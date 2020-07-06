Magic Formula Update For July: Consumer Cyclicals Strike Back And Push IT Stocks Back Into The Driver's Seat

In early April, I published a list of Magic Formula stocks that had a market cap of $2.5bn or greater. In this update, I intend to look into how certain companies or segments of that selection have performed and how the Magic Formula selection has changed during the stock market recovery.

For those unfamiliar with the Magic Formula: its mechanics and merits were well explained in The Little Book That Beats the Market by Joel Greenblatt. The basis is ranking stocks according to earnings yield (EBIT/EV) and return on capital. Greenblatt has a website that does this for us for free and provides a current list of up to 50 (statistically) undervalued companies. This method of stock picking has been highly successful according to Greenblatt, who claims it achieved annual returns of 30% up to 2008.

Review of the April Magic Formula selection

The chart below shows the 30 Magic Formula stocks that I identified in April according to their GICS sector and industry classification.

Source: Compiled by author using GICS sector methodology.

In the last edition, Consumer Discretionary made a big jump in the Magic Formula ranks, filling 7 out of 30 spots. Or, as I put it at the time: Healthcare is out, Consumer cyclicals are in. A lot has changed since then as one can see in the chart below that shows repeating industries and tickers against a colored background and the leavers (often due to good performance) against a white background. There is only one cyclical consumer stock that remains in the list but there is also an addition in Consumer Discretionary but we will get to that later on.

Source: Compiled by author using GICS sector methodology. Tickers/Industries against a white background no longer appear in the MF screen of July.

The near disappearance of the April Consumer Discretionary stocks from the list has a lot to do with the strong cyclicals-driven market rebound.

Stock returns over the three months up to July 2nd. Source: Fidelity.

In fact, Consumer Discretionary has been the strongest performing sector over the past three months. The sector is surprisingly up for the year, a close follower behind IT. Consumer Staples stocks on the other hand, have lagged the S&P 500 severely. It is quite strange that cyclical consumer stocks outperform defensive consumer stocks in a year that is marked by a big jump in unemployment. The fact is that the YTD performance of the cyclical consumer sector is driven by specialty and internet retailers. But the performance has been broader based for the past three months as the sector recovered from its initial hit.

Source: Fidelity.

Take Hanesbrands (HBI), for example. At its bottom, the stock lost over 50% of its value YTD and has gained over 60% already since its $7 low. A problem with that company which I pointed out is leverage, and this market seems to worry less about leverage than the market of three months ago. Interestingly, HBI received renewed coverage late June from several authors on SA, ranging from very bullish to bearish. Either way, it is no longer on the list so should not be considered as a new buy according to the formula.

Also Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) recovered a large part of its losses despite slashing its dividend by 75% in May. Part of the reason why it returned over 30% since the last MF update is that it is asset-light, its franchise model is less vulnerable to the downside of economic cycles and it even managed to report full occupancy at one US hotel in June.

This travel update takes us to Booking Holdings (BKNG), which is in the same sector and also escaped the Magic Formula selection. Just like WH, it is probably a combination of poor Q1 earnings (relative to most other listed companies) and a strong rebound of the stock. But according to estimates from Earnest Research, sales at Hilton (HLT) were still down 80% YoY in May while Airbnb (AIRB) was up 31%. This dynamic is bad for the more traditional online travel agencies, such as Booking. I argued something similar in a recent article.

Perhaps the most spectacular rebounds happened at specialty retailer Best Buy (BBY) which practically recovered from its YTD loss after an 80% surge since its March low.

Best Buy stock chart. Source: Seeking Alpha, after July 2nd close.

This recovery is not just sentiment-driven, Best Buy also had an appointment sales model that worked well, retaining 81% of last year’s sales in the last 6 weeks of Q1.

The new list

Now the stock markets have recovered and cyclical consumer stocks have largely been removed from the list, it’s interesting to see what they have been replaced with. The list of July 2nd is shown below.

Source: magicformulainvesting.com.

The same list is shown in a more appealing industry-sorted format below.

Source: Compiled by author using GICS sector methodology. Tickers, industries and sectors in black are new additions in July since the last update in April.

Looking at the chart above, what stands out is that IT and Healthcare comprise the majority of stocks in the list. This is not too dissimilar from the first batch of magic stocks I looked into this year. At the beginning of March, Health Care and Information Technology added up to 15 out of 30 stocks on the list. There has still been an industry shift, however. IT Services is now dominating instead of hardware-related industries. In Health Care, service providers have gained ground versus the Biotechnology companies. Perhaps this ‘service’ element has been a negative theme over the past months as companies cut back on non-essential external services.

