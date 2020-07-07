We expect the company to use its 2Q Earnings call in August to discuss pricing and market dynamics and this will likely result in positive earnings revisions and put the stock on a new trajectory.

We expect Emergency Use Authorization to be granted Imminently. Commercial Labs will make greater profits using this assay. The assay is now being used in Spain and we expect other countries to follow.

Fluidigm's new COVID-19 assay has multiple benefits over the currently available qPCR assays (up to 6,000 tests per day, 50 fold less reagent, saliva rather than nasal swab).

It is largely appreciated that the world is short of COVID-19 diagnostic assays and that increased population testing is required for the economy to reopen.

This unloved, left for dead stock may be one of the biggest beneficiaries derived from the shortage of COVID-19 diagnostic assays.

Executive Summary and Investment Conclusion

After multiple years of negative earnings revisions and a stagnant revenue line of late, investors have left Fluidigm (FLDM) for dead. The stock is down approximately 65% during the past 12 months as investors have lost confidence in the company's strategy, which has focused on providing the highest quality diagnostic equipment and consumables to academic laboratories. Unfortunately, this business has not been as attractive as being involved in the sale of similar equipment and consumables to commercial labs, a business which is dominated by companies such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Abbott (ABT) and Hologic Inc (HOLX).

We expect this to change dramatically during the next six months as Fluidigm becomes a larger player in the supply of equipment for COVID-19. As we explain in this report, testing of the population needs to increase in order to reopen the economy, schools and universities, but there aren't enough tests and equipment manufacturers are sold out.

Fluidigm recently filed for FDA Emergency Use Authorization for their new COVID-19 diagnostic test. Based on our discussions with Commercial Lab managers who have seen the test and used it, we would expect this to be granted imminently. Fluidigm's Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay allows the laboratory to process up to 6,000 tests per day on a single machine (versus less than 2,000 on traditional qPCR machines) and uses approximately 50 times less reagents. These dynamics will result in commercial labs being able to increase throughput and further improve profitability. Additionally, this test uses the subjects saliva rather than a painful nasopharyngeal swab, which has multiple benefits.

We are not going to try and predict where Fluidigm's stock can trade to over the next 12 months. Based on COVID-19 some diagnostic company stocks have had remarkable moves (e.g. CODX) and we believe many of these are trading in a COVID-19 bubble. However, if a 12-24 month period of superior profitability provides Fluidigm with some much needed cash and allows Fluidigm to enter a new business stream (commercial labs in addition to academic labs) we believe the company could achieve cash flow breakeven and we could quickly find the stock back where it traded twelve months ago.

The World has a Coronavirus Testing Problem

Coronavirus testing in the U.S. and in many other countries has run into a number of snags, from a lack of nasal swabs to not enough chemicals needed to run the tests. The latest bottleneck in the United States is a shortage of the machines that process the tests and give results.

Civilian labs and the Pentagon have reported multiple times that they've had trouble getting the sophisticated, automated machines that can run hundreds of diagnostic tests at once. Three machine manufacturers — Hologic Inc., Roche and Abbott Laboratories — have confirmed that demand is outstripping supply.

Public health experts say the machine shortages are upending a complicated supply chain just as the shortages of swabs, chemicals and other testing materials have begun to ease. Experts warn the lack of machines will hold the U.S. back from ramping up diagnostic testing to better understand where the coronavirus is spreading and how to stop outbreaks.

The Trump administration have been up and down regarding testing but has released a plan to ramp up testing, saying it would provide strategic direction and technical assistance, but mostly leaving responsibility for executing the plan to the states. Coronavirus testing in the U.S. is carried out by a patchwork of commercial labs, hospitals, local health departments and other institutions.

The administration's coronavirus testing coordinator, Admiral Brett Giroir, has said that the plan is largely working. "Right now in America anybody who needs a test can get a test in America with the numbers we have. ... That's over three million tests per week," Giroir said at a White House briefing in late May.

