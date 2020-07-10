How To Retire: Teach Your Children Well

The writing is on the wall - we need to change the way we situate ourselves in relation to our children’s financial future or subsequent generations will pay the price millennials and their parents are paying today.

If your goal is to send a well-adjusted child into the world, you have to focus on finance as much as ethics and moral ideals.

We should make deals with our kids about money just like we do with everyday behavior.

If there’s one thing most investors can agree on, it’s that leaving financial education out of schools is mind boggling. Real financial education isn’t a critical part of our nation’s education system, from kindergarten through high school and college.

Teaching kids about budgeting simply isn’t enough. That should start early, with actual instruction on subjects such as spending, investing, and retirement hammered home consistently.

While this sounds great in theory, upon further thought and examination it could be a disaster in practice. Our education system, at all levels, would likely revert to so many of the things we here at The REIT Forum argue against, such as funding an expensive education, or making difficult, if not impossible, decisions to achieve retirement savings demands.

So, as with so many things education related, it’s up to parents to teach their children well. This opportunity presented itself more widely than ever thanks to some form of homeschooling taking hold in practically every city in America, if not the world, over the last three months. It’s an opportunity parents can take advantage of beyond standards like math and English.

An Authoritative Approach To Investing

You have probably heard of the three parenting styles:

... authoritarian (a parents-know-best approach that emphasizes obedience); permissive (which provides few behavioral guidelines because parents don't want to upset their children); and authoritative (which blends a caring tone with structure and consistent limit-setting).

Brief Note: Picking names with the same root word (authoritarian vs. authoritative) is a poor decision. It bothers me in finance and it bothers me anywhere else.

Psychologists tend to agree that the authoritative style of parenting provides the best environment for children. Authoritative parents set parameters while giving their kids choices.

For example, an authoritative parent might not let her kid drink milk out of the carton, however she’ll give the child the option of regular milk or chocolate milk or the red or blue cup. The theory goes that giving children choices to make when they’re young better equips them to make bigger decisions as adults.

More often than not, parenting styles focus on dealing with everyday behavior. Just like our education system, they never really get at what might be most, or at the very least, equally as important - useful and meaningful financial education. We think this should change.

What Most Parents Are Doing Now

The way parents teach their kids about money has practically become popular culture.

First, you teach your kids the value of each coin and bill. Once they can grasp basic math via an actual or modified abacus, you teach them how to buy something and determine the correct amount of change they should receive in return. As math skills further develop, you introduce budgeting. Shortly thereafter parents teach the value of work, otherwise known as chores. This often coincides with concurrent lessons in saving, budgeting, the value of money, and bargaining.

This is when we start getting somewhere.

It’s something we have all experienced, almost definitely as a kid. We want to buy something. But it’s expensive. So we go to mom and dad. They often come back with something in the area of “we’ll buy it for you, but you have to take out the garbage all month” or “you can get it, but you have to save half of the money and we’ll put in the rest.” Sometimes parents take the “we’ll buy it for you now, but you have to pay us back over time” route to illustrate how credit works. When you’re paying for something several weeks or months after you receive it, you might end up feeling like you didn’t want it that badly in the first place. Wants vs. needs.

These are some of the common personal finance principles parents almost universally teach their kids. And, generally speaking, there’s nothing wrong with them. But what if we took things to the next level?

What We Think Should Become The Norm

As we have outlined in recent articles, millennials aren’t in great shape financially, especially when it comes to being prepared to weather economic storms or plan for retirement. A recent CityLab article details the problem:

Even before coronavirus shuttered their colleges, disappeared their first jobs, or derailed burgeoning careers, millions of America’s “emerging adults” were stuck at home. Between 2000 and 2017, the number of 25-to-34-year-olds living with their parents doubled to reach 22%. Blame the battering ram of a bad economy. Recessions in 2001 and 2008, along with wage gaps, growing college costs and the crushing weight of student debt, have left younger Americans late to reach traditional adulthood milestones like marriage, home-buying, and kids. The Washington Post reported that, compared to Boomers and Gen X’ers, Millennials — the “unluckiest generation” — have experienced the slowest economic growth. Members of Generation Z now emerging from college may face even tougher challenges (emphasis added).

Given the number of millennials struggling and living or moving back in with their parents, their financial woes impact mom and dad. With this in mind, it only makes logical sense to rewire our brains with respect to how we send our kids off into the world.

Go To Community College (Or Else)

We think parents should start driving a hard bargain with their kids.

While you should be proud that you graduated from an Ivy League school or USC or Stanford or some other fancy college, it might be time to drop the outdated ideal that your kid has to go there too. Times have changed. Instead of drilling into your kid’s head that he also has to be a Trojan, maybe it’s time to add another level of financial education to your instruction arsenal.

Be authoritative. Mom and dad will pay for you to attend the community college of your choice. You also can choose between staying close so you can live at home (rent free) or moving away and living on your own (on our dime, partially or all the way). Spend two years knocking out general education requirements and exploring work/career prospects before you take the four-year college plunge and/or dive into the ultra-expensive lifestyle that sinks so many millennials.

Consider this a compromise. A cooling-off period post-high school. A more productive gap year. A way to not accrue loads of student debt followed by a head-first dive into spending half of your income on rent.

