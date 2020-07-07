The current environment is toward lower interest rates, thus making the dividends from blue-chip companies even more attractive.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we love receiving a great dividend from our high-yield model portfolio. We always are hunting for opportunities that will provide us with a steady stream of reliable dividends. Today, we take a look at a company that achieved the illustrious status of "Dividend Aristocrat" in 2012, and maintains that status today.

Usually, such blue-chip companies have very low yields. However, COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to do some bargain hunting. AT&T (T) is a Dividend Aristocrat that's yielding 6.9%.

It's a very difficult environment for yield investors that are looking for very safe income. Government bonds have collapsed and are yielding less than the likely inflation rate, so you are actually losing buying power.

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the YChart above, government bond yields have been low and have been moving even lower.

Back in April, the Eurozone 10-year rate was 0.48%. That rate is now down to 0.09%.

The 10-year Treasury rate was 0.63% and is now 5 basis points higher at 0.68%.

Government bonds, while ultra safe, will not provide investors with significant income. We (and they) will need to look elsewhere. Another safe-haven asset is AAA corporate bonds.

Data by YCharts

While the yields are higher in AAA-rated corporate debt than in government bonds, they are still very low. Around a year ago they were more than 3%, but now they are down to 1.56%. And current rates are down from the 1.85% rate that was available in April. AAA-rated corporate bonds are relatively safe, but they do not yield enough to form a significant part of an income investor planning to retire or already in retirement.

With Treasury rates falling so low, investors are increasingly forced to rely on equities to get decent yields. This will be very bullish for high-quality companies that have high dividends with relatively lower risk than peers.

Stocks for large, blue-chip companies like AT&T are set to be the biggest beneficiaries. Since 1995, AT&T has been paying a dividend and increasing the regular dividend each year. Starting in 2009, the yearly increase in the quarterly dividend has been a very predictable 1 cent.

Fears over COVID-19 have caused T's share price to decline, driving their yield back up toward 7%.

Data by YCharts

While the yields on government and AAA-rated bonds have dropped, the yield for T never went below 5% and has been increasing since the COVID-19 crisis has emerged. Relative to corporate bonds, this has made T even more attractive.

For the last 10 years, the spread between the dividend yield of AT&T and the yield of corporate AAA-rated bonds has ranged between 250 and 350 basis points, so the current spread is well above the normal. In large part, this is due to low yields on the bonds, but this still makes the yield of AT&T very attractive. Since we expect interest rates, and thus bond yields, to remain low for several years, AT&T is attractively priced for income investors and will see bullish tailwinds as that spread closes.

Show Me The Money!

It's important that T pays out a very attractive dividend, but for investors, the most important thing is that those dividends continue to flow. Looking at how much cash a business has been generating can give us important clues on how well supported a dividend is. A well-supported dividend has the best chance of being maintained or even increased, as AT&T has increased theirs annually for the past 33 years. One of the most reliable and repeatable sources of cash to pay dividends is Cash from Operations (or Funds from Operations, often called CFO).

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the chart above, the latest figures show that AT&T has some $46.48 billion in CFO left over after it pays the dividend, well above the levels over the past 10 years. The dividend is well covered, and that coverage is increasing, even as T has raised their dividends per share from $0.42/quarter to $0.52/quarter.

If we look at it in terms of their CFO dividend payout ratio per share, we can see that it's currently inline with their historical levels at approximately 32.4% of their CFO.

Data by YCharts

Latest Earnings Report

Having determined that current conditions are still favorable for an income investment in the common shares of AT&T, we now need to look at how safe the dividend will likely be going forward. This always has been an exercise in both data analysis and discerning management intentions. The COVID-19 crisis has made this harder than it has been in the past, especially when trying to discern management’s outlook.

Management has vocally been committed to paying dividends.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

This slide from T's earnings presentation lays out management’s intentions for the near future. Two items are of particular importance to us. First management indicates that paying the dividend is a priority in their capital allocation plan. While this is not an iron-clad guarantee, making this statement as one of three focus items indicates that it's important to management and that they recognize that it's important to a large segment of investors.

Debt

AT&T, not too long ago, took on a large amount of debt to finance the acquisition of Time Warner. They had been working on paying that debt down, but recently it took out another $5.5 billion in debt to ensure liquidity during the COVID-19 crisis. Management already has said that it will pay that new loan down by the end of the year, and this statement here reinforces that intent.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

A lot of focus has been placed on the AT&T debt levels. On an absolute basis, they are quite high, and this has concerned some investors. The slide above helps to put the size of the debt into a better context. Relative to the free cash flow the company generated in 2019, the amount of debt maturing over the next four years looks quite manageable. While the free cash flow after dividends in 2020 will likely be lower than in 2019, they will still have significant funds to allocate toward paying down debt.

Unlike many companies that just pay lip service to paying down debt, T has actually been doing so, substantially reducing their debt since mid-2018.

Data by YCharts

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, AT&T expects to reduce debt levels in 2020, while continuing their dividend policy.

The COVID-19 Crisis

We can't talk about anything without discussing the impact of COVID-19. Here is a picture of the impacts of COVID-19 on AT&T:

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

Primarily this has hit advertising, particularly sports event advertising, and some wireless equipment sales. Given that many areas are now opening up, and some sporting events will resume, this impact will be fully felt in Q2 and then should start reducing through the remainder of the year. Compared to many companies, the impact on AT&T is relatively small.

Potential Sale of the Video Game Unit

CNBC has been reporting that AT&T is exploring the sale of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for $4 billion. While there's some speculation as to the exact terms of any deal, and various game makers would very much like the assets, that $4 billion in cash will help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Final Thoughts

AT&T has been a great income investment for many years. It has paid a growing dividend since before it was called AT&T (a name picked up when it bought the remains of the original AT&T). We believe the primary reason that the dividend yield has become such a great opportunity is investor fears about the debt that T took out to buy Time Warner. As the company pays down that debt, and the dividend remains, we expect that the share price will rise to be more inline with what we see from other dividend aristocrats and with their historical spread from US Treasury rates.

Paying down that debt will be a matter of years, but we are pleased that T has been very proactive in managing their maturities, liquidity, and actually paying down significant amounts of debt. Even with the impact of COVID-19, they expect to continue making progress.

For us as income investors, this means we can lock in a high dividend yield while also enjoying the price appreciation. This is a stock that could easily climb above $50 if they continue on their path of deleveraging.

A high yield of 7% today, capital gains tomorrow, time to phone your boss and tell them you just can't make it in today!