But many experts have stated that this is still not enough. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute has stated that the number needs to be closer to 7 million tests in order to reopen the country.

Heather Pierce, senior director for science policy for the Association of American Medical Colleges, says labs at teaching hospitals have reported difficulties in getting testing machines. She says that has exacerbated supply chain problems. "Those machines have been part of the bottleneck," she said. "In fact, even institutions that had ordered those machines prior to the pandemic found their orders were cancelled or delayed, and some still haven't been shipped."

Even the U.S. Army is finding it can't get some coveted testing instruments. The Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James McConville, told a certain news broadcaster (NPR) that the Army has been unable to secure more of the machines that can handle a greater volume of tests. More testing is needed to get back to training large numbers of troops. McConville toured the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California in May, where he questioned the base staff about their capacity to test for the coronavirus, according to the report. The soldiers told him they want a machine known as the Panther, a top-of-the-line, automated testing instrument made by the pharmaceutical company Hologic. It can run more than 1,100 tests a day. General McConville called it the "granddaddy" of testing machines. But McConville said there aren't enough of them on the market. He told the soldiers: "Realistically, you won't get Panther." Hologic, the manufacturer of the Panther confirmed in the interview that they have not been able to meet the demand for new testing machines

And in the recent June 23, 2020 hearing on “COVID-19: Lessons Learned to Prepare for the Next Pandemic” Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan stated very clearly

“By the end of February, Michigan’s public health laboratory was the only laboratory in Michigan able to perform COVID-19 testing. On March 10, 2020, when Michigan confirmed its first case of COVID-19, our laboratory only had enough supplies to run a few hundred tests a day for a few days. Weeks of delays and restrictions in testing meant we were not able to identify cases at the level and speed needed – with tragic consequences – as there were likely hundreds, if not thousands of cases in Michigan well before they were identified by testing. Since that time, through painstaking work, Michigan has built a testing system that now conducts about 14,000 tests per day. We are working towards a goal of 30,000 tests a day, or about two percent of Michigan’s population per week, in line with recommendations of national public health experts”

Later he states “However, we still struggle with the lack of detail provided on the timing, quantity, and type of supplies coming to the state, and often the supplies we receive are not compatible with the laboratory systems that exist in the state. This makes planning and coordination challenging”

“Even today, Michigan is unable to meet its testing goal of 30,000 tests per day. Laboratories still struggle with a fragmented and inconsistent supply of test kits and laboratory reagents. Our hospital laboratories frequently run low on reagents and are still only able to test the sickest patients. Going forward, the federal government should institute a national supply chain strategy to resolve bottlenecks that no state alone can address – and ensure an ample supply of test kits and reagents”

Fluidigm has the Solution

Historically Fluidigm has sold its testing equipment to laboratories and academic institutions rather than commercial labs such as Labcorp. However, the outbreak of COVID19, combined with the shortage of testing equipment from the traditional suppliers (Roche, Hologic and Abbott) has provided a significant opportunity for Fluidigm to enter this market, with a superior machine to market incumbents.

Fluidigm has developed a high-throughput, extraction-free diagnostic test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in saliva specimens and filed for FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is a qPCR-based test that, by taking advantage of Fluidigm's proprietary microfluidics technology and Juno and Biomark HD systems, enables high throughput and scalable testing of saliva samples from patients suspected of COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection.

This diagnostic test has many advantages over other tests currently used by commercial labs to conduct COVID19 tests.

First, the Fluidigm test starts with a subject’s saliva rather than material from a nasopharyngeal swab. This has significant advantages in that it is painless and it may have a lower risk of healthcare worker contamination compared to nasopharyngeal-based tests. In our opinion, eliminating the invasive nasopharyngeal swab protocol without compromising performance — could make this test a game changer for the next phase of the global pandemic response.

