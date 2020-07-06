Nikola is yet another example with direct comparables from that bubble.

It's my view that the current market is a repeat of the dotcom bubble. The dotcom bubble ended up bursting from March 2000 onwards. Before and after it burst, it created many significant valuation irrationalities.

The main difference between today’s market and the dotcom bubble is that the largest market capitalizations are not as expensive today as they were back in 2000. However, below the surface, in the midcap range up to the large cap range of $150-$250 billion or so, the present market is very similar to the one that prevailed in the dotcom bubble.

Indeed, it’s not hard to find examples in today’s market that deeply resemble what took place in dotcom bubble. I recently published an article titled “Cisco Vs. Shopify: A Cautionary Tale.” Today, in this second article, I'm going to cover another such irrationality. I will compare Corvis - then renamed Broadwing and acquired for $1.4 billion – with Nikola (NKLA).

Obviously, Corvis was not in the business of making trucks. However, like Nikola, it did have an exciting story. Corvis was going to create the “all optical network,” doing away with electronic switches that consumed a lot of energy and slowed things down. The technology was viable and was, indeed, adopted.

Furthermore, Corvis had the benefit that their founder had already founded Ciena Networks (CIEN), which was another bubble in its own right, though already selling competitive products in the telecom equipment space. Hence, Corvis had a very credible founder and mission.

So, apart of the disruptive story, what makes Corvis and Nikola very similar? One thing. Both got extraordinary valuations before they even registered their first revenues.

Corvis got to be worth $38 billion at its peak. Nikola, at its recent $93.99 peak, got to a $34.3 billion market cap (non-diluted). These are very similar market values (considering the volatility).

Now, Corvis did have some advantages over Nikola:

A founder with a track record on the very industry it was creating.

Actual equipment in testing by final customers.

Actual firm orders (not preorders).

As a result, there was high conviction on Corvis equipment working as announced, and providing very significant advantages for Corvis’ customers.

Indeed, Corvis had a very interesting history all around, which can be checked in detail here. So, what happened to this extraordinarily-promising company? Well, it fell by more than 90% over the span of little more than one year, and ended up being acquired for just 3.7% of its peak market cap, years later. That's a 96.3% drop from the peak.

As for Nikola, what can we expect?

Nikola is still developing a truck, which it will then sell into a competitive market populated not just by existing truck makers but also by Tesla (TSLA). It's also developing a pickup truck also to be sold in a very competitive market for EV pickups, including by Tesla.

This truck and pickup will be based on technologies that Nikola hasn’t really developed itself. Both fuel cells and EV powertrains are well-known technologies outside of Nikola (or Tesla). This is unlike the technology which Corvis was developing, which at the time required being on the bleeding edge to master.

Nikola has no particular advantage in other areas which will indeed transform trucking. Things like truck platooning or truck self-driving will be more important than any powertrain technology. Those technological advances will be attained by few players and constitute a large advantage, versus powertrain technologies which will differ little between players. Those are harder technologies to develop, and Nikola has no chance of leading on them.

Thus, the truck industry will indeed be disrupted, but not by Nikola. In contrast, Corvis did disrupt the optical switch market.

Hence, what’s predictable about what’s going to happen to Nikola? What’s predictable is that Nikola will do worse than Corvis. That means Nikola stock will eventually drop more than 90% from its peak as well.

Is It Easy Sailing For Shorts?

So if Nikola is doomed, is selling it short easy for speculators? Not really. Nikola also is amazing from another angle. That angle is the incredible short fee that short sellers have to pay to keep an open position on Nikola:

Source: Interactive Brokers

This fee is 900% per year. That is, a short seller doesn’t just need Nikola stock to drop, he needs it to drop immediately and hard. A short position would have zero chance of making money if Nicola stock doesn't drop within less than 1.5 months, and even then it would require Nikola to fall very rapidly for it to produce gains.

This singular problem, just by itself, makes selling short Nikola very hard. Still, it’s quite obvious that given time, Nikola stock is going to trade for a small fraction of the value it has today.

The whole Nikola situation existing, and the main parallel to it being a stock during the dotcom bubble, also is all we need to know to characterize the current stock market.

