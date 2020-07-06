But the long term picture is very bright. No other tech company is better prepared for the future, whatever that may bring.

The short term picture for Apple is very cloudy due to their troubles in China, and continued store closings in the US.

At the same time, Apple has kept each platform unique, tailoring everything to the capabilities and limitations of each device.

Aside from Apple Silicon Macs, we saw a huge rethinking of the macOS interface to make it more like the others. There is a convergence in the OSes.

There Was Other Stuff Too

Apple Silicon Macs stole all the thunder at Apple's (AAPL) recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). I'll admit, a barely paid attention to the front two thirds of the keynote while it was live.

Age has not made me more patient.

I didn't get Dan Riccio, SVP of Hardware, but I did get ARM Macs. As I wrote last week, this is a huge milestone in a very long term transition away from the x86 platform, dominant in computing since the 1980s. It sort of sucked the air out of everything else.

So this article is a broader look at what the event meant for the Apple ecosystem.

WWDC, Canned and In-Person

It was a little strange watching the whole affair, pre-recorded as it was, and without the live audience. Unlike other Apple events, the live audience at WWDC consists of developers who pay a lot to be there. They don't clap on cue, but when they like something, they can go pretty mental. Apple also reserves some passes for students who get in via lottery, and they tend to be very vocal.

So watching from home on the cheap, it's really helpful to see that real time feedback, which was entirely lacking this year. But the developers I spoke with told me that while they missed the social and networking aspects, they were able to focus much more on the announcements without the live event happening all around them.

I don't think they will, but I'm sure Apple is at least discussing whether the event should be online every year. It would certainly cut down on demo fail, at a minimum.

The Context

Apple video screenshot. 2009 WWDC.

Since the release of OS X Snow Leopard in 2009, Apple has tried to follow an alternating-year strategy to releases. Snow Leopard had very few new features for users, and in fact was trumpeted by Apple as having "0 New Features." But under the hood they made a host of improvements for developers, some of which are still very much still with us today, like Grand Central Dispatch and MPEG4 video support. There was much joy that day in the WWDC audience.

They also followed this pattern with the iPhones 3G-3Gs-4-4s-etc. cycle. The first one got the new exterior design, and the "s" version got the under-the-hood-improvements. Did I judge people by whether they preferred the "s" version? Maybe.

Ten years after Snow Leopard, the 2019 WWDC was a similar affair, with the big hit among developers being SwiftUI, a new plain-language interface design language that allows developers to develop for all the Apple platforms at once.

Just to give you an idea of the excitement level with SwiftUI and the whole conference, developer and author Paul Hudson:

Honestly, if this were any other year then we'd be talking about dark mode, about Catalyst, about CryptoKit, or about a dozen other things - this week has seen an extraordinary amount of work come to fruition all at the same time, and I think many people are having a hard time trying to see the forest from the trees. But SwiftUI happened, so all those incredible, breakthrough technologies almost feel like a rounding error; folks here are excited about them all, but the talks that are the busiest are by far Swift and SwiftUI.

So outside of Apple Silicon Macs, there were not a lot of low level announcements like last year, and it was more a year of interface enhancements. The platforms are both getting more similar, and also more unique.

Same Language, Different Dialects

This goes back several years, because nothing Apple does happens at once, but it really came into focus in the last two WWDCs. I alluded to SwiftUI for developing 5 interfaces at once, and also Catalyst, their libraries for porting iPad apps to the Mac.

This year they added a hardware element to that - all new Apple devices will be running on Apple Silicon in a couple of years, and finally all using the same instruction set. But most of the announcements centered around interface enhancements that both made the OSes more similar, but also more unique.

Increasingly, the OSes are speaking the same design language, but in a dialect unique to the capabilities and limitations of each device. Their end goal here is that any of the billion iPhone users can pick up any Apple device and instantly know how to use it, and also easily discover the those unique features.

The first example is the new widgets on the iOS and iPadOS home screens. These are clearly borrowed from complications on watchOS, which also got improvements for developers. Now developers will be able to put little resizable and customizable parts of apps onto the home screen, for example the current weather, or football scores. This is something many Android users have had for years. For good or ill, Apple has been very loathe to update the home screen since folders, and this is the first really big update since then.

But the point is that iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch will all be speaking the same language on their respective home screens now, but widgets will have richer content than complications. macOS also gets widgets in the redesigned Notification Center, except they are even richer to take advantage of the larger screen space. Similarly, expect them fork the iPadOS implementation next year. The same, but different.