Let us have a little bit more detailed look at the names that were added to the list in this edition.

Information Technology

As referenced to before, IT Services has gained ground on the list. That is despite the fact that the industry outperformed the S&P 500 by over 6% pts this year. The two additions are KBR (KBR) and CGI (GIB). The reason for them to appear in the list is straight forward: they performed poorly, improving their earnings yields. They lagged the IT Services industry, which is up YTD, severely as the stocks have lost considerable ground as is shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

But the GICS Industry classification and YTD performance is where the similarities between KBR and CGI end.

KBR is a former subsidiary of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and does oil & gas engineering and government contracting work as well as providing IT consulting services. The government and energy segments are by far the largest in the group and Technology Solutions only makes up less than 7% of the company’s revenue. Obvious concerns are surrounding the 24% of revenue tied to energy-related clients. The company guides an EPS of less than $0.42 for the year (on a stock price of about $22.50) and an adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.80. So if we take the adjusted EPS (cleaned for significant restructuring charges) as a run rate for next year, that would be a P/E of 13 to 14. Not too bad for a company that was growing until recently. There is another problem, however, which is that the outlook for the Energy Solutions segment has plummeted while that segment was the company’s bright spot.

Source: KBR 2019 Q4 presentation.

I always happen to think that commodities are unpredictable and tough to invest in so investors are wise to make up their own mind about this energy exposure before investing in KBR as this exposure will likely be the swing factor going forward.

CGI Inc. is not so much exposed to energy but does share the element of government exposure with KBR. A notable project included setting up the ACA insurance market place in 2011. The company also does a lot of work for other branches of the US government, including the DoD. Like many other companies on the list, CGI is labor intensive rather than capital intensive and its main balance sheet item on the asset side is goodwill. In the Magic Formula, goodwill is not counted as an operating asset so this benefits CGI and other companies like it.

The last new IT company is CDK Global (CDK), which provides software for automotive retailers in the US. This is a typical niche software business with great margins (2019 EBIT margin of 30%). The company’s return on capital is quite high as well. However, automotive retailing is obviously a cyclical industry. An added headwind is that during the pandemic, many car buyers have discovered online dealerships which turns a cyclical headwind into a potentially structural one.

I’m not that negative about the company, however. It has been growing at a healthy rate over the past couple of years, has a forward P/E of 14x and regarding that headwind: car sales are rising. June foot traffic at car dealers is only 10% below last year’s level, according to this WSJ article. Another global phenomenon is that used car sales have spiked because people seek alternatives to public transport. This boom in used car sales has been observed in the UK, the US, and in the Netherlands among many other places.

Health Care

In the Health Care segment, we have two re-entrants, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is a Biotech company that dropped from the list as the market sank away in March, but it’s back now as the general market recovered. Alexion ranks second in 3-year EBITDA and EPS growth among all the July Magic Formula stocks. On 5-year revenue growth it also ranks second out of its 30 peers. Unfortunately for shareholders, this increase in earnings has not gone in lockstep with an outperforming stock. It appears that investors largely anticipated the current profits and aren't impressed. Back in March, ALXN was the cheapest Health Care stock on the list, based on several multiples, and it is this time as well.

The other re-entrant is CVS Health (CVS) which dropped out of the list in early April due to strong relative performance. However, the stock’s trajectory has been lacklustre since. CVS owns pharmacies and it seems that though this is more or less recession-proof, investors believe it won’t do well in the social distancing society.

CVS Health stock chart. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Due to whatever it is that investors believe, it is possible that during the first half of 2020, when the world faced its worst health crisis of this century (yet), this healthcare provider has underperformed the S&P 500.

The last Health Care addition is McKesson Corporation (MCK), a top 3 pharma distributor in the US. At a forward P/E ratio of 10.6, the company is not priced for perfection and it’s a bit cheaper than a peer, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that appeared on the screen in March but outperformed MCK since then. One problem to watch with this company (and its peers) is opioid litigation, which probably explains part of the cheap valuation. The latest lawsuits were filed in May and were directed against MCK and its two main peers.

Communication Services

In Media, we have the one addition, which is Fox Corporation (FOXA), and like Discovery (DISCA) it is a TV network company. The cheap valuation of the company is partly chronic but aggravated by the pandemic as the stock lost over 28% YTD. The narrative is familiar: online video streaming services are on the rise and many households have ‘cut the cord’. The pandemic brings unique challenges. Ad revenue is down because advertisers cut budgets. At the same time, live sports, an important unique selling point for traditional TV is gone for this summer.

