Even after taking the not-so-encouraging conclusions of my research into consideration, I have decided not to book the profits at this stage and wait for more data.

Source

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has been desperate for an acquisition over the last few weeks. First, the company was interested in GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) but the plan fell apart when the two companies could not reach a middle ground regarding an offer price. Uber cited antitrust concerns as well, but GrubHub brushed this claim by merging with Just Eat just right. Without taking a breather, Uber set its eyes on Postmates as a potential acquisition target. Bloomberg reported earlier today (July 6) that the two companies have agreed on a deal price of $2.65 billion to be financed by Uber using its equity securities. I've been optimistic about Uber's ability to dominate both the ridesharing and food delivery industry for quite some time, and this latest development is a step forward for Uber. Investors, however, need to account for the expected ownership dilution resulting from this transaction and adjust their models to reflect this new development. While we wait for more details about the financial performance of Postmates, I will remain long Uber until there's concrete evidence to believe the deal is dilutive.

Uber opens up about the deal

It's official - Uber is, indeed, acquiring Postmates. The company announced the deal in a press release just a few minutes ago (it's EST 8:12 at the time of writing this), confirming the earlier reports published by Bloomberg. Here's Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on the decision to acquire Postmates:

Uber and Postmates have long shared a belief that platforms like ours can power much more than just food delivery—they can be a hugely important part of local commerce and communities, all the more important during crises like COVID-19. As more people and more restaurants have come to use our services, Q2 bookings on Uber Eats are up more than 100 percent year on year. We’re thrilled to welcome Postmates to the Uber family as we innovate together to deliver better experiences for consumers, delivery people, and merchants across the country.

Uber expects to issue 84 million shares to finance this transaction, suggesting a fair value of $31.50 per share.

Why would Uber want to acquire Postmates?

Postmates is not a dominant player in the U.S. food delivery industry but has consistently secured the fourth position in the hierarchy. There could be several reasons behind Uber's decision to pay north of a couple of billions to acquire Postamtes.

Expected market share gains. Cost synergies related to administrative and technology expenses. To improve the pricing power of Uber Eats.

Another reason would be the growth Uber has seen in its food delivery business in the recent past. Even in the absence of a nationwide lockdown, Uber Eats was reporting stellar growth in this segment. Excluding India, the company reported a year-over-year gross bookings growth of 59% in the first quarter, and the numbers for the preceding periods are even better.

Source: Investor presentation

Both revenue and cost synergies are at the center of Uber's desire to acquire Postmates. The real question is whether this business combination could deliver the desired results.

The post-acquisition market position of Uber

Uber Eats will see a noteworthy improvement in its market share of the food delivery industry in the United States as a result of acquiring Postmates. Out of the 12 most populous metro areas in the country, Postmates has a market share higher than Uber Eats only in Los Angeles. However, Postmates' small market share in many other cities will help Uber Eats consolidate its position as the top contender for the number two spot behind DoorDash.

Source: Second Measure

From a total market share perspective, Uber will control north of 30% in the U.S., still behind DoorDash even after the multi-billion transaction to acquire Poastmates is complete.

Source: Second Measure

The market share of Uber Eats will improve, but not as dramatically as it would have been if the company acquired GrubHub (yes, the cost would have been quite high as well).

Even though I expect the market to react positively to this news, I am not entirely convinced whether this is the right move for Uber for reasons discussed below.

This is what we know about Postmates

Postmates was reportedly getting ready for an IPO last year, but the company eventually ended up raising $225 million last September in a private deal that valued the company at $2.4 billion. Below are the revenue growth projections revealed by Postmates in a presentation leaked to the public back in 2015. What you see from 2016 are assumptions, not actual numbers.

Source: Caft

The company, at the time, expected to be profitable by 2018, and we need more current data to assess how the projections have played out over the years.

I don't enjoy seeing my ownership diluted when the benefits are not clear

Uber will finance the deal with its stock, and the company would be forced to issue over 80 million shares to complete the deal, which would result in a 5% increase in the share count going by 1.56 billion shares outstanding at the end of the first quarter. I am not a fan of having my ownership diluted unless otherwise there is no way out for the company. For instance, I cheered the decision by Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to pay Warren Buffett in common shares instead of cash as the company could not afford to create another dent on its balance sheet. With Uber, things are different. The company could have avoided diluting shareholder ownership altogether or at least delayed it until its ridesharing segment gathers momentum. With this in mind, I have decided to closely monitor the developments regarding this transaction to determine whether my fair value estimate of $94 for Uber needs to be revised.

The time might not be right for Uber to scale up

Uber stock is up over 8% in the pre-market session at the time of writing this article on July 6. Investors are upbeat about the deal and all the good things that Postmates will bring to the table. I would not be surprised if the stock continues to gain throughout the day, or possibly the week, and as a shareholder, I would not be complaining either. At the same time, however, I feel as if Uber is rushing into this deal.

Postmates has a lot to prove, so does Uber Eats. Uber has a lot on its plate already as the company is still failing to show up a profit despite seeing exponential growth in revenue over the last few years. A combination of two loss-making companies, in my opinion, is not better than one, especially if the combined business entity still happens to trail the market leader by a considerable margin.

Contrary to popular belief, I am not confident of Uber's ability to move the needle from a pricing power perspective. The company is a long way from dominating this market and there's no visible economic moat to suggest Uber will be in a position to take advantage of its growing market share by hiking what it charges consumers and business partners.

Takeaway

Consolidation in the food delivery industry was always on the cards considering the massive losses incurred by many of these companies and the oligopolistic characteristics expected from this industry in the long run. By acquiring Postmates, Uber will establish itself as the number one rivalry of DoorDash. To build an accretion/dilution model to determine how earnings per share will be impacted as a result of this deal, we need more data about the financial performance of Postmates and the deal terms.

I introduced three possible reasons behind the decision by Uber to acquire Postamates. After a few hours of research, here's what I think about the possibility of achieving these objectives.

Market share gains - I will give it to Uber and conclude that the company will see an improvement in its market position. However, the market share gains will not be sufficient to lift Uber Eats to the number one position in this industry. Cost synergies - it's complicated, but I will give the benefit of the doubt to Uber given that I expect the company to merge the administrative operations of these two companies, resulting in overhead savings. Pricing power - I'm quite skeptical about Uber achieving any sort of pricing power in the U.S. market. It would take years, if not more, for the company to report any sort of improvement from this front as consumers do not have any reason to stick around one food delivery platform. Neither do restaurants for that matter.

Based on these conclusions and the expected ownership dilution, I believe the risk-reward profile of Uber acquiring Postmates is not as attractive as it might sound. This is certainly not as if two profitable giants are merging to create one larger entity. The reality is far from that.

Having said all this, I am not yet ready to book my profits as well. In my base-case scenario (prior to this acquisition), Uber will report a considerable improvement in its take rate in both the rideshare industry and the food delivery industry, leading to market-beating returns in the coming years.

I expect to update my model for Uber once we have more data to work with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.