But the biggest change came in a complete rework of the macOS interface that made it both more like iPadOS, but also less at the same time, retaining its "Macness." Along with Apple Silicon Macs, this rethinking of the interface led Apple to tick up the version number to macOS 11. OS X is truly dead.

The biggest overall visual change is that you will never see anything close to a right angle on a Mac. Apple has always favored rounded rectangles, but now all the corner radiuses look like this:

Apple screenshot

Oh, I'm sorry. Those are the iOS app icons. These are the new corner radiuses:

Apple screenshot

Whoops! Screwed up again. Those are the watchOS cards. These are the new corner radiuses:

Apple screenshot.

Oh wait. That's just the back of an iPhone 11 Pro.

OK, I'll stop now. These are the new corner radiuses in macOS 11:

Apple Video Screenshot. Highlighting added. Click to zoom.

All the things I highlighted are much rounder than they were, much more like the other OSes now. Note also that all the app icons in the Dock (except Microsoft's, naturally) have been redesigned as iOS "squircles," and the Dock itself has the new corners, even the bottom of it.

They have also gotten rid of the Mac-style button icons, so all platforms will have the same ones. They have also redesigned all the toolbars to be cleaner and more iPad-like:

Apple screenshot

There's a host of new changes in Apple's Human Interface Design guidelines that, in short, make a lot of the Mac interface look like the iPad interface.

But again: the same, but different. macOS will retain its Macness. For example, as you can see in that macOS 11 screenshot above, they are leaning even farther into transparency effects, even within windows. But unsurprisingly, the difference is most highly expressed in the app icons, which Apple always puts a lot of care into, going all the way back to the original Mac.

Apple screenshots. macOS 10.15 above, macOS 11 below. Somewhere in the English countryside, Jony Ive cringes.

Steve Jobs loved skeuomorphic design - mimicking real word forms and textures. Famously, early OS X apps used the tan leather interior of Jobs' private jet as a texture. His buddy, Jony Ive, was less keen on it, and preferred modernist minimalism. Once Jobs was gone, he was able to purge skeuomorphism from iOS with iOS 7.

It was reduced heavily but never entirely went away in macOS, because the Mac interface will always have more playfulness than the others. Looking at the Contacts icon on the top row from macOS 10.15, it is still an address book, but more abstract than it used to be. Now we see more of a return of real world objects and effects in the icons in the bottom row. The same, but different: the iOS squircle, but with the Mac's playfulness.

Apple video screenshot. Just once in my life I would like to feel as centered and content as the macOS 11 Finder icon looks. 3D effects and drop shadow are back.

Designers, who have felt locked in by modernist minimalism for years, are kind of going nuts with it already.

Screenshot from Dribble, a site for designers to share their work with each other. I particularly like Super Mario Finder, which I guess was inevitable.

Remember that almost all designers do their work on a Mac and stare at those icons all day. This will have a huge effect on design going forward.

I wanted to focus on this change, because this is the stuff that is foremost in Apple's thinking. Since the days of the first Mac, icons always got extra care. But there were many others. The important ones:

A huge reduction of clutter in the tool bar in a variety of ways

Unified symbol library across all platforms

Control Center comes to the Mac

A redesign of Notification Center to make it more iPad-like, while still retaining rich Mac features.

In the other direction, search in iOS and iPadOS will no longer fill up the screen and take you out of context, but rather pull up a floating search field like macOS Spotlight

There were a lot of new changes to iPadOS to leverage the larger screen and Apple Pencil.

The new empty trash dialog sort of sums it up for me. It now looks very much like iPadOS dialogs, but with the transparency effects, and that big 3D skeuomorphic trash can at the top:

Apple video screenshot.

We'll talk about how this fits into the Apple tech stack in a moment.

App Clips Gets Its Own Section

This is one of those things where I can't decide whether it is going to be huge, or just wind up in the dustbin. It requires a lot of cooperation from third-parties, and that is not Apple's strong suit. Generally speaking, they do not work and play well with others, though it is not nearly as bad as it was under Jobs.

App Clips and widgets are both the same concept: take a small bit of the functionality of apps and put it in a very useful place. But unlike widgets, these will not be tied to installed apps. They will be very lightweight applets, under 10 megabytes, that are downloaded on demand, and that can pop up on the lock screen or home screen to provide a very limited bit of functionality. The main use case is reducing friction for sign-up and payments.

