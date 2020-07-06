A boycott on Chinese goods and services in India exposed the vulnerabilities Alibaba faced in its endeavor to seek growth outside of China.

By ALT Perspective

Last week, investors were reminded of the adage that the stock markets are forward-looking. While pundits argued whether "the second wave is upon us" or that "the first wave never ended", statistics showed we were experiencing record high daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. New cases in the U.S. rose to about 40,000 in the past few days, nearly double the daily infections registered in mid-May.

Source: CNBC

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that the situation could worsen with the number of new cases possibly going "up to 100,000 a day." Nonetheless, market players were unfazed.

A major source of optimism stemmed from "early positive data" from an ongoing Phase 1/2 coronavirus vaccine trial conducted by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and German biotech firm BioNTech (BNTX). The good news was revealed during an analyst and investor call held on Wednesday.

The bullish sentiment was also buoyed by data reflecting an easing of the global manufacturing slump and record gains in manufacturing PMI output in June. In the U.S., a reading of national factory activity soared to 52.6 last month from 43.1 in May. The index for new orders jumped from 31.8 in May to 56.4 last month, indicating a bright outlook.

The U.S. jobs report also sprung up a positive surprise, rounding up a holiday-shortened week. Payrolls rose by a higher-than-expected 4.8 million in June following an upwardly revised 2.7 million gain in May.

The series of confidence boosters in the U.S. helped lift global stocks. At the same time, country-specific good news propelled Chinese markets further north. First off, the Chinese central bank acted on its earlier pledge for continued policy support, lowering the relending and rediscount rates by 25 basis points respectively for loans supporting agriculture and small businesses.

The rediscount rates were reduced by 25 basis points to two percent effective from Wednesday, July 1. The rates of three-month, six-month, and one-year reloans geared towards farmers and small firms were cut 25 basis points to 1.95 percent, 2.15 percent, and 2.25 percent.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing and services sectors delivered stellar PMI readings for June. Furthermore, both the official and private surveys were in agreement. This is especially positive since it's not a common phenomenon amid the pandemic as the Chinese economy was often on a dual-track.

The larger and state-owned enterprises predominant in the official PMI had been enjoying a faster and stronger recovery than the mid- and smaller-sized firms concentrated in the private survey. However, in June, both the official and Caixin manufacturing PMIs were firmly in the expansionary territory at 50.9 and 51.2 percent respectively. In addition, manufacturers expressed confidence that "output would be higher than current levels in 12 months' time."

The picture was even prettier on the services front. The non-manufacturing PMI improved to 54.4 while the Caixin services PMI jumped to 58.4, expanding at the quickest rate for over a decade in June. The achievement was even more impressive when you consider the scare China had in June with a "second wave" of COVID-19 outbreak in its capital city Beijing that threatened to upend its economic recovery if lockdowns were reimposed.

Source: Caixin, IHS Markit (INFO)

Particularly bullish is the "stronger optimism" indicated by Chinese service providers on the 12-month outlook for business activities. The level of positive sentiment hit a three-year high. It's not all rosy as businesses remained "cautious about increasing hiring, with employment in both the manufacturing and services sectors shrinking." Nevertheless, PMI data have correlated well with GDP growth rates and the current strong readings suggest we have reasons to celebrate.

Source: Caixin, IHS Markit, NBS

With that economic backdrop detailed earlier, it's no wonder that the equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) rallied harder than their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC) in the past week. The iShares MSCI China ETF rose 3.3 percent, double that of the S&P 500 ETF.

Data by YCharts

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), performed on par with the broader Chinese ETFs, closing up 3.2 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Pinduoduo (PDD) and Bilibili (BILI) led the leader board of gains. Their share price increases were neck and neck, rising 8.14 percent and 8.10 percent respectively.

Quietly and steadily, TAL Education (TAL) closed up 7.4 percent for the week, continuing its climb to another record high. The feat was remarkable considering that investor sentiment towards the company was shaken by a fraud confession in April.

In the same month, local reports emerged revealing that Chinese parents were dissatisfied with the quality of the online classes as compared to physical ones but were compelled to accept the former when the outbreak measures were in place. I had flagged in an earlier article the likelihood of this happening would turn into a minus for the company.

Shareholders have looked past these incidents, including accusations by famed short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters who had helped bring to attention the shenanigans at Luckin Coffee (LK). This is because limitations during the COVID-19 lockdowns have turned into a tailwind for TAL Education.

In a later update, I suggested how after months of home-based-learning which understandably weren't as effective as in schools, worried parents are thronging to private tutors so that their children can catch up on the syllabus. TAL Education as one of the trusted and proven providers certainly has been a key beneficiary of this phenomenon.

Furthermore, with the epidemic restrictions a thing of the past in China, TAL Education can resume its growth plans for physical classes. At the same time, students who choose to continue with online learning would avail vacancies for in-person tuition that TAL Education can now allocate to students on its waiting list and start monetizing.

