FY2020 capex budget 60% lower than FY2019.

Pason has no debt. The company's cash and cash equivalents were CAD 170 million on March 31, 2020. So, its net debt is negative. With a healthy cash balance and CAD 16 million in working capital, Pason's balance sheet is comfortably placed. Having a debt-free balance sheet is an advantage, particularly when the energy market environment has deteriorated alarmingly. The company's balance sheet will set it apart from many of its highly leveraged peers in the oilfield services space.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Pason Systems is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~4.6x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.9x, which implies a lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2017 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.1x. So, it is trading at a discount to its past average, and hence, can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On Pason?

Because of the lack of demand in the energy sector, Pason has focused on funding cash flows internally as well as reducing capex to generate positive cash flows. As part of this strategy, it will also cut operating costs. However, unlike many of the other oilfield services companies, the effect of cost reductions will be less effective on its margin due to its reliance on technology. Over the medium to long term, it will continue to maintain its positions in core drilling-related business and invest in the solar and energy storage market to benefit from renewable energy market growth.

Outside of the U.S., the company's performance in some of the international territories can deteriorate in the near term due to the volatile energy market and other regional factors. Some, like the Middle East, will be steady, though. But the most attractive feature in Pason's arsenal is its balance sheet. It is a zero-debt company with loads of cash balance. I think it can overcome the short-term woes and improve profitability in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.