Second, Fluidigm’s microfluidic technology provides significant cost and time advantages over alternate technologies by processing samples at nanoliter-scale volumes with walkaway automation. In private, public and government testing environments, Fluidigm instruments using integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) are used to perform high-throughput, scalable and cost-effective testing for viral RNA such as SARS-CoV-2. The Key Highlights are:

Efficiency – Fluidigm’s microfluidics technology uses up to 50 times less reagent than traditional PCR methods. This results in significant savings to the user.

Scalable—One can run nearly 6,000 samples in a 24-hour workflow on each Biomark HD and Juno system. This compares to < 2,000 samples per 24 hour period on competing machines. The Panther, which is manufactured by Hologic can run slightly more than 1,100 tests a day.

Flexible—Detect up to 24 unique pathogens per sample, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and other respiratory disease pathogens. In theory, any test that needs to be conducted on a qPCR can be conducted on a Fluidigm machine.

Simple Low-Labor Workflow Improves the Economics for Commercial Labs

As shown in the schematic below, the overall hands on time of the Fluidigm approach is about 2 hours compared to 6 hours 45 mins for more traditional tests.

Viral detection assays generally utilize multiple primer sets to detect viral presence, which limits the sample throughput of traditional PCR plates. For example, the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel includes 3 primer sets, resulting in a 3x decrease in the number of samples that can be run per plate in standard 96- and 384-well formats. The 192.24 Dynamic Array IFC tests 192 samples with up to 24 assays in a single run, performing 4,608 simultaneous PCR reactions. These reactions are performed at the nanoscale level and use 50 times less reagent than typical PCR reactions for viral RNA detection.

Comparison to Conventional Methods

Importantly the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using the Biomark HD test appeared identical to currently available tests in terms of accuracy

Comparable Gene Detection to traditional Methods.

Above: Gene detection from UHRR and brain was consistently observed to be higher from samples prepared with Advanta reagents than from samples prepared with TruSeq reagents from both 10 ng and 100 ng starting sample inputs.

An Extraction Free Test is very Important

Fluidigm’s COVID-19 test does not require RNA extraction and therefore saves a preparation step relative to other q-PCR tests. RNA extraction is the purification of RNA from biological samples. Obtaining high-quality RNA is the first, and often the most critical, step in performing many molecular techniques such as reverse transcription real-time PCR (RT-qPCR), transcriptome analysis using next-generation sequencing, array analysis, digital PCR, northern analysis, and cDNA library construction. To generate the most sensitive and biologically relevant results, the RNA isolation procedure must include some important steps before, during, and after the actual RNA purification.

“There’s an urgent need to simplify testing for COVID-19 so that people who are infected can be easily and quickly identified,” said Richard Head, Director of the Genome Technology Access Center at the McDonnell Genome Institute. “The test we developed in collaboration with Fluidigm doesn’t require RNA extraction, a time-consuming and expensive step necessary to other tests for SARS-CoV-2. Our test could be easily scaled up and made widely available.”

Fluidigm has already filed for Emergency Use Authorization in the United States and is Already Shipping the Product

On June 12, 2020 Fluidigm announced that the company had filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus. Having filed for Emergency Use Authorization, the company is actually allowed to start to market the product immediately and based on our discussions with labs and the company, there is significant interest. We would expect revenues from this product to be booked during 2Q and we would expect to see a significant impact in 3Q.

We expect commercial Labs to rapidly want to use this test. One of the biggest drivers of a commercial labs P&L is throughput – how many tests the lab can perform. Currently labs are reimbursed $100 per COVID-19 test (although this may change). Current qPCR machines are capable of handling less than 2,000 tests per day while the Biomark HD system can handle up to 6,000 tests per day. The consumables that go into a test costs anywhere between $20 and $60. Because Fluidigm's test utilizes 50 fold less reagents than a typical qPCR test, it is likely that Fluidigm can price the consumables competitively. A Biomark HD system costs around $200,000 (although there are many payment programs in place) so it is quite clear that the payback period on a machine purchase is a matter of days.