Thus, TAL Education has become yet another COVID-19 'blessings in disguise' beneficiary. Nevertheless, with the rapid share price appreciation, the stock is now trading at a pricey forward P/E ratio of 84.2 times and a forward price-to-sales ratio of 9.5 times. As it turns into a 'show me' stock, caution is advised ahead of its quarterly results.

Another record smasher was Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). Its market cap gap with rival Alibaba Group (BABA) widened further to almost $40 billion as its weekly share price jumped 6.3 percent while the latter only managed to eke out a small gain of 0.7 percent. The valuation difference had been wider before (~early 2018) and even more so in favor of Alibaba Group as we approached 2020.

Data by YCharts

Alibaba had whittled away its lead over Tencent through the first half of 2020 and challenges in its overseas expansion (to be elaborated in the latter sections) could make reclaiming the title this year a tough endeavor. Nevertheless, with another six months to go, it's still early days to determine if it could reclaim the title this year.

That said, Tencent has plenty going for it as the pandemic rages on globally. Its suite of popular games is chalking up significant revenue growth globally and there are little, if any, signs of let-up.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will discuss the heightened challenges facing Alibaba Group (BABA) in its quest to expand internationally.

Alibaba's ex-China expansion facing hiccups

The Indian government dropped a bombshell on 59 Chinese apps early last week when it announced a ban on them citing security concerns. Alibaba's web browser UC Web, Tencent's super-app WeChat, and Baidu's (BIDU) map and translation platforms were among the services affected.

The trigger appeared to be the deadly brawl in a disputed border with China on June 15 where at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed. Although the Chinese side also suffered casualties, with at least 43 Chinese soldiers reportedly dead or seriously injured, anti-China sentiment boiled over.

It didn't help that an online campaign to "buy local" which gained momentum in April to support domestic businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic later morphed into a call to "avoid anything made in China". Initially a movement organized by right-wing, nationalistic bodies against China, the anti-China approach became widely accepted as Indians across the country blamed China for its "non-transparent" handling of the coronavirus outbreak, causing it to become the pandemic wrecking damages globally.

You know the Indian government is serious when they even suspected the video-conferencing tool of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) to be "not a safe" platform. It wasn't so much of the security lapses reported around the world but the misdirected notion that Zoom Video is "Chinese" as its founder, Eric Yuan, hailed from China.

This is despite Yuan having become an American citizen in 2007 and has lived in the U.S. since moving to Silicon Valley in 1997. Yuan has also reiterated Zoom Video is an American company, founded and headquartered in California, and incorporated in Delaware.

The tensions between the two Asian giants are creating a major headache for Alibaba Group which has invested heavily in India and relying on the country to be a key driver of its international growth. Its US$6 billion worth of investments in India falls just behind the US$6.45 billion Alibaba has invested in Southeast Asia.

Source: TechNode

Thus far, the ban on Chinese apps has been limited to those directly operated by Chinese internet companies. However, we cannot say for sure whether India will go for the extreme and also target Indian apps supported by Chinese entities. Over the years, Alibaba Group has invested in various digital platforms offering services in various categories including grocery, logistics, e-commerce, and payments.

Alibaba's stakes in certain Indian services are rather substantial. For instance, it holds a 40 percent stake in popular payment app Paytm through Alibaba.com Singapore and AliPay Singapore, putting it ahead of founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma which owns 20 percent. Alibaba Group is understood to be the largest single shareholder of Zomato, India's leading food delivery platform, after a funding round in January this year in which it raised $150 million from Ant Financial.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has invested in several competing services in India. If those services in which Alibaba has a stake in faces a boycott or even a temporary suspension in operations, their rival apps such as those supported by Amazon could gain a hard-to-reverse advantage in the interim.

Source: CBInsights

To make matter worse, although Southeast Asian countries aren't that antagonistic against China as India is, anti-Chinese sentiment has also heightened. Besides the resentment over the perceived mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak, citizens in several Southeast Asian countries disputing the territorial claims of China are also increasingly upset over the latter's "continued provocations" in the region with overlapping claims.

There's no apparent boycott yet at the moment against Chinese goods and apps in Southeast Asia. Hence, the larger issue is competition. According to industry researcher iPrice, Shopee, owned by Sea Limited (SE), is threatening Alibaba's Lazada in Southeast Asia. This could have spurred Lazada to name its third chief executive in three years, although a Lazada spokesperson denied a link in the change of leadership with the performance of the e-commerce unit.

Source: iPrice, SimilarWeb

If we could use the belief that the market is always right, the 10-fold climb in Tencent-backed Sea Ltd's market cap is telling of its competitive position. In particular, much of the gains were accumulated in recent months, an indication of market players coming around to acknowledge its success in capturing the market share in the fast-growing region of Southeast Asia at the expense of its rivals including Lazada.

Data by YCharts

I remain bullish on Alibaba Group's long-term potential given its wealth of talented workforce, strong cash position, and intellectual property heft, among other strengths. Nevertheless, I'm not a Panglossian and I would like to share with readers the challenges Alibaba is facing in the short-term as part of your investment research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.