On 15th June the FDA handed an accelerated approval to Lurbinectidin, for treatment of small cell lung cancer - Jazz has acquired the rights to its US distribution.

Investment Thesis

Jazz Pharmaceuticals 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

As we can see above Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) stock is trading some way below its starting 2020 starting price of $152, even further below the $178 the stock traded at in mid-2018, and nearly 50% below its 2016 all time high of $194.

Jazz struck gold back in 2005 when it acquired the biotech Orphan Medical - which had won approval for its sodium oxybate treatment for narcolepsy, Xyrem - in a deal worth ~$125m in 2005. Xyrem has gone on to make blockbuster sales for Jazz, growing its sales by double-digit figures in almost every year. Sales of the drug - which remains the only FDA approved treatment for cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness ("EDS")- were $1.2bn, $1.4bn, and $1.64bn in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively, according to Jazz's 2019 10K submission - which represents around 75% of all the company's revenues.

The issue that lies ahead for Jazz, and the main reason for the decline of its share price is the threat posed by the entry into the narcolepsy market of new treatments and generic alternatives to Xyrem.

According to the company's Q120 10Q, nine companies have filed abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") to market generic versions of Xyrem, and the FDA has approved four. Jazz has settled patent disputes with all 9 companies and will receive royalty payments from sales of any new treatments, but it is likely that both the market price, and sales volumes of Xyrem will decline significantly after 2023 when the drug loses its exclusivity.

As such, Jazz is under pressure to bring new treatments to market that will compensate for the likely falling sales of Xyrem post 2023. JZP-258, a version of Xylem that contains 92% less sodium, and is therefore better for patients has been submitted for approval to the FDA, with a PDUFA action date of July 21, 2020.

The issue here is that rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) is close to securing approval and orphan drug status for its candidate FT218, a once-nightly EDS and cataplexy treatment (Xyrem and JZP-258 require a twice nightly dose) which could mean that, unless it demonstrates clear superiority to Avadel's treatment in trials, JZP-258 would not be approve-able for a period of seven years after the launch of FT218.

In recent years Jazz has spent big on adding new treatments across other indications to its portfolio that can compensate for the long-term decline in Xyrem sales, with mixed success.

Erwinaze - a treatment for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia ("ALL") who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase - was acquired for $700m, but issues with suppliers are affecting sales, which were down by 61% year-on-year in Q120 to $37m. Defitelio - indicated for hepatic veno-occlusive disease ("VOD") following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation - was acquired for $1bn, and sales grew by 16% between 2018 and 2019, to $173m, and were up 14% between Q119 and Q120. Vyxeos (a $1.5bn acquisition) is approved for treatment of newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia and made sales of $121m in 2019 - up 6% year-on-year.

These three, plus Sunosi - approved in March 2019 and marketed in the U.S. to improve wakefulness in adult patients with EDS, making sales $1.9m in Q120 - and newly approved (in the US) Zepzelca - a treatment for relapsed small cell lung cancer ("SCLC") for which Jazz paid $200m to acquire the US distribution rights - will be expected to make up for any deficit created by declining Xyrem sales. There is a promising pipeline, too, with a once nightly cataplexy and EDS oxybate sodium solution in pre-clinical trials, and several oncology / hematology focused treatments, 2 of which are in phase 3 trials.

Investing in Jazz is really about making a judgement call on how much Xylem sales will decline post 2023, and whether, amongst its approved drugs and late-stage candidates, there is sufficient sales potential to make up the revenue deficit, or perhaps, another blockbuster-in-waiting.

I am bullish on Jazz because I believe that the market has priced too much risk into the current share price. Xylem's chief near-term threat is Avadel's FT218, but this is a minor biotech with a market cap of <$500m, with little experience of marketing new drugs in the US market, and the drug still needs to prove it can compete with Xylem on efficacy in a real-world setting. Sometimes, it is better to back the experienced incumbent, and with potentially 3 more full years of strong Xylem sales to come, Jazz's revenues, if not increasing, may not decrease by much, which supports a much higher price for the company than the current $109, in my view.

In the rest of this article I will take a deeper dive look at Jazz's potential sales going forward, present a slightly pessimistic fair value price calculation, and explain why I think the company will trade >$150 in the next 12-18 months.

