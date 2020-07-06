The medium-term outlook for Dynasty Ceramic is dependent on the company's success in launching new products, its cost optimization efforts and deleveraging plan.

Dynasty Ceramic should be able to deliver positive net income growth for full-year FY2020, but it will see a decline in earnings per share due to an enlarged share base.

Dynasty Ceramic's better-than-expected 1Q2020 results were attributable to relatively resilient sales, the collapse in energy prices, higher rental income and an increase in shareholdings in Royal Ceramic Industry.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Dynasty Ceramic (OTC:OTC:DYCZF) [DCC:TB], a Thailand-listed manufacturer and distributor of ceramic tiles.

On the flip side, Dynasty Ceramic will see a decline in FY2020 earnings per share due to an enlarged share base following the conversion of warrants, despite expectations of positive net income growth this year. Furthermore, the medium-term outlook for Dynasty Ceramic is dependent on the company's success in launching new products, its cost optimization efforts and deleveraging plan. As such, I think that a Neutral rating for Dynasty Ceramic is fair.

This is an update of my initiation article on Dynasty Ceramic published on February 15, 2017. Dynasty Ceramic has fallen by -51% from Bt4.50 as of February 10, 2017 to Bt2.20 as of July 3, 2020 since my initiation. Dynasty Ceramic trades at 15.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which is on par with its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 14.9 times and 16.2 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.5%.

Readers have the option of trading in Dynasty Ceramic shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker DYCZF, or on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker DCC:TB. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those listed in Thailand, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Stock Exchange of Thailand is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $650,000, and market capitalization is above $570 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Dynasty Ceramic shares listed in Thailand include Aberdeen Standard Asset Management, Franklin Templeton Asset Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and State Street Europe Limited, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1Q2020 Results Surprise On The Upside

Dynasty Ceramic announced its 1Q2020 financial results on May 5, 2020, which surprised on the upside.

It was expected that Dynasty Ceramic, similar to many other companies linked to consumer discretionary purchases and the residential property market, will not perform well. With the economic weakness largely brought about by COVID-19 and associated lock-down measures, a majority of consumers in most countries globally have tightened their purse strings, and cut back on discretionary consumption.

There are 3,190 confirmed cases (of which 3,071 have recovered) of coronavirus infections and 58 deaths on a cumulative basis in Thailand as at the time of writing. Daily confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Thailand exceeded 100 between March 22, 2020 and April 3, 2020, but there have been no more than 10 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country every day in the past one month. Nevertheless, the Bank of Thailand is still guiding for a -8.1% GDP contraction for full-year 2020.

Dynasty Ceramic's revenue declined -6% YoY to Bt2,177.3 million in 1Q2020, but this represented a +14% QoQ growth (partly due to seasonal factors as it is common to renovate one's home in the early part of the year). Notably, the company's net profit attributable to equity holders grew by +20% YoY and +54% QoQ to Bt367.3 million.

Dynasty Ceramic's better-than-expected profitability was attributable to a number of factors.

Firstly, the company's sales did not drop substantially as feared. Counter-intuitively, as Thai consumers reduced spending on overseas trips and other consumer discretionary purchases, they spent more money renovating their homes instead, which drove higher demand for Dynasty Ceramic's ceramic tiles.

Secondly, the collapse in energy prices has been beneficial for Dynasty Ceramic, as the company's profitability improved as a result. Dynasty Ceramic's gross profit margin expanded by +80 basis points YoY and +240 basis points QoQ to 39.5%, which benefited from lower natural gas prices. Similarly, Dynasty Ceramic's distribution costs fell by -6% YoY from Bt228.2 million in 1Q2019 to Bt214.4 million in 1Q2020, due to lower diesel prices which led to reduced transportation-related expenses.

Thirdly, Dynasty Ceramic also saw earnings growth from an increase in its equity stake in Royal Ceramic Industry Public Company Limited (another manufacturer and distributor of ceramic tiles in Thailand) from 6.16% to 84.44% in November 2019 following a tender offer, and a 41% YoY rise in rental income (renting out more space at its owned stores to other construction materials suppliers) to Bt8 million in 1Q2020.

