In recent years, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) has been an interesting prospect for investors interested in a growth name. The firm's revenue and cash flows have all grown at a nice clip over the past few years. Added to this is the fact that the downturn in equity markets earlier this year pushed shares of the business down materially. Investors in the business are not the only ones to notice this, though. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has identified the firm as an attractive play and, through an open offer for shares and using an equity commitment it has with BPY, has embarked on a strategy aimed at increasing its stake in the firm. This naturally offers some immediate upside to investors, but more important is that the low price shares are at likely provides investors with attractive prospects in the long run.

BAM's play for an increased BPY stake

In an effort to grab hold of a larger piece of BPY than it already has, BAM has elected to utilize an equity commitment it currently has with BPY. In short, BPY has until the end of this year to tap into up to $1 billion worth of funding from BAM. In return for BPY buying back stock with this commitment, BAM is to receive shares in Brookfield Property L.P. (a subsidiary of BPY) at a price per unit that matches what BPY pays to get back some of its shares from the open market. In this particular case, 50% of funding will come from BAM's own cash, while the rest will come from unnamed affiliates of it.

To take advantage of this opportunity, BPY has gone to the market and made an offer to buy back its own stock at a price of $12 per unit. This represents a premium of 17.6% over the $10.20 that units closed at the day before the announcement. In response, shares soared 11.7% to close at $11.39. This still leaves 5.4% on the table, but it's unlikely that 100% of this disparity will be captured. This is because the firm is only buying back what's tendered, up to 74.16667 million units.

Any amount tendered above that number will result in a pro rata distribution and given the upside provided, it's likely the tendered amount will exceed what is ultimately accepted. This will result in all shareholders involved having some of their units exchanged for the price, but the remaining shares are likely to retreat in price some since they were priced lower before the deal. Some of the price disparity that exists today is because of uncertainty that the deal won't go through, combined with the time value of money being baked in, but the rest of the disparity (some currently unknown amount of it) makes up the rest.

Following the completion of the transaction, BAM will own even more of BPY than it currently does. At present, BAM has a 55% stake in BPY. The transaction will effectively increase its ownership up to 593.92 million shares. Including exchangeable units on an as-exchanged basis, this works out to 63% of BPY's interest. The total price of this deal would work out to $890 million when all is said and done. It is also worth mentioning here that the Brookfield family of companies is large and complicated, with much interwoven. Concurrent with all of this offering is an offer by Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU) to acquire 9.166667 million of its Class A shares at the same $12 price for a price of $110 million. These units can be converted, if BPYU's investors prefer, to shares of BPY itself as part of this transaction.

A wise long-term play

For BAM, this move is a wise one in the long run. In recent years, BPY has been on fire (in a good way). Take, for instance, the company's revenue. Between 2015 and 2019, sales at the firm surged from $4.85 billion to $8.20 billion. Net income has always been a pretty volatile figure for the firm, ranging from a high of $3.77 billion in 2015 to a low in the past five years of $2.47 billion in 2017. Last year, the figure was $3.16 billion. FFO (funds from operations) is probably a better measure of bottom line success, though, because of the fair value changes, non-controlling interests, and other factors that bloat income. In the past five years, FFO too has been volatile, but not as volatile. The general trend has been higher too, with the metric rising from $710 million in 2015 to $1.15 billion last year. Company FFO is another valid metric to consider. It has risen in recent years too, growing from $839 million in 2015 to $1.35 billion last year.

No matter which other metrics you look at, the picture here for BPY is pretty much the same. The firm has robust cash flows and has done well to grow its business in recent years. As a result of the quality of the firm, the market has generally applied a high valuation to the firm. Shares traded as high as $20.58 per unit, implying a market capitalization of $19.40 billion. With last year's FFO of $1.147 billion, this works out to a price/FFO ratio of 16.9, while its price/Company FFO would be 14.4. These are pretty lofty figures, but not out of the range of what you would expect for a quality firm. This is especially true when you consider the firm's yield at that point was 6.46% with an annualized payout today of $1.33 per unit.

Today, with shares at $11.39, the picture is far more appealing. Shares are trading at 9.4 times FFO and just 8 times Company FFO. At the $12 that BAM is paying per unit, this rises to 9.9 and 8.4, respectively. This is not exactly low, but it's quite solid for investors on the buying side of the equation. The yield, meanwhile, stands at 11.68% today, and at the $12 per unit, it's at 11.08%. That's a hard yield to lock in for the long haul.

Takeaway

This complex move by the Brookfield family may look odd, but it's clear to me that it's merely a case of the companies reinvesting in themselves. Shares have fallen mightily in recent months, and while they aren't trading as low as they were previously, they are trading quite low relative to where they were. So long as the fundamental quality of BPY remains intact, this move will look brilliant a year or so from now and investors would be wise to consider following suit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.