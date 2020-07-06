I expect pressure from dilution and valuation to drop PLUG's price to $7 or lower and have taken a small short position with this prospect in mind.

but there are over a hundred million shares of prospective dilution outstanding which can be converted to shares at prices at or below $2.57 per share.

Not only does the run seems overdone based on news, valuation and insider selling;

sIn this article, I explain why I have taken a small, tactical short position in Plug Power (PLUG). I describe the process by which I came to this decision, which follows this outline:

PLUG is one among many stock runners in two particular sectors. PLUG appears to be more momentum driven than any of the others. There are no major news events or company developments to explain the move. Analyst target price is below the current stock price. Company fundamentals and valuation are more in line with previous price level. There is substantial prospective dilution outstanding. Insiders are selling.

Plug Power's stock price has surged over the past several weeks, benefiting from intense general interest in the alternate fuel and electric vehicle sectors. See for example Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), Tesla (TSLA), Nikola (NKLA), Workhorse (WKHS), NIO (NIO), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) among others.

(source)

Stock Momentum

The moves seem egregious to me, so in trying to understand which of these runners has the most momentum, I've used the Robintrack site as a proxy for retail interest. (For those interested, I've previously discussed this tracking site here.)

As of the close on Thursday, PLUG had the second largest increase in new holders as measured over a three day interval. Only TSLA saw more. But PLUG has the most overall holders, hence I consider it to be the winner of the near term momentum race.

(source, author's screen capture 7/3/2020)

(source)

Surveying the news shows that PLUG isn't running due to a particular event, though, as I discuss below, recent news relating to a partner is positive. Instead, the run is due to sentiment in the sector. Barclay's analyst Moses Sutton puts it well when he says:

Plug Power is in a "small group of renewable pure plays that are viable alternative investments to mainstream alternatives" solar and wind.

It also caught my interest that the Barclay's initiation on June 4th, put a $7 target on the stock, and a month later the stock price is already 30% over the target price! That's a sign of momentum at work.

PLUG's Prospects Have Improved But Not Immensely

Henrik Alex does a nice job summarizing the company's most recent results and discussing the improvement in the loan terms the company negotiated, as well its moves toward vertical integration. So rather than repeat the analysis, I refer readers to his piece. However, before turning to the company's financial history and valuation metrics, there is one additional recent positive to mention, namely Anglo American's confirmation of its intent to convert its mining fleet from diesel to hydrogen power. The denouement of this development is as follows.

On September 17, 2019, PLUG announced a partnership agreement with ENGIE:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility has signed an agreement with ENGIE, a global energy and services leader in the energy transition, combining their expertise and capabilities in order to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen and fuel cell systems. As a part of the agreement, Plug Power is partnering with ENGIE to identify mutually beneficial markets and customers, packaging Plug Power’s fuel cell technology with ENGIE’s hydrogen infrastructure, renewable energy and service programs to deliver cost effective hydrogen energy solutions. This partnership allows global customers to easily implement hydrogen technology into their operations, seamlessly purchasing hydrogen fuel cells and accessing clean energy. By combining Plug Power’s leadership in hydrogen fuel cell systems and ENGIE’s international leadership in deploying renewable hydrogen solutions, this agreement will facilitate adoption of hydrogen as an efficient, productivity-enhancing clean energy source, for forklifts and throughout customers’ logistic chains, especially within distribution centers, ports and airports.

Then on Dec 3, 2019, PLUG announced that through ENGIE, it would be working with Anglo American mines on its hydrogen power conversion plans. Specifically:

Plug Power Inc.(NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, today announced that it has been selected to provide a custom refueling system for the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck, which is set to begin operation next year. Plug Power was chosen for the project by ENGIE, a global energy and services leader in energy transition. The project has emerged from a global partnership agreement between the two companies that was announced in September of this year and is the latest example of Plug Power’s continuing innovation in clean hydrogen solutions. ENGIE is working with Anglo American, a global mining company, to develop a renewable hydrogen production and refueling solution to support a new hydrogen-powered mine haul vehicle that will be tested at one of its South African platinum mines. To support the refueling project, Plug Power has been tasked with building a full compression, storage, and dispensing system to service the new hydrogen-powered vehicle. Plug Power’s system will be the first of its kind, and the largest refueling system built by the Company to-date, with an expected output of 1,000 kg per day. [...] The first fueling of the new hydrogen truck is currently slated for the second half of 2020 and will be followed by a rigorous testing and validation program at a mine in South Africa. Once the program has been successfully completed, additional truck deployments are expected to follow across Anglo American’s other mining operations around the world.

Hydrogen Fuel News adds more color noting that:

The retrofitted Ultra heavy-duty mining truck will be powered by eight Ballard FCveloCity-HD 100 KW fuel cell modules for the demo project.

And

The hydrogen powered truck will begin being fueled for use in 2020. It will undergo a testing and validation program in South Africa at the Mogalakwena Platinum Group Metals mine owned by Anglo American as a component of its FutureSmart Mining strategy. That program was formed to use new technology innovations and advancements for overcoming major industry sustainability challenges.

