Old Tech Stocks Vs. Utilities Dividends: Old Tech Wins By A Landslide

Overview

I recently wrote an article, "IBM: Even Veteran Players Turn Around Eventually". In that article, I presented 5 reasons to buy IBM and number 3 was for the 5.2% dividend, which has been increased for 24 straight years.

Big dividends and year after year dividend increases used to be the domain of utilities. But low and behold, utilities are now being challenged in the dividend arena by some old, solid technology companies like IBM (IBM), HP (HPQ), Seagate (STX), and Cisco (CSCO).

To compare with the "old tech," I picked the four largest electric utilities in the US: Duke Energy (DUK), NextEra (NEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), and Southern Company (SO). They would have to be considered among the most solid, strongest dividend-paying utilities in the world.

In this article, I compare the financial attributes of my four old tech stocks with big utilities to see if old tech stocks are indeed the "new" utility stocks.

Looking at old tech

IBM 5MB hard drive 1956 - Source: Business Insider

The old tech stocks have the advantage of growing markets, vast experience, gold-plated customers, and huge cash flows, at least compared to electric utilities. If we look at a table of the financial metrics I have picked out (dividend yield, PE ratio, sales, cash, and FCF (free cash flow), you can see how superior they are to the utilities. And with the vast cash on hand and cash flows, the dividends are most likely going to go up over time. And tech does not have to face the onerous government regulation and environmental rules represented by the EPA and other government agencies, both state and federal.

That is not to say tech stocks do not have concerns. There are always new technologies coming out that often compete with old tech products, so constant innovation is needed. But these big old tech stocks have been through those tech wars many times before and have the resources and the skills to compete with new tech. The tech battles roar on, but I would rather compete with Amazon (AMZN) than the EPA.

Looking at utilities

Source: Duke Energy

On the other hand, when we look at the table of utility stocks, we have to wonder where the relatively large P/Es come from. Earnings and free cash flow are minimal and large investments (CapEx) are constantly taking priority away from dividends.

When we compare the totals from the two tables, the differences in cash generation become very obvious. Old tech not only has a higher dividend yield (4.4% versus 4.1%) and lower P/E ratios but also has cash equal to 14% of sales versus 10% for the utilities. And FCF is 18% of sales for old tech versus a negative 4% for utilities. This extra cash allows the old tech to not only pay out higher dividends in the future but also buy new technology while generating big margins and cash flows on their current product line.

IBM's purchase of the Red Hat is one of many examples of this process. In total, IBM has acquired 18 new companies (see the list here) since 2016. Utilities, on the other hand, have to go through the long, laborious, government-controlled process of merger and acquisition if they want to grow their product line.

Conclusion

In the analysis of old tech versus utilities, you have to consider the future possibilities of both groups. For old tech, their huge cash hoards and cash flows will allow for dividend increases in the future. For utility stocks, you have to wonder about the ever-increasing impact of government regulations on the ability of utility stocks to increase dividends going forward. In my opinion, old tech has a leg up and utilities will continue to struggle under the burden of government regulation and environmental risks.

My recommendation is to review your current list of utility stock holdings and see if it might be prudent to replace one or more of the underperformers with one or more of the old tech stocks just for dividend diversification if nothing else.

My favorite old tech stock and one I have recommended before is IBM, although the others deserve consideration.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, STX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.