Positive Outlook For FY2020

Euromonitor published a report on the Thai home improvement industry in April 2020, which expected the size of the home improvement market in Thailand will grow by a +6% CAGR between 2019 and 2024. More importantly, Euromonitor also expects the Thai home improvement market to register positive growth in FY2020, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

As highlighted in the preceding section of this article, Dynasty Ceramic's top line has been more resilient than expected. In the Euromonitor report cited earlier, it was also highlighted that "Thais prefer DIY (Do-It-Yourself) to paying high professional fees" which is a growth driver for the Thai home improvement market, and "floor covering continues to drive actual value growth in 2019" which is positive for ceramic tile demand.

Market consensus expects Dynasty Ceramic's revenue to decline by -4% YoY to Bt7,782 million in FY2020. Lower energy costs, higher rental income and increased earnings contribution from a larger equity interest in Royal Ceramic Industry (from 6.16% to 84.44% since November 2019) will help to more than offset the small decline in top line for Dynasty Ceramic in FY2020. Notably, Dynasty Ceramic has set a target of growing rental space from 34,000 sq m as of end-FY2019 to 45,000 sq m as of end-FY2020, which will be a significant boost to its rental income.

However, Dynasty Ceramic's earnings per share should see a slight decline in FY2020, as the company's shares outstanding has increased from approximately 7.2 billion to 8.2 billion, due to the issuance of 967 million of new shares as a result of the exercise of warrants in May 2020.

New Products, Cost Optimization And Gearing In The Spotlight

While there is no certainty as to when the coronavirus pandemic will be fully contained and the degree of its impact on the Thai and global economies, Dynasty Ceramic's medium-term outlook is also dependent on a host of other factors.

Dynasty Ceramic has traditionally been focused on the manufacture and sale of smaller-sized 30x30cm and 40x40 cm tiles. But increased competition from imported tiles and the lure of higher profitability have led the company to launch larger-sized 30x50cm wall tiles and 60x120cm floor tiles, as per the chart below. These larger-sized tiles are sold at higher prices (but still at a discount to imported tiles) and lead to higher gross margins for Dynasty Ceramic.

Dynasty Ceramic's Product Mix In Terms Of Sales

Source: Dynasty Ceramic's 1Q2020 Results Presentation Slides

Also, Dynasty Ceramic's profit margins have improved both QoQ and YoY in 1Q2020. Besides lower energy prices, Dynasty Ceramic's administrative costs also declined -5% YoY from Bt227.1 million in 1Q2019 to Bt216.7 million in 1Q2020, which is indicative of better cost control. With the company's sales expected to decline (albeit not to a large extent) in FY2020, cost optimization efforts will play a key role in driving earnings growth for Dynasty Ceramic. Looking ahead, natural gas prices will continue to be a swing factor for the company's profitability, so it is critical that Dynasty Ceramic maintains a lean cost structure by maintaining a tight control over fixed costs such as administrative expenses.

Dynasty Ceramic's Historical Profit Margins

Source: Dynasty Ceramic's 1Q2020 Results Presentation Slides

Natural Gas Prices

Source: Dynasty Ceramic's 1Q2020 Results Presentation Slides

Separately, Dynasty Ceramic's financial leverage has increased following the increase in its equity stake in Royal Ceramic Industry from 6.16% to 84.44%, following a tender offer in November 2019, which was financed by additional borrowings. This translates to higher interest costs and greater credit risks for the company. It remains to be seen if Dynasty Ceramic can engage in deleveraging in the next few years. Dynasty Ceramic's gearing ratio increased from 0.44 times as of end-1Q2019 to 1.16 times as of end-1Q2020.

Valuation And Dividends

Dynasty Ceramic trades at 17.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 15.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of Bt2.20 as of July 3, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 14.9 times and 16.2 times, respectively.

Dynasty Ceramic offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.7%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.5%. The company announced a quarterly dividend of Bt0.031 per share (69% payout ratio) for 1Q2020, which has been paid on June 4, 2020. This represents a +15% YoY increase in absolute terms compared with Dynasty Ceramic's 1Q2019 dividends per share of Bt0.027, which implies that there could be upside to sell-side analysts' estimates of full-year FY2020 dividends per share amounting to Bt0.10.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Dynasty Ceramic include weaker-than-expected demand for ceramic tiles as homeowners defer renovation plans due to economic weakness, imported tiles taking further market share away from domestic tiles in Thailand, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Dynasty Ceramic shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Thailand) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.