Then on June 30, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the project was still on track (my emphasis):

Anglo American Plc is advancing plans to convert its fleet of giant diesel-fueled mine trucks to hydrogen power as the company seeks to burnish its green credentials. More than 400 mine-haul trucks could be rebuilt to use hydrogen fuel, with a pilot project starting next year at Anglo American Platinum Ltd.’s open-pit Mogalakwena operation in South Africa. A 3.5-megawatt electrolyzer will produce hydrogen on site, while the trucks will also be fitted with a platinum catalyst. “Should the technology prove to be successful, it could be rolled out to the entire Anglo American fleet,” said Jana Marais, a spokeswoman for Johannesburg-based Amplats. Anglo also uses the trucks in Australia and the Americas.

Though this project won't have much impact on the 2020 financials, it's still nice progress in expanding the company's reach.

Company Financials and Valuation

To supplement Henrik Alex's previously cited article, here are a few select longer term trends in PLUG's financials, none of which show a marked improvement in performance to warrant the recent stock price increase. First, we see that over the longer term revenues have generally increased, but that regular share issuances have meant that revenues per share are generally trending down.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Next, we learn that despite having been in business for over 20 years, the company has never generated positive cash flows from operations, nor produced positive owners' cash profits.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

With the stock trading at $9.10 here are select valuation metrics as compiled by Seeking Alpha:

(source)

As can be seen from this final graph, paying 9.42X sales for PLUG shares is expensive relative to where it's traded over the past 5 years. (In its very early days, when PLUG was only a concept stock, it of course traded at much higher ratios since sales were more or less non-existent.)

Data by YCharts

Prospective Dilution

As mentioned above, PLUG has had a penchant for issuing new shares and in the process diluting existing shareholders. Here's that history shown graphically.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately for current shareholders, there's still a huge number of dilutive instruments outstanding, most of which convert to shares at prices around $2.50 a share.

This table is taken from the most recent 10-Q. Not all of the instruments in the table have vested, and some are subject to footnotes and other info in the 10-Q, so I give my summary of the exercisable instruments in the next table below.

Instrument Number of Shares Exercise or Conversion Price Options 19,803,872 $2.57 Amazon Warrants total 55,286,696 Vested 20,368,782 $1.1893 Walmart Warrants total 55,286,696 Vested 5,819,652 $2.1231 Preferred stock 2,782,075 $0.2343 5.5% Convertible Note 43,630,020 $2.29 7.5% Convertible Note 15,503,876 $2.58 Total vested 107,908,277

Since the date of the 10-Q PLUG has made several other SEC filings which slightly change the dilution picture.

A recent 8-K amends the conversion rate of the senior notes to $2.50.

The Note and NPA Amendment (i) adds and amends certain defined terms under the Note and ((ii)) amends a covenant under the Note Purchase Agreement, in order to permit, among other things, the Offering of the 2025 Notes and certain related transactions. The Note and NPA Amendment also increases the conversion rate of the Note from 387.5969 to 400.0000 (except in certain limited circumstances), which, pursuant to the terms of the Note, is subject to adjustment in some events. The increased conversion rate is equivalent to a conversion price of $2.50 per share of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share. In addition, the Note and NPA Amendment also provides that the Holder will have the right to purchase up to thirty percent (30%) of the 2025 Notes sold in the Offering. The foregoing summary of the Note and NPA Amendment is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Note and NPA Amendment, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.2 and incorporated by reference herein.

A second 8-K was issued to announce another $200M in convertible notes, these ones with a capped call feature that should limit dilution if the stock trades up:

The notes bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per annum on the principal amount thereof, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2020, to the holders of record of the notes as of the close of business on the immediately preceding May 15 and November 15, respectively. The notes will mature on June 1, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. [...] The initial conversion rate for the notes will be 198.6196 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $5.03 per share of the Company’s common stock, and is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain specified events as set forth in the Indenture. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver, as applicable, cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, at the Company’s election. [...] Capped Call Transactions In connection with the pricing of the initial notes on May 13, 2020, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions (together, the “Base Capped Call Transactions”) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (together, the “Option Counterparties”). The Base Capped Call Transactions cover, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, the aggregate number of shares of the Company’s common stock that underlie the initial notes, and are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of initial notes and/or offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted initial notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap, based on the cap price of the Base Capped Call Transactions. The cap price of the Base Capped Call Transactions is initially $6.7560, which represents a premium of approximately 60% over the last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock on May 13, 2020. The cost of the Base Capped Call Transactions was approximately $15.3 million. If the Initial Purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, the Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the additional notes to enter into additional capped call transactions with the Option Counterparties (together, the “Additional Capped Call Transactions” and, together with the Base Capped Call Transactions, the “Capped Call Transactions”).

In summary there are over a hundred million potential shares to be issued, most with conversion or strike prices below $2.57 a share. Moreover, if Amazon or Walmart continue spending money with PLUG, then more of their dilutive warrants will vest. These 100M shares of potential dilution are the primary reason I've taken a short position in the stock, as I expect exercises to put pressure on the stock price.

Insider Selling

A final corroborating data point is insider sales. As the stock price rose, insider sales increased, which I expect to continue as long as the stock is up. (Note the table is just for June, click on link to get full history.)

(source)

Trading Summary

I believe that momentum has taken PLUG's share price too high, too quickly. Based on the large number of dilutive shares to be issued, an analyst's target price of $7 and increased insider selling, I too see the stock trading at or below $7 in the near future. However, out of immense respect for the power of momentum moves, my short position is very small and I won't be adding to it even if the stock trades higher. (Indeed, this is one way I'm implementing the lessons learned from a previous trade.)

Disclosure: I am/we are short PLUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.