You walk past an electric scooter. That looks like fun! Maybe you should try it. But you have to find the app, download it, set up an account, and then get going. That friction may just keep you walking past the scooters.

App Clips get launched by a QR code or a new Apple NFC sticker, which in our example would be on the scooter. The App Clip gets launched on the lock screen. It will be a very simple interface that pops up, and asks if you want to make the transaction. If an account is required, last year's very private Sign Up With Apple is there with one tap. For payment, Apple Pay. All launched and secured with FaceID or TouchID. Off you go.

The big chokepoint is the first sentence in that last paragraph, and it can kill the whole thing. Years later, many people remain intimidated by QR codes, and don't even understand what they do. Apple's solution is these new stickers that have an NFC chip in them, so you can just hold your phone close to the sticker like you do with Apple Pay.

So I think the whole thing hinges on getting businesses to put those NFC stickers everywhere, which would really reduce the friction to almost nothing. I actually view this as a fairly big problem they have been trying to solve for a few years now, though I'm not sure this does it. In any event, if they can be successful here, it will have a nice additive effect on Apple's services line via the App Store and Apple Pay, and throw in some Apple Card as well.

Security, Privacy, And The Neural Engine

Like every year at WWDC, they introduced some new privacy features to give users more control. They don't do this because they just love their users so much, but rather, they see it as a huge advantage going forward, and of course a marketable feature.

They are the only tech company that sees security and privacy as a competitive advantage, not a cost center.

The big security and privacy announcements this year:

Users can reveal only their approximate location to apps.

App tracking permissions. That will not be popular with developers. The option says "Ask App Not To Track," so this is not a hard limit.

A simple privacy and tracking label on the App Store.

Mic and camera recording indicators, and list of recent apps using them.

Dictation and translation happen on-device now.

It's this last bullet that I want to get into because it gets into one of the big principles that guides what Apple does here: data minimization. The more things your device can do without sending unencrypted data to the cloud for analysis, the more private it is.

The Neural Engine showed up first in the A11 in September 2017, just 2 cores taking up 2% of the die. They talked about how it was going to enable a lot of features in the future, but just sort of left that hanging and didn't give developers access to it.

The next year, they expanded it to 8 cores in the A12, taking up 7% of the die. This is a tiny sliver of silicon, less than a centimeter squared, so space is very valuable, and you can see what Apple values by what they are willing to put on that chip, and what they leave off. For comparison, all 6 CPU cores, exclusive the cache, take up about the same amount of space. This was a huge heads up that they were very serious about the Neural Engine. They also released APIs to developers so they could access the Neural Engine for their own apps.

There is a model for data minimization that Apple is pushing, starting with their own stuff.

Do all data analysis on-device with the Neural Engine.

If something needs to go to the cloud, encrypt it with CryptoKit, and store the key in the Secure Enclave, a hardware keychain. Unencrypted data never leaves the device.

Last year they rolled out an iCloud service for home security cameras, requiring an iPad, AppleTV 4K, or HomePod. In most systems, unencrypted video is sent up to the cloud where it is analyzed for motion and face recognition, and only the important parts are stored, usually unencrypted. The Neural Engine is able to perform this task on-device, encypt the video, and then send it up.

This year we got on-device voice-to-text. When you use dictation on pretty much any platform, it uploads unencrypted audio, gets turned into text on a server, and the unencrypted text is sent back. There are privacy and security holes all over the place in that model. Now the Neural Engine is able to accomplish this on-device, including 2-way language translation.

I think where Apple would like to go with this is have all Siri interactions happen on-device eventually.

Stacked

All these things in isolation are fine, but it is the sum total of them all, year after year, layer after layer, that make the Apple tech stack so unique. The bricks in the wall are not as important as the wall or structure they form in the end. And there never is an end, because it keeps going.

We just got an amazing case study in how this works with the AiPods Pro.

At WWDC Apple announced one of those whiz-bang features only they can pull off because of their unique vertically integrated tech stack. Somehow, AirPods Pro will now support surround sound in a stereo pair of headphones. My favorite part of that is that it uses the accelerometers and gyrocopes in the headphones to anchor the sound in space so it doesn't move with your head, as if you were listening to surround speakers.

Let's review all the steps it took to get there, if you would like to try and replicate them.

