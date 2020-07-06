Last year, I explained why I sold my stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) stock. In that article, I focused the spotlight on Tanger's outlets in Atlantic City, NJ to show how failing national retailers eventually sap the vitality of individual outlet properties, leading to a downward spiral.

Previously, this had been a slow process which tended to drag on for many years. This allowed Tanger to get tons of cash flow out of properties, even if they were tipping toward structural decline.

The pandemic appears to have accelerated this process dramatically, however. While the company can trumpet returning shopper traffic in some markets, we just got a data point that should raise a grave concern about this bullish narrative.

Specifically, Patton Wiles Fuller, the Midwestern division of real estate broker Marcus & Millichap (MMI) just listed one of Tanger's properties for sale:

If you click through and read the property listing, you see that this should be a desirable property. It's equidistant between Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, and sits on the only major commercial exit off I-71 between the two cities. It also draws from the Dayton, Ohio metro area. The nearest enclosed mall is 38 minutes away, and it's almost an hour to the next closest outlet center. Meanwhile, nearly 5 million people live within an hour of the property.

And yet, there's next to no demand for this property. Tanger is throwing it out there at a 12% cap rate. That sounds bad enough on its own.

What's worse, the property listing assumes that occupancy is going to plunge to 67% this year. That's built into the financial model that the listing uses. Tanger is basing its sales price on a 67% occupancy/NOI level, and even at that reduced rate, it is willing to sell at a 12% cap rate. That's a grim view of the future of outlets.

The plunge in occupancy is stunning. Consider that, at year-end 2018, the Jeffersonville property had occupancy of 97%. It was filled up. At year-end 2019, it was still at a reasonably good 92%. Now, Jeffersonville is down to 83% already, and they see vacancies doubling in the ensuing months while they try to sell the property.

How many Tanger properties will follow Jeffersonville, going from nearly 100% occupancy just two years ago to a third empty in the near future? It's shocking how quickly this place is emptying out. And before you buy Tanger (or other mall REITs), you really need to think about the broader implications of this transaction.

$19.6 Million: A Worrisome Price

It's not entirely surprising that Tanger is selling off this property. It took a $37 million impairment charge on Jeffersonville earlier this year, given the decline in its commercial prospects. What is shocking is the bottom barrel price.

If an outlet with no nearby competition on the main highway between two major metro areas isn't viable, how many other Tanger properties will see similar plunges in a post-COVID-19 world?

And how steep will the losses be as it writes down properties? Remember, they ate a $37 million impairment on Jeffersonville in January, and now, they're trying to sell it for less than $20 million. That sort of book value impairment across a significant chunk of the portfolio could be devastating.

This property also seemingly shows a massive drop-off in the value of outlets since just last year. In the most recent Tanger 10-K, they noted that:

During March 2019, we closed on the sale of four non-core consolidated outlet centers for total gross proceeds of $130.5 million, and total net proceeds of approximately $128.2 million, which resulted in a gain on sale of assets of $43.4 million. The four properties were located in Nags Head, North Carolina; Ocean City, Maryland; Park City, Utah; and Williamsburg, Iowa and represented 6.8% of the Company's consolidated portfolio square footage.

A year ago, Tanger was able to sell four relatively small "non-core" outlets for more than $30 million each. With properties in places such as Utah and Iowa, these probably weren't the cream of the crop either as far as valuations go.

For context, as of year-end 2019, Tanger had 12 million square feet of outlet centers across its 32 consolidated properties. Thus, those four properties were something like 850,000 square feet or so of the company's overall mix, yet they collectively sold for $130 million.

Now, they are trying to sell more than 400,000 square feet in Ohio - 3% of the overall portfolio - for less than $20 million. This is admittedly just one property, so we should watch for additional transactions to confirm the new post-COVID-19 price levels. That said, we're looking at something like a 50% drop in value per square foot compared to what Tanger sold last year.

If Tanger's whole portfolio is worth $47/sq foot on average, the 12 million sq ft of consolidated outlet centers would be worth less than $600 million. That wouldn't be good news at all, given Tanger's market cap alone is greater than that figure, and its Enterprise Value exceeds $2 billion. If you buy SKT stock at this price, you have to hope their other properties are worth 3x per square foot what they are selling one of their largest properties for today.

Tanger: A Declining Asset Base

There's also no visible path to growth in Tanger's overall NOI or revenue prospects going forward. Tanger had only been planning one new property - Nashville. And now, they've delayed that as well. So, there's nothing new coming online for quite a while. Meanwhile, they're trying to sell their 10th largest property on top of its asset sales last year. And who knows what else might be on the chopping block as they shore up the balance sheet and ride out the downturn.

As a reminder, the company had been posting negative NOI numbers in 2018 and 2019 when the economy was booming. If it couldn't make more money when the sun was shining, how is it going to work now with the economy in a recession?

Don't Buy SKT Stock As A Re-Opening Play

Long story short, Tanger just isn't generating enough sales at many of its properties to be attractive in a post-COVID-19 world. Its sales per square foot in the $400 range put it in line with mall peers CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG). Both of those stocks have already lost nearly all their equity value, and CBL is now late on paying its interest as well.

Tanger has a better balance sheet than CBL or Washington Prime, so it may be able to stave off their fate for a few years. Additionally, by dumping assets now, it is raising more cash, which will forestall a liquidity squeeze. But the writing is on the wall unless something transformational - such as a huge e-commerce tax - arrives to slow down Amazon (AMZN) and other online threats.

Again, the virus is only accelerating a trend that has already been in motion for many years. I sold the stock last year - long before anyone had heard of COVID-19 - because revenues were going down during an economic boom. In general, you'll save yourself a lot of money selling stocks when companies can't grow revenues even at the height of the economic cycle.

The virus was an unfortunate event that greatly accelerated Tanger's decline, but it was likely going to happen anyway. And given the pre-existing downward trajectory, it's a particularly dangerous stock to gamble on as an economic reopening trade. If and when the Jeffersonville property is sold at a low price, it will cause some uncomfortable moments as investors (and lenders) calculate what the rest of the portfolio is worth going forward.

This is an excerpt of an Ian's Insider Corner report for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.