It is no coincidence that Fox and Discovery have their presence on this list in common. One of their peers, Viacom (pre-merger) used to be on the list as its programming aimed for young audiences was perceived as most at risk from competition from streaming services. Now it seems that Pandora’s box has opened and Fox is trading at an EV/EBIT of ~8. A key difference with Discovery is that Fox has a much lower debt. But it seems that now even a relatively solid network with a good balance sheet can lose the market’s popularity contest, and losing that contest is something that Magic Formula stocks usually have in common.

Consumer Staples

In my first article about the formula this year, I discussed Altria (MO). Perhaps surprisingly, given their recession-proof image, now its international sister company Philip Morris International (PM) has joined the Magic Formula list. Like Altria, Philip Morris is in a great industry from a capitalist perspective: a heavily regulated market, a highly addictive product and the near impossibility for new competitors to enter. Brands matter to smokers as they do to anyone but because advertising is outlawed those companies that already own brands make gangbuster returns on capital. Price competition is repressed because the true cost of the product is low compared to the taxes that are usually levied on tobacco products. Either way, high returns on capital earned part of Phillip Morris’ place on the screen.

A rather sinister worry is that due to the pandemic fewer people socialize and less socializing will encourage fewer young people to start smoking. In addition, the coronavirus attacks the lungs and that part of the body is quite vulnerable in the case of regular smokers. Like the US CDC, the WHO says that available research suggests that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 outcomes and death. Of course, most smokers are addicted to the product they use, but this news could be another motivation to quit and it could partly explain the severe underperformance of tobacco companies during the pandemic. Given that the world is in an economic recession and that Consumer Staples stocks like PM should show a solid performance on the way down and back up, MO and PM did terrible with a total return of -14% to -17% so far this year.

Apart from their geographic presence, an important difference between PM and MO is that PM doesn’t have a terrible capital allocation track record. To be fair, doing practically nothing, like PM, is a lot better than Altria’s M&A track record. Philip Morris International trades at a premium over Altria and in my view that is completely justified.

Consumer Discretionary

After being the top MF sector for a month or so, Consumer Discretionary has shrunk to only two names of which one is new but also a re-entrant: Qurate Retail (QRTEA). The good news is that it is an internet retail company, but of course it appears on the list for some reason. In this case, the company's problems are structural in nature, not cyclical. The stock is up YTD but the company’s revenue and operating profit have been plateauing over the past two years, which is not what one would like to see in an e-commerce business. This is why the company has a forward P/E of 5.8 according to Seeking Alpha. As I said in March, it has a lot of debt and it is a business that seems to be rolling downhill: too dicey for me.

The one repeating Consumer Discretionary stock is also worth spending a few words on. Ralph Lauren (RL) has been quite stuck in its $60-$80 price range, while it traded at around $120 per share at the start of the year. The company did not have a good calendar Q1 and it is not seen as a retail winner in this environment. This comes on top of the more structural market share issues that the company faces.

Energy

A new sector on the list is Energy. I must say that I expected Energy stocks to appear earlier on and in greater number but for now it is just TC Energy Corporation (TRP). The company operates natural gas pipelines in North America. I happen to think that this is a very at-risk industry given the production outlook for shale oil in the US and the effects it will have on pipeline capacity pricing. I recently wrote an article about MPLX (MPLX) and that company could face similar issues. But the most puzzling part is that such an asset-heavy company as TRP made its way to the MF list. It is most likely a calculation error or accounting anomaly of some sort that allowed this to happen. It must be return on capital that put TRP on the list because its trailing EV/EBIT is approaching 20 and that is not cheap. On an EV/EBITDA basis, TRP is the most expensive name on the list and in all honesty, I don’t think it should be there at all due to its asset-heavy nature and lack of 'value'.

Conclusion

Surprisingly much has changed since the last update in April. The market has started to favor cyclical companies and this put defensive companies along with those that have structural issues back on the Magic Formula radar. I think that this is great and gives comfort to steadfast Formula followers who may be starting to worry about their exposure to cyclical companies.

For less stringent MF fans, there have been several interesting stocks that one can take a look into, such as CDK or one of the Health Care stocks.

I’ll be curious to see if the new names will add alpha over the next couple of months as I expect more market volatility ahead. As before, I may pick up names from the list to analyze from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.