Importantly, a number of the machines that have already been placed in an academic institution can turn their machine into a revenue generating machine at a commercial institution by simply moving it from the academic lab to the commercial lab. This is exactly what has occurred at The Washington University School of Medicine. They have simply taken the Biomark HD system from the academic lab to the commercial lab. The machines are easy to move and don't require any specialist moving services or complicated recalibration processes.

On June 24, 2020 the company announced that iGLS (Integrated Genetics Lad Services), a leading provider of advanced and integrated genetic services for reproductive medicine, is among the companies chosen by Spanish health authorities to expand SARS-CoV-2 screening in the Spanish population. iGLS is utilizing Fluidigm microfluidics technology and reagents in a COVID-19 testing workflow designed to be run on the Fluidigm Biomark HD system.

Earlier this year, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative to speed innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. There are also considerable federal dollars being funneled into developing better testing regimens. With a $1.5 billion investment from federal stimulus funding, we expect the newly launched Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative will infuse funding into early innovative technologies to speed development of rapid and widely accessible COVID-19 testing.

At the same time, we expect the NIH to seek opportunities to move more advanced diagnostic technologies swiftly through the development pipeline toward commercialization and broad availability. NIH will work closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance these goals.

The University of Wisconsin Smart Start program calls for 2,000 tests every week to ensure that students can return to university.

Finally on June 30, Admiral Brett Giroir gave an important address (here) to members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pension in a session titled COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School. During this speech he highlighted a number of actions the government are taking to increase the amount of testing.

Company Executives will likely provide an Update on their 2Q Earnings call

We believe there is considerable demand for Fluidigm’s new tests and we expect the company to provide a substantial update on the status of the commercial roll out of COVID-19 testing at the company’s 2Q results in early August. On the company’s 1Q earnings call, management stated that volumes in April on their current business were about 30% below the activity of the previous year and consensus forecasts have been appropriately lowered to reflect that guidance. At the Jefferies Healthcare Conference (webcast can be found here), the CEO suggested that volumes improved in May and again in June. This appears to be a common theme across the industry with April marking the low point in demand.

This update will likely result in material EPS revisions and allows the company access to new Revenue Streams

As the company’s stock price suggests, the company has had little good news to share with investors during the last few years. We have seen multiple downgrades to both 2020 and 2021 consensus estimates.

We strongly suspect that this will be the catalyst that turns around the revenue trajectory for Fluidigm. We note that the company is currently losing about $20-30 million per year and we wouldn’t be surprised if this even alone can turn the company into profitability.

2020 Revenue Revisions have been Negative even before Covid-19

2021 Revenue Revisions have also been Negative

Additionally, this will now place Fluidigm equipment in many commercial labs around the world which opens the company up for new revenue streams it has not had access to in the past.

Ultimately, we suspect that a larger diagnostics player may take an interest in Fluidigm and this industry has had a good track record of M&A with Roche being particularly acquisitive in the past.

Stock Specific Risks

There are clearly a number of risks associated with this investment.

First, this is a company with a market cap of less than $300 million and limited liquidity. There are significantly greater risks associated with smaller cap companies. The company has also been loss making historically and it is possible that the company will require additional capital. That said, if this new product cycle can bring additional revenues and cash flows, we would be surprised if Fluidigm cannot turn itself into a cash flow generating business. The commercial lab market is considerably larger than the academic lab market.

Second, there is a chance that the FDA doesn’t approve Fluidigm’s Biomark HD test for COVID-19. However, based on the data we have seen and the communications from university groups that are already using the test, as well as other countries, we view this as unlikely but it is always a possibility.

Finally, even if approved, Fluidigm have to distribute the test and get commercial labs to use it. We believe the economic pay back period is very short, however that is no guarantee that a commercial lab may use the test as they may be influenced by other matters.

