64 Reliable Stocks Raising Dividends 40 Years Or More: July's Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield 40+Year reliable dividend dogs showed 2.21% less net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Bigger, higher-priced, reliable stocks led the 40+ yearly boosted dividend pack again this month.

These 64 select dividend stocks ranged 0.80% to 8.53% in annual yield and ranged -12.59% to 43.97% in annual price target upsides per brokers surveyed 7/2/20.

Drip Investing lists over 800 stocks monthly that have annually increased dividends for five years or more. These 64 stocks boosted 40 years and over were parsed from their Champions list.

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the June 30 data for 64 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection from updated data from YCharts as of July 2.

The Ides of March plunge of the stock market took its toll on these Champion prices. However, none as yet has suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 Yr + boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors in May.

In June, however, after ADM and NFG prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only six remained as "good buys" as of 6/4/20. Come July, and the list was back up to eight, living up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: MO, UVV, UBSI, BEN, LEG, WBA, NFG, and TDS. To learn which of these eight are "safer" dividend dogs, click here after July 8 and read The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up "safer" 40Yr+ Dividend Boosted summary for July.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of the 64 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 65.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14.6% To 46.6% Net Gains For 10 Top 40+Yr Dividend-Hiking Dogs To July 2021

Four of ten top-reliable 40Yr+Dividend-Hiked stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these May dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 2, 2021 were:

Telephone and Data Systems was projected to net $466.26, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) was projected to net $239.45, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 70% under the market as a whole.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) was projected to net $211.77, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 28 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

United Bankshares was projected to net $205.88 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% under the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) was projected to net $189.60, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co. was projected to net $178.93, based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $163.72, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 8% under the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $160.79 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 21 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $151.14, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 35 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance was projected to net $146.03, based on a median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.14% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Top 40+Yr Dividend-Hiking Dog To Show A 7.3% Loss To July 2, 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) projected a loss of $73.13, based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Source: dog-training-excellence.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

50Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per July Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per July Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. First and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group [1], and Universal Corp [2].

Two financial services representatives placed third, and fourth: United Bankshares [3], and Franklin Resources [4].

Single sector representatives closed out the balance of the list: One real estate sector representative placed fifth, Federal Realty Investment Trust [5]; one consumer cyclical sector representative placed sixth, Leggett & Platt [6].

Then, one healthcare representative placed seventh, Walgreens Boots Alliance [7]; an energy stock occupied eighth place: National Fuel Gas Co. [8]. The ninth place went to a utilities representative, Consolidated Edison (ED) [9]. Finally, a basic materials firm placed tenth, Nucor Corp (NUE) to complete the Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks top 10 by yield for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 12.46%-44.22% Upsides While (31) Four Lowly -0.13% to -8.76% Down-Siders Surfaced In July

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 2.11% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top 10 Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Stocks To July 2021

Ten top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs screened 7/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 11.12% Vs. (33 ) 11.36% Net Gains by All 10 Come July 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 2.11% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest-priced selection, United Bankshares, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 20.59%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced, top-yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs as of July 2 were: Franklin Resources, United Bankshares, Leggett & Platt, Altria Group, and National Fuel Gas Co., with prices ranging from $20.38 to $41.28.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40Yr+ dividend dogs as of July 2 were: Nucor Corp., Universal Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Consolidated Edison, Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $41.40 to $85.54.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Here is the list of the 64 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 65.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