Invent the iPod. Include a not-terrible set of earbuds, and keep making them better. Develop iPod over several generations, adding more features, and investing in miniature design, sound and video technology. Invent the iPhone. Base the OS around the OS X microkernel, so it can be ported to even smaller devices. Keep working on code-thinning, and lightweight, low power software design. Less than a year into the first iPhone, begin investing heavily in chip design. Become the largest headphone company in the world as iPhone sales soar. Keep investing into the "free" earbuds that come with them. Keep investing in speaker and microphone technology for iPhone, including dual-microphone active noise cancellation for better call quality in noisy environments. Invest heavily in the audio signal processor for better call and sound quality. Find some loose change in the sofa and buy Beats for $3 billion. Integrate their speaker driver technology as icing on the Apple Music cake. Keep making smaller and smaller chips that consume less and less power, and keep adding sensors and close-range wireless features, so you can eventually release Apple Watch. Release AirPods, the primary feature of which was that they were wireless earbuds that actually worked well. Put some tiny accelerometers and gyroscopes in there to help detect when they go in and out of an ear, and when the wearer is talking. Release AirPods Pro, the primary feature of which was dual-mic active noise cancellation, borrowed from iPhone, which also made Transparency possible. Include a tiny 10-core audio processing chip, and those tiny gyroscopes and accelerometers. Work for a few years on the software that makes surround sound on a stereo pair of headphones possible, using those 10 cores on the H1 chip. Use the gyroscopes and accelerometers to anchor the sound in space.

Simple, right? This is what Apple is up to while people are saying they can't innovate anymore. When I say only Apple can pull this off, I really mean it.

Apple screenshot. This "system in package" took 20 years to make.

Upshot for Apple: The Near and Medium Terms

I've come to realize I need to split up the Apple outlook, because my time horizon is exceptionally long with Apple - there is literally a "What To Do With The Apple Shares" clause in my will - and not every reader shares that.

The near term is not nearly as rosy as the long-term outlook. In the first place, the macro picture is extremely clouded. I don't want to get into it too deeply here, but the outlook is very grim. Just one chart to make this point: this is CBO's projections for unemployment, just released last week.

CBO. The unemployment rate does not come back down to 6% until 2024 in this telling.

The market is ignoring this all, especially with regards to the tech megacaps.

Data by YCharts

Their PE has almost doubled in 5 years, and up about 65% just since March.

Apple is about to report a very bad June quarter. Since they did not, I will also not hazard a guess publicly as to how bad. There is no end in sight, and this is especially poor timing when everyone was looking forward to a 5G iPhone in the fall.

But Apple has a special problem right now in the form of Donald J. Trump and his now full-scale economic war on China. There are also two carrier groups headed to the South China Sea as I type this. Most people have focused on the supply-chain risk for Apple, and it is of course substantial. But they have thus far avoided tariffs. It helps that Tim Cook can call either Trump or Xi any time he wants. Hopefully, some of this will clear up in January.

A huge part of Apple's long term plan involved growth in their Greater China division that went from nothing just a few years ago, to 22% of their operating profits in fiscal 2018, bumping off Europe as Apple's second most profitable region. But then the trade war came.

Apple annual reports

So in fiscal 2019 that 22% of operating profits was down to 19%. As that rolled into fiscal 2020, other regions rebounded from their poor 2019, but China stayed down.

Apple quarterly reports. Fiscal 2020 began in the quarter ending December 2019.

So as China slowed, Apple became newly more re-dependent on the Americas and Europe. Here's the added problem with that:

Apple annual reports

Apple is now more dependent on its lowest margin regions, when they were moving in the opposite direction before the trade war. Moreover, their largest region is the Americas, which is mostly the US, where this is happening now:

COVID Tracking Project

And consequently, this is happening now:

USA Today screenshot

So the near term picture is not very bright, and it is not clear exactly when that is going to turn. There are many people who think the market will never go down again; I am not one of them. Do what you want with that, but if your time horizon is short, I would start thinking about taking profits.

For full disclosure, my Apple shares mostly date to pre-split shares, so the tax bill is large if I sell, which is why I am keeping them, but also hedging to some extent.

A Quick Word On Regulatory Risk

There is a growing sense that both sides of the aisle in Congress are out for a pound of flesh from the tech megacaps. There will soon be Congressional hearings. My expectation is that it will not be pretty, on either side of the dais. Politicians don't understand tech, and tech executives don't understand Congress. It's always a heady mix.

