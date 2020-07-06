The company is also reducing operating expenses by 20% and has plenty of cash going forward.

Improvement is already setting in, but investors should consider that the seismic shift in the work environment should benefit demand for the solutions Tufin offers.

Figures were particularly bad as the company considers 2019 and 2020 as investment years.

The company had a rough Q1 as its peak weeks for closing deals coincided with the start of the lockdowns.

With the resurgence of the pandemic in the US, we might see an increased interest in stocks that tend to benefit from the pandemic. An obvious candidate is Inseego (INSG) but we will argue that Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) also benefits.

In our previous article, we argued that Tufin is much more "SaaS-like" than their perpetual product license business tends to suggest and, as a result, the shares are undervalued.

In this article, we'll provide the third plank of the investment thesis, which is that despite the short-term negative impact of the pandemic, this has significantly increased the company's relevance.

The shift toward working from home is likely to increase demand for Tufin's security policy solutions, most notably the automation of these as customers have to do more with less. The shift to the cloud increases the demand for their new SecureCloud product.

At first sight, it might look like developments at Tufin are going all in the wrong direction:

Data by YCharts

As the above graph depicts, GAAP figures on a 12-month rolling basis, it doesn't even catch the 5.4% revenue decline in Q1 all that well. This apparent deterioration is the result of two developments:

The impact of the pandemic

Management using 2019 and 2020 as development years to prepare the company for the large market opportunity ahead.

So, in a way, the deterioration doesn't really come as a surprise, which is why despite these bad Q1 figures, they actually managed to beat expectations (although just a tad, with non-GAAP EPS coming in at -$0.37, 3 cents better than expected).

Pandemic impact

There are three major impacts on the company's prospects, we'll argue that the immediate impact is largely negative, but the longer-term impact is actually positive:

IT budget of clients compromised

Visibility reduced

Relevance of Tufin enhanced

The company sells perpetual licenses and concentrates on large customers, and the last month and, especially, the last 2 weeks of a quarter are usually a particularly busy time for the company closing contracts.

Of course, in Q1, this coincided with lockdowns in many places. Potential customers, even those ready to sign, suddenly had to re-evaluate their financial situations, especially with large deals like Tufin's perpetual licenses.

Many issued a discretionary spending freeze and as a result, the company experienced a considerable fall in product revenue, which declined a whopping 45% as deals were pushed out of Q1. This isn't nearly as bad as it sounds:

Some of these deals have been closed already in Q2 and the pipeline remains healthy.

The company doesn't have much of an exposure to the sectors most impacted by the pandemic.

Their two other revenue categories, professional services and maintenance, are holding up much better.

Despite some deals which were expected to close in Q1 now being closed in Q2, the visibility of product revenue remains sufficiently compromised for management to withdraw guidance.

However, investors should not forget that maintenance and professional service revenue actually increased 31% to $15.4M.

And what's more, budget freezes are being reduced and spending plans reprioritized (see below), so Q2 looks to be stabilizing the situation.

Increased relevance

Clients have to do more with less

Proliferation in network change requests due to work from home

Greater attack surface and increased cyberattacks

Massive shift to work from home makes both cloud and security more relevant

Suddenly, large organizations which are the mainstay of Tufin's customers had to send most of their employees home and enable them to work from home, all the while seeing their budgets frozen or even reduced, so not able to accommodate this massive shift with more manpower.

Having to enable thousands of network change requests with the same or less is, of course, one area where Tufin's automating of security policy changes comes in handy, it exactly enables the requirement to do more with less what large customers and potential customers need.

Overall, security policy has become more relevant as this shift to work from home massively increased the attack surface for cybercriminals, and home networks are a notorious weak spot in network security.

Add to that the increased cybercrime activity and this adds up to another vector for increased relevance of the kind of solutions Tufin provides.

The shift toward work from home also makes cloud solutions more relevant and the company is seeing increased interest in its latest product offering, SecureCloud (formerly Iris and Orca), which has been generally available since February this year.

Market opportunity

The slide below from the May 2020 IR presentation neatly sums up the company's expansion opportunities, both with new, as well as existing customers:

But, there are additional ones like the accelerated shift to the cloud that the work from home migration produces, which makes Tufin's recently introduced SecureCloud more relevant. Land and expand is a significant source of income, from the May 2020 IR presentation:

Margins

It is nice to see the gross margin split out on the basis of the company's three sources of revenue, from the May 2020 IR presentation:

Given the fact that product revenue (licenses) is carrying the highest gross margins and its product revenues that were down 45% in Q1, it's not a surprise overall gross margin declined significantly to 74% on a GAAP basis or 800bp y/y.

Even so, we would argue 74% gross margin (76% on a non-GAAP basis) is still really high and we feel it's an underappreciated characteristic by investors, especially given that professional services and maintenance also generate high gross margins (68% in Q1) and much of that is recurring.

Given that the company has significant amounts of cash (see below) and is facing a substantial market opportunity (see above), the years 2019 and 2020 were and still are considered as investment in growth years.

That is, the company is heavily investing in R&D (41% of revenue) and S&M (78% of revenue) in order to capture the large opportunities in front of them.

But this is being thrown off-course at least a little by the pandemic and the company did some worst-case scenario studies where the pandemic would last until the end of 2021 and instigated a cost-cutting program to enable the company to survive even that with their strong balance sheet maintained.

From Q3 onward, their operating expenses are reduced by 20% (compared to existing spending plans) but management claims it's not really affecting their ability to execute their growth strategy or service their customers.

Cash

It isn't a surprise to see cash flow deteriorating in Q1:

Data by YCharts

However, operating cash flow was actually positive in Q1 ($500K), although down a lot from the $11.9M a year ago. Both receivables and payables each contributed $2.7M in the positive cash flow in the quarter, so the situation is a little bit worse than that positive number suggests.

Still, the company is hardly bleeding cash as it had $120.5M in cash and equivalents (and no debt) at the end of Q1, only down a little from the $121.7M at the end of last year.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Given the market-leading nature of its solutions, the high margin, and significant proportion of recurring revenues, we feel the EV/S multiple is really too low. Analysts expect EPS to come in at -$0.94 this year, rising to -$0.69 the next.

Conclusion

While the pandemic produces short-term headwinds and lack of visibility, it is likely to boost the secular headwinds for the company:

With increased cyber attacks and attack surface as a result of work from home, security policies' relevance is increasing.

With companies having to do more with less, security policy automation is the obvious solution to help migrate workforce to working from home.

The increased relevance of the cloud is increasing interest in the company's newest offering, SecureCloud.

Add to this their leading market position, the large market opportunity, and their strong balance sheet, high gross margin, and significant recurring revenues, we think the shares are too cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.