Looking Ahead: 2020 forecasts

Thanks to an impairment charge of $136m related to the abandonment of a late stage trial of Defitelio (defibrotide) for prevention of VOD, plus the $200m paid to Madrid-based PharmaMar for the US distribution rights to Zepzelca, Jazz posted a net loss of $157.8m in Q120, with OPEX up >$200m overall for the quarter. Total revenues declined by nearly $50m sequentially - owing to a collapse in Erwinaze sales, but were up 5.2% year-on-year on a GAAP basis.

Jazz announced that it would be revising its forecasts for 2020 from revenues of $2.32 - $2.4bn (a 7% - 11% year-on-year increase) to $2.12 - $2.26bn (-2% - +5%) with EPS dropping from the originally forecast $5.9 - $7.15, to $2.7 - $4.3 on a GAAP basis. Whilst this is disappointing for investors and led to a share price drop from $122 to $103 (forward PE of ~33x), it should be noted that on a non-GAAP basis 2020 EPS is expected to be $11.25 - $12.5, hence there are reasons for optimism, and for belief that the market has factored too much risk into its valuation of Jazz and its assets.

Looking Ahead - Neurology franchise

Xylem sales are likely to be under siege from 2023, and perhaps even earlier if Avadel's FT218 is approved (matters will be worse still if FT218 is approved before JZP-258), but personally, I do not see Avadel stopping Xylem matching its FY19 sales in both 2020 and 2021.

One interesting theory put forward by an analyst on the Q120 earnings call is that Avadel could become an acquisition target for Jazz. Although Jazz's CEO Bruce Cozadd batted the question away, it would certainly solve one of the company's biggest issues going forward and may be welcomed by Avadel shareholders and management, who lack the commercialisation experience that Jazz's has. Jazz reported $700m of cash and $1.5bn of near term assets at the end of Q120, and a debt to equity ratio of 0.9x. The company also completed an $850m exchangeable debt offering in June, meaning there are resources available if the company decides to go down this route.

Failing that, I forecast sales of Xyrem to match 2019 in 2020, which is a fairly conservative estimate, I believe, given that Q120 sales were up 11%, which factors in COVID-19 headwinds and the company's overall gloomy outlook for the remainder of the year. In 2021 I forecast the same figure again, since Xyrem's market - even if disrupted by competitors - is still growing. It is projected by Allied Research to increase to a size of $5.36bn by 2026, from $2.43bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.3%. In 2022 I forecast a 10% decline in sales, and in 2023 I project that Xyrem sales decline by 40% owing to the flood of generics, and remain at volumes of ~$866m until 2025.

Meanwhile, although the imminent launch of JZP-258 may be scuppered by Avadel's FT218 (this appears to be a straight race to secure approval that is currently nip and tuck), I am assuming that JZP-258 does secure approval. Although 2 serious adverse events reported by patients in its late-stage trial are a concern, the trial delivered otherwise positive results in terms of efficacy and safety, comparable to Xylem. I am being very conservative with my forecasts here, however, given that JZP-258 may be reserved only for patients with high blood pressure conditions for whom its lower sodium count would be beneficial. I forecast JZP-258 earning 10% of Xyrem's sales in 2021, 15% in 2022 (to reach $222m), and remaining at this peak until 2025.

Given that Jazz's JZP-324, once nightly formulation for cataplexy and EDS is still in the pre-clinical phase, I have not factored in any sales from this source in my forecasts, but, given it is on a rapid development path, investors may not want to discount it - especially if it were to demonstrate best-in-class efficacy.

Sunosi has been touted as a beacon of hope for Jazz. Approved in March last year, it is the first new drug to be approved for sleepiness (obstructive sleep apnea as well as EDS) in more than a decade, and may also prove to be effective in treating major depressive disorder, Jazz management believes. An approval for MDD would open a large market with a high unmet need, given the difficulties associated with treating MDD patients successfully. Witness, for example, the recent fate of Sage Therapeutics.

In truth, Sunosi sales have got off to a disastrous start, despite Jazz's best intentions. Disrupted by the nationwide remain-at-home protocols, Sunosi earned just $1.9m of sales in Q120, and $3.7m in FY19, after a July launch. Still, analysts forecast that the drug can make >$500m of sales by 2023 (Leerink) or $314m by 2024 (RBC Capital Markets), or $180m by FY21 (Wells Fargo) according to FiercePharma. For my model, I have assumed the drug can deliver peak sales of $500m by FY25, and grows at a CAGR of 82%, since I have the drug earning $25m of revenues in FY20.