Because of their focus on security, privacy and data minimization, Apple faces much less risk than Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB), or Amazon (AMZN). It's not just a marketable feature; years ago, Apple skated to where the puck was going. They have deliberately foregone a ton of revenue they could have generated from collecting data on their users, and some services like Siri have also suffered because of it. That data is the life blood of the "free" services from other companies, and if regulations limit that collection, they will really hurt.

But that is not to say Apple is without risk. Their problems will center around antitrust claims regarding the App Store. Developers have been complaining about the policies here for years, and it sort of came to a boil over the last year. Apple will have two defenses here to Congress:

We are hardly a monopoly. Android and Windows have much larger market shares. We are already working on it.

And indeed they are, setting up an appeal process for app reviews, which was one of the big issues developers had. Regardless of what Congress does, Apple needs a reset with its developers, and they seem to understand that. They could have used the in-person interactions at the conference this year to help, had the pandemic not intervened. The App Store is the big dog of Apple's services line, so any concessions that cost them money will cut into the growth there.

The Long Term

As always, there was a lot in WWDC, most of which I didn't even tell you about. The biggest issue always with Apple is not how this effects the next year, but the next several years. As I discussed with the tech stack, those very popular and profitable AirPods Pro are only possible because of a couple of decades of slow, steady innovation. Now they just gave people another reason to buy them.

This was primarily a Mac year that built upon previous years. Apple Silicon Macs and the visual changes in macOS 11 are the culmination of a multiyear project to bring the Mac closer to all the other devices, while still maintaining its unique, playful character.

macOS 11 introduces many user interface changes that update the appearance of apps and make them more approachable to people transitioning from iPad apps. - The first words of the "What's New" Mac section of Apple's new Human Interface Design guidelines

That's the nut of this transition. They want all those billion iPhone users to buy a Mac the next time they want a new PC, and be able to know exactly how to use it right out of the box. Flipping it around, for iOS and iPadOS developers who work on a Mac every day, it's never been easier to take those skills over to the larger, richer platform.

The Mac is now only 10% of Apple's revenue. To be clear, that is still $26 billion in fiscal 2019, the same as all of Bristol-Meyers Squibb (BMY), and Mac's best year ever. So regardless how this all pans out, it will not have a much of an effect on Apple's top line.

Apple annual reports

But it is another layer of the tech stack, to which they add twice a year in big ways. The fall event, whether live or canned, will have the larger announcements this year, with the 5G iPhone, its new internals, and likely another iteration on the iPhone X design model. Maybe the first Apple Silicon Macs will be introduced. Maybe we'll even find out what that U1 ultra-wideband chip is doing in many millions of iPhone 11s, because right now it's just sitting there doing pretty much nothing. These things take time.

We believe that we are on the face of the earth to make great products and that's not changing. We are constantly focusing on innovating. We believe in the simple not the complex. We believe that we need to own and control the primary technologies behind the products that we make, and participate only in markets where we can make a significant contribution. We believe in saying no to thousands of projects, so that we can really focus on the few that are truly important and meaningful to us. We believe in deep collaboration and cross-pollination of our groups, which allow us to innovate in a way that others cannot. And frankly, we don't settle for anything less than excellence in every group in the company, and we have the self-honesty to admit when we're wrong and the courage to change. And I think regardless of who is in what job those values are so embedded in this company that Apple will do extremely well.

- Apple COO Tim Cook on the January 2009 earnings call

The context of that quote is that Cook was still COO, but running the company and the earnings call while Jobs was on medical leave. The first analyst question was the foremost thing on all Apple investors' minds at that moment: what would happen to Apple without Jobs?

Being someone who believes in preparation like a religion, Cook was prepared for this with that statement you see, likely vetted by every single person he trusts, including Jobs. It is sometimes referred to as the Cook Doctrine, but it is just a very succinct distillation of the important things he learned from Jobs, and how Apple approaches everything.

Steve Jobs hated wires. He promised a wireless future at the 1999 unveiling of the original iBook, the first device supporting WiFi, a standard no one had heard of before the event. He would have loved to have made AirPods Pro in 1999, and the same goes for 2011 when he stepped down as CEO. But these things take time.

Someday, something will replace the touchscreen smartphone as people's main device. I don't know what or when that will be. But I do know that whatever it is, Apple may not have the first, but they will have the one everyone else winds up copying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.