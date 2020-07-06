Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) (OTCPK:SWMAY) boasts the highest growing top-line and bottom-line across any consumer staples company in Europe. The company produces, markets and sells chewable smoke-free tobacco products (known as snus in Sweden). The business generates 90% return on invested capital with EBITDA margins north of 40%. Management takes a pragmatic view to capital allocation through a blend of dividends and re-investment back into research and development which spurs innovation. Swedish Match enjoys a dominant market share in the Nordic region, a healthy share in the United States and a strong foothold in Asia and Brazil, where its products are regarded as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Smokeless Tobacco Products

Snus became popularized in the 1960s to tackle tobacco-related illnesses. As a less hazardous alternative, snus went on to receive modified risk status by the FDA in the United States in November 2019 for eight general snus products. Domestically in Sweden, cigarette consumption has been waning and the industry recently reached an important milestone when cans sold of snus surpassed packs sold of cigarettes.

Sweden: Cigarette vs. Snus Consumption (1970-2019)

Source: Swedish Match 2020 Presentation

Whilst there are no official tests conducted by the FDA on the health benefits of snus, the company has always claimed it is the combustion which gives rise to high tolls of diseases and deaths. This is supported by extensive epidemiological data from Sweden and clinical studies.

Mortality Attributable to Tobacco, Men per 100,000 (WHO 2012)

Source: Swedish Match 2020 Presentation

In 2017-18, the company acquired V2 Tobacco (chewing tobacco and snus), Oliver Twist (chewing tobacco) and a 95% shareholding in Gotlandssnus (SNUS). These acquisitions were driven by Scandinavian consumers moving away from traditional cigarettes into smokeless products. Nicotine pouches are the next evolution of smoke-free alternatives. The pouches are used like chewing tobacco, but the user does not need to spit. Unlike snus, nicotine pouches do not contain nitrosamines or polycyclic hydrocarbons which may be carcinogenic.

A Diverse Smoke-Free Portfolio

The company’s smoke-free product portfolio includes snus, nicotine pouches, moist snuff, chewing tobacco, chew bags and tobacco bits. In addition, the company has a cigar business focused on the US mass-market and produces ancillary products, such as matches and lighters.

Sales and EBIT Split by Division

Smoke-free Cigars Lights Sales 62.1% 29.6% 8.4% EBIT 68.8% 27.1% 4.1%

Source: Company Reports

In its last call, management reported COVID-19 has had a marginal impact on trading. Whilst shipments to travel and retail outlets virtually ceased across Scandinavia during March due to travel restrictions, the company benefited positively from customer hoarding practices in the United States and healthy growth in the nicotine patch category.

Zyn is Ramping Up Sales

The jewel in the company’s crown is Zyn, a tobacco-free line of nicotine pouches experiencing strong global growth, particularly in the United States where the brand is capturing 75% market share. Around half of Zyn’s users previously vaped or smoked cigarettes. Zyn is now available in 80,000 stores in the US. Its new factory in the US is reportedly set to be able to produce 200 million cans by 2022.

Outside of Scandinavia and the United States, Zyn is sold in 13 countries. Zyn’s operating margin is around 50% due to scale efficiencies achieved through its production facilities. Volume growth is set to inflect in coming years as the nicotine pouch category expands. Zyn benefits from no excise tax for several years, and with only three FDA approved players in the category, it is in a strong position to establish a dominant market position. Following receipt of FDA approval on 9 June, Altria’s (NYSE:MO) on! Nicotine pouch product portfolio is the nearest competitor. To underscore the challenges in gaining approval, Altria submitted over 66,000 pages of documentation, including six primary studies.

Safety Profile

Nicotine pouches are safer than traditional cigarettes and cigars because they do not contain tar or tobacco. As a result, they have attracted tax breaks in some US states as regulators seek to migrate consumers down the risk spectrum. Some users may miss the tobacco satisfaction inherent in snus or traditional cigarettes, but Zyn contains no nitrosamines or polycyclic hydrocarbons which are known to be carcinogenic. Although nicotine is addictive, it is the other harmful chemicals in tobacco products that make smoking so dangerous.

Valuation and Summary

In 2019, British American Tobacco and Altria reported an operating income of $2 per can for their smokeless tobacco products. Swedish Match sold around 50 million cans of Zyn in 2019 and their US factory is set to drive sales of 200 million cans by 2022. This would imply an EBIT contribution from Zyn alone of $400 million which is equivalent to 73% of the group’s overall operating income in FY2019. The group’s balance sheet is strong with a 1.8x net debt to EBITDA ratio.

As the oral tobacco category expands, Swedish Match is set to grow earnings by 20% over the next few years driven by scale benefits associated with Zyn’s growth. As lockdowns and travel restrictions ease in core markets, store-based sales should begin to normalize. The business trades on 16.7x forward earnings, a premium to pure-play tobacco companies which is a function of lower regulatory risk and exposure to stronger categories. There is potential for multiple expansion to over 20x as the market begins to price in Zyn’s favorable unit economics and lower cost structure than traditional smokeless unrefined products, such as snuff and e-cigarettes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWMAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.