Get a Terrible Job

I wasn't the poster child for success as a child. High school wasn't interesting, and initially, college wasn't either. One of the critical things that changed my focus was getting an absolutely awful job. Downright terrible. That experience gave me a great deal of motivation to succeed. I buckled down and got my four-year degree, which has very little actual value and did almost nothing to help me get future employment. Hmmm. Perhaps that isn't the most motivational story?

The fact remains, experiencing terrible jobs while young can help form the right frame of mind.

Don’t Day Trade

The emergence of “investing” apps such as Robinhood have turned buying and selling stocks into something like a video game. Concurrently, well-known Generation Xers have become financial mentors (even though they disclaim they’re not) to their “army of day traders,” made up largely of millennials. It’s a dangerous game we’re watching so many young people play.

Parents should treat day trading and related styles of buying and selling stocks the way they treat smoking when they talk to their kids. And they should do everything in their power to prevent it from happening. Again it’s about rewiring your brain and changing your worldview.

In recent articles, we have advocated for not creating a college fund for your kid in favor of building him or her a nest egg to take into young adulthood and, with any luck, on the path to retirement. To some, it sounds like a handout. To us, it looks more and more like a safeguard against watching your cash-poor kids indulge in risky behavior to make a quick buck:

In the case of saving for your child’s retirement when he or she is young and handing over a large sum of money to them when they hit 18 (or some other age), we’re effectively subsidizing their future. We’re removing the “burden” of starting out with nothing and building a retirement nest egg from zero or some other relatively small number. If you buy into this sort of thing, you could extrapolate the argument to say, we’re promoting something like a “social” or “economic good” by throwing a new adult into the world in a more financially stable position than he or she might otherwise be in.

Now more than ever we have to focus on setting our kids up for success. Despite good intentions, large swaths of boomers and Generation Xers didn’t do this for their millennial children. Now everyone’s paying the price. Trading a substantial nest egg at age 18 for the solemn promise that he or she won’t day trade it might be the most defensive financial move today’s parents can make in the interest of their children’s financial future.

The Robinhood Plague

We don't have a problem with informed adults actively trading positions. There are some sectors where it makes sense. However, many younger traders are completely clueless about investing. Consider the case of Invesco (IVR) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY).

NLY is dramatically larger than IVR (about 18x the amount of common equity). Since it has a much larger market capitalization, it should theoretically be in a greater number of investment accounts. So what happens when we look at Robinhood accounts?

Now, you may reasonably believe that there has simply been an increase in the number of accounts holding many different shares of stock. Allow me to demonstrate the difference:

IVR was in seven times as many accounts, despite being around 1/18th the size of NLY. That means it's around 126 times (that's seven times 18 for people who are bad at math) more popular than it should be in a more efficient distribution.

What's the problem here? At the time we were writing this, IVR still traded at a significant premium to book value. NLY still traded at a substantial discount to book value. Consequently, the odds are quite high that NLY will outperform IVR over the following months.

Note: We are not applying any ratings here. We'll keep that for articles where we are providing more analysis on the stocks.

Building a Steadier Portfolio

We suggest something better balanced. If you wanted to create a blend of REITs for income with other popular dividend-paying stocks, you might end up with something like this:

That portfolio includes a reasonable, but not extensive, amount of diversification. The tickers and dividend yields are:

Ticker Company Name Dividend Yield (ESS) Essex Property Trust 3.51% (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust 4.91% (MO) Altria Group 8.53% (PM) Philip Morris International Inc 6.64% (AMT) American Tower Corp 1.67% (CONE) CyrusOne Inc. 2.65% (WPC) W.P. Carey & Co. Llc 6.13% (KO) Coca-Cola Company 3.65% (AVB) Avalonbay Communities 3.98% (PLD) Prologis Inc 2.43% (HD) Home Depot 2.41% (O) Realty Income Corp 4.58% (NNN) National Retail Properties 5.57% (T) AT&T Inc 6.91% (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 4.49% (AAPL) Apple 0.90% (DLR) Digital Realty Trust 3.02% (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share 7.78% (DX) Dynex Capital Inc 8.20% (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd 8.24%

We aren't suggesting that investors need to use a portfolio precisely like this, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to teach their kids to look for opportunities like this. The emphasis on dividend-paying securities can be beneficial for teaching them delayed gratification. It reduces the emphasis on trying to predict what happens over the next two days and puts it on understanding the long-term outlook.

When Can Trading Work?

If investors want to learn how to trade a position actively, they could start learning about mortgage REITs. It's a very effective sector for trading because the high dividend yields draw in so many investors who don't understand the securities.

Many investors in IVR will look at the price-to-trailing book value without being aware that management already guided for another 40% decline in book value through the first two months of Q2. Consequently, instead of using a BV estimate somewhere around $3.00, those investors are looking at a trailing BV slightly above $5.00.

The important thing for investors is to come with a mind that's open and humble. To focus first on learning how to identify good sources, and then learning from those sources. Sadly, many people are unable to complete the first step (identifying good sources).

The Writing Is On The Wall

The writing has never been more on the wall. In countless cases, the way we send our children off into the world isn’t working. And it’s not only hurting kids, it’s hurting their parents. While some of what we say might sound radical, we argue it’s common sense. Old beliefs about money and what we should be saving for are just that -- old and outdated. To ensure today’s kids don’t end up like so many millennials, parents should consider shifting their financial mindset in response to the overwhelming evidence that something needs to be done.

What do you think? Are you teaching your kids to invest? Did you reach the end of the article, or just skip to the comments to talk about how you went to the best school?

