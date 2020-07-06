Old Dominion Freight's three-year forward CAGR of 4% is poor and will give you poor growth if the economy goes into recession as the pandemic continues.

Old Dominion Freight has increased its dividend for three years and presently has a yield of 0.4%, which is below average.

Old Dominion Freight's total return overperformed the DOW average for my 54-month test period by 295.50%, which is fantastic and has recovered well from the pandemic market drop.

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) is one of the largest less-than-truckload ((LTL)) shipping services in the United States, is a wait and see for the total return investor for a buy. If you already own ODFL, I would suggest that you sell some since the company is overpriced. The management of Old Dominion Freight is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand its service base. Old Dominion Freight is being reviewed for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

Old Dominion Freight is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Old Dominion Freight has an interesting chart going up and to the right is a good slope from 2016 to the present date with a bump down from the pandemic.





Old Dominion Freight is being reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Old Dominion Freight passes against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The excellent Old Dominion Freight total return of 334.90% compared to the Dow base of 39.4% makes Old Dominion Freight is a good investment for the total return investor looking back, but the pandemic has created risk. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $36,004 today. This gain makes Old Dominion Freight a great investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth if the economy continues to turn around but is mitigated by the pandemic

Dow's 54 Month total return baseline is 39.40%

Company name 54 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Old Dominion Freight 334.90% 295.50% 0.4%

Old Dominion Freight does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, failing this guideline with dividend increases for three years. The recent earnings payout ratio is low, at 12%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is low with a poor long term record making the company a poor choice for the income investor.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 4% fails my requirement. The poor future growth for Old Dominion Freight will continue until the pandemic gets under control.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. Old Dominion Freight passes this guideline. Old Dominion Freight is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $19 billion above the guideline target. Old Dominion Freight 2020 projected cash flow at $980 million is good, allowing the company to have the means for moderate company growth.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. ODFL's S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a one-year target price of $110, failing the guideline. Old Dominion Freight is well above the target price at present by 23% and has a high PE of 38, making Old Dominion Freight a poor hold or sell at the present price. It's a good time to take some profits.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on April 23, 2020, Old Dominion Freight reported earnings that missed expected by $0.01 at $1.11, compared to last year at $1.10. Total revenue was higher at $987.36 million less than a year ago by 0.34% year over year and beat by $3.76 million from the expected total. This was a poor report with bottom-line missing expected and the top line decreasing with a decrease compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2020 and is expected to be $0.72 compared to last year at $1.44 a large decrease.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is great, but the below-average dividend yield with three years of increases makes Old Dominion Freight a poor business to own for someone who wants a steady income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Old Dominion Freight interesting is the past total return that shows the company does well in a good economy but has risk now because of the pandemic hurting the world economy.

Company Business

Old Dominion Freight is one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping services.

As per data from Reuters:

Old Dominion Freight is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload services. The Company's LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery, and freight delivery services throughout North America. In addition to its LTL services, the Company offers a range of other value-added services that include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 226 service center locations, of which it owned 182 and leased 44. As of December 31, 2016, its network included ten breakbulk facilities located in Rialto, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Greensboro, North Carolina; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Memphis and Morristown, Tennessee; Dallas, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 7,994 tractors.

Old Dominion Freight is a poor business short term with a 4% CAGR projected growth as the economy has slowed due to the covid-19 virus. The long term outlook for Old Dominion Freight should be good, but the risk right now overrides the excellent past total return until a solution (vaccine or treatment) for the virus is found.

From the first-quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of their growing delivery business.

They were cautiously optimistic at the beginning of 2020, as they believed the operating environment would turn positive. Volumes were trending in line with normal seasonality for the fourth quarter of 2019, and January and February 2020 results were in line with initial expectations. Things changed in the middle of March, however, and they began to realize the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the country and the general business environment.

The safety and wellbeing of the OD family of employees were and continues to be their priority as they address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have followed guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization related to employee health and safety while also adhering to any national, state, and local mandates within the areas we serve.

Other measures to reduce costs have included parking certain equipment to minimize maintenance expense, while also improving the efficiency of our fleet. They discussed in their fourth-quarter call that their fleet was already a little heavy as they enter 2020, which was why their capital expenditures for equipment were lower than normal this year. They will still incur monthly depreciation costs for all of their units, and this strategy allows them to maintain adequate equipment capacity for the foreseeable future.

They know this from experience as they have seen many periods with 20% plus revenue growth, and they are confident that their experience, existing capacity, and dedication of the OD team. This puts them in a better position than any other carrier to respond to increased customer needs whenever that time comes.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued development of additional capabilities necessary for the continued growth of the Old Dominion Freight business and shareholder return. Old Dominion Freight has good constant growth and will continue as the United States, and the population grows. The growth will be driven by expanding its footprint of services when the pandemic is controlled.

Conclusions

Old Dominion Freight is a risky investment choice short term because of the direct correlation to the economy, which is unknown right now as the pandemic continues to grow in the United States South West. Old Dominion Freight will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) until a firm solution to the pandemic is found. If you want a good total return potential, Old Dominion Freight may be the right investment for you but weight the risk and high valuation. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present Old Dominion Freight entry point looks poor. If you want a good total return potential long term, Old Dominion Freight may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next two months. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may have well pasted the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to July 2 by 0.16%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 9.5% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag but getting better. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DHR, MO, OHI, PM, O, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.