Looking Ahead: Hematology / Oncology franchise

It looks like Erwinaze is being phased out by the company since Jazz has received a contract termination notice from licensor Porton Biopharma and its right to market the drug will expire at the end of this year, although Jazz will retain some rights to sell certain of its inventory into 2021. As such, I am forecasting that the treatment earns Jazz $151m in 2020 (4x its Q120 sales) and 50% of that figure in 2021.

Jazz's clinical candidate JZP-458 appears to be a like-for-like Erwinaze replacement, which has been granted fast-track status by the FDA for ALL or lymphoblastic lymphoma ("LBL"), who are hypersensitive to E. coli-derived asparaginase products. A phase 2/3 pivotal trial is ongoing and Jazz expects to submit a biologics license application ("BLA") to the FDA later this year. I have therefore assumed in my model that JZP-458 gains approval in 2021 and, by 2025, earns the same sales revenues as Erwinaze did in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 37% from 2021.

Although Defitelio grew sales by double digits between Q119 and Q120, I forecast that sales grow by 5% per annum between 2021 - 2025, and that FY20 sales are equal to roughly 4x Q120 sales revenues - hence $189m in FY20, rising to $242m in FY25.

Vyxeos delivered sales of $121m in FY19 and grew by 13% year-on-year in Q120, reaching $32.72m. To date the chemotherapy drug - approved for acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") has experienced mixed sales, but performed well in Europe in Q120, while sales in the US were reportedly sluggish owing to COVID-19 disruption. Jazz's data from a pivotal 5-year study of Vyxeos in secondary AML patients may help widen the scope for the drug going forward, and I have set a 2023 peak sales target for Vyxeos of ~$300m which is roughly the lower end of analysts forecasts made in late 2018, with Leerink projecting $438m of sales, and Bernstein $273m. This gives me a CAGR of 32%, which translates to FY25 sales of $395m.

Finally, in June, Jazz secured approval FDA approval for Zepzelca - the small cell lung cancer ("SCLC") drug - just 7 months after acquiring the rights to distribute the drug in the US from PharmaMar, and based on the results of an open label, monotherapy clinical trial of 105 patients. Patients with relapsed SCLC demonstrated 35% Objective Response Rates ("ORR") and a median duration response of 5.3 months, which compares favourably to current standards of care. SCLC is a hard to treat condition with a high unmet need for tolerable 2nd line therapies, and Jazz expects that Zepzelca can also be used in combination with PD-1 inhibitors as a 1st line treatment.

The deal to acquire lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) may cost Jazz up to $1bn when commercial milestone payments of up to $550m are factored in, and SCLC is a rare disease, affecting ~30,000 people in the US in 2019, around 17,000 of whom receive second-line treatments. Still, analysts are forecasting peak sales of the drug to reach $593m. In my model I have used a slightly more conservative figure of $500m by 2025, and $25m in FY20, giving Zepzelca the exact same sales forecast as I have given Sunosi.

Jazz neurology and hematology / oncology franchises forecast sales '20-'25. Source: my table and assumptions based on analysts estimates, company data.

Setting a Fair Value Price for Jazz

In my sales estimates above I believe I have been relatively conservative. For example, I have not given Jazz a blockbuster drug, having forecast highest peak sales for all treatments except Xyrem of $500m. I have slashed Xyrem's sales by half, despite the fact that narcolepsy remains a high-growth market with, potentially, room to accommodate generic competitors. I have taken a cautious approach with Defitelio and Vyxeos - despite the latter's potential new approval wins, and limited candidate JZP-458 and JZP-258's sales based on a small market share and slow growth. I have also ignored royalty revenues from generic Xylem competitors.

On the other hand, I have assumed that JZP-458 and JZP-258 will be approved, and that most of Jazz's treatments grow sales, and do not encounter the kinds of problems that, for example, Jazz has experienced with Erwinaze. I have also assumed that Sunosi will overcome its current sales issues and make a real impact on its market, in the absence of competing treatments.

On the whole however, I believe these forecasts reflect with some level of accuracy what we might expect to see sales-wise from Jazz over the following years, and it should not be forgotten that the company has numerous other candidates in development as well as a multi-billion dollar war chest with which to make further acquisitions if necessary. For example, JZP-385, currently in a phase 2b trial for essential tremor, and JZP-324, the once nightly Sodium Oxybate formulation, and the possible acquisition of Avadel.

My forecasts for FY20 closely mirror Jazz's guidance, with sales revenues of $2.16bn and EPS of $3.6 both falling within management's projected GAAP range.

Jazz pharmaceuticals forecast income statement. Source: my table and assumptions using historical financial data (full detail available exclusively to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers).

Going forward, I do not see Jazz achieving straight-line revenue growth since different drugs will gain approval, and reach peak sales volumes, at different times, whilst Xyrem sales are (probably) declining. Still, my forecast CAGR of 6% revenue growth is lower than the 10% achieved between 2017-19, and net profit margins are also lower. Since I have not accounted for significant one-off charges (such as impairment charges for trial failures, or one-off milestone payments to e.g. PharmaMar) however, I am happy that these forecasts are somewhat lower. My interest income calculations are based on the company's long term debt position $1.72bn (debt + operating lease), plus the proceeds from the recent $850m debt offering, and are quite consistent with the company's annual interest payments over the past 3 years.

Jazz FCFE calculation. Source: my table and assumptions (full detail available at Haggerston BioHealth)

I have used the stricter free cash flow to equity calculation that includes interest income to calculate cash flows for Jazz, and as we can see these are heavily discounted to 2019's figure. Again, this emphasises that I am presenting, if not a worst case scenario for Jazz, then one that sees the company struggling to match the high margin bottom-line growth achieved when Xyrem was delivering peak sales, owing to higher SG&A and R&D spends created by managing a larger portfolio of commercialised drugs with lower peak sales.

Jazz firm value and fair value price calculation. Source: my calculations and assumptions available at Haggerston BioHealth

Finally, I calculate my WACC to be 9% as per the above table, using an expected market return of 9% which I consider to be fair when we factor in the likelihood of a recession and other factors including the upcoming elections, recent volatility of the market, and potential ongoing COVID-19 disruption, as well as the changing regulatory and reimbursement landscape within the healthcare industry.

This gives me my firm value of $7.07bn (Jazz market cap is currently $6.1bn) and a fair value price of $128.

Conclusion. My analysis suggests the market has overreacted to Jazz's Xyrem problem. I believe the company is ready to rediscover pre-March highs.

Above I have presented a scenario where Jazz loses its blockbuster sales and makes modest-to-good progress with the rest of its franchise treatments, and also one where cash flows are significantly reduced for the next several years, and yet still, my calculations suggest Jazz is trading at an 18% discount to my recommended fair value price.

My price is significantly more conservative than the 1-year consensus price targets that analysts are currently setting for Jazz, of $153, with some experienced Jazz-watchers going as high as $167, based on the promise of Sunosi, Zepzelca, Vyxeos, et al.

Whilst I don't think Jazz will find growing sales of its drugs, or winning the necessary approvals, easy, I do think it has more than enough revenue generating assets in play to successfully deal with falling Xyrem sales - should that even happen - I would rather be in Jazz' position, personally, than in the position of its generic rivals, gearing up for a price and marketing war with limited resources and experience.

I am therefore backing Jazz to achieve a share price >$130 by the time it announces YE20 results in early 2021, and if Xyrem does continue to dominate, and Jazz wins the race for approval of JZP-258 ahead of Avadel, I would expect the share price to go beyond $150.

The risk here is that Jazz's bets fail, and its drugs are defeated in terms of efficacy, safety, and sales by its rivals - of which there are many across all of the indications the company targets. If that does happen, however, the company has the resources and the pipeline to find new candidates, in my view.

I have always liked mid-to-large sized biotech's with a stable of commercialised assets as investments, as they carry a significant chance of outperforming on expected sales, tend to be undervalued by the market, and are far less risky than highly leveraged biotechs, with limited commercialisation experience, with the resources to acquire such companies if they do succeed.

As such I view Jazz as a promising investment opportunity that ought to secure a significant share price gain even by performing only adequately-to-well, and may win big for shareholders if its target markets play out in its favour.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JAZZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.