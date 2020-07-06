Image source

The REIT sector, in many cases, hasn’t recovered from the panic selling we saw in March and April related to COVID-19. The disruption witnessed from that event was enormous, and while some subsectors have fared better than others, many remain beaten down, even four months after the initial shock. Some REITs have had their business models threatened and it therefore makes sense the stocks of those trusts would be trading at depressed levels.

However, Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) seems to have had very little impact on its business and from what I see, the dividend looks sustainable, which makes for a very attractive stock. This one is not for everyone, as the risk is high. However, so is the reward, and I think Ares is worth a look if you’re an income-seeker and have the stomach for the volatility.

Diversification is key

REITs that focus on things like experiences for consumers – things that have been shut down for months – have suffered. Their tenants haven’t been generating anything near normal levels of revenue, which means rent payments may or may not happen. However, Ares isn’t a traditional REIT in the sense that it doesn’t buy a property and then lease it out to a tenant.

Instead, it originates and invests in commercial real estate loans, including mortgages, subordinate debt, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and mezzanine loans.

Source: Investor relations

Almost the entirety of the portfolio is in senior mortgages, meaning that in the event of a default by the borrower, Ares is better positioned to recover its losses versus subordinated lenders. It has a very small sliver of its portfolio in non-senior debt, but it is overwhelmingly in the safer credit risk category thanks to its senior loans.

The trust is well diversified from a property type and geographic composition perspective as well, which is absolutely key when evaluating a REIT’s safety. Multifamily is about a quarter of the total portfolio, as is office properties, with smaller allocations to various subsectors behind those two.

While exposure to its largest geographic area is larger than I would want at 38%, the trust still has decent exposure to each region of the US. On balance, however, I think Ares has done a nice job of diversifying away exposure risk to the extent that it is possible, and while this doesn’t ensure success, it raises the odds of it.

Ares has a substantial portfolio, some of the characteristics of which we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has about $2.2 billion in total commitments spread across 53 loans. Interestingly, 98% of its portfolio is in floating rate loans, which means Ares would benefit from higher interest rates, and suffer from lower ones. This is congruent with the way the trust’s financing is executed, so it should have fairly balanced risk from that perspective.

With rates as low as they’ve ever been in much of the world – including the US – there should be ample upside potential for Ares in the coming years if rates move back higher at some point. I don’t think this is mandatory for Ares to continue to be an attractive stock, but it would help.

As it stands, the portfolio yields about 6.6%, down from 7.2% last year, which is the result of constantly declining rates. Ares achieves much better yields on its non-senior loans, but remember those are ~5% of the total portfolio, so they honestly don’t matter than much.

With the way the portfolio is structured, I don’t see a lot of downside risk to the trust’s effective yield simply because rates are at or near historical lows in the US, depending upon the benchmark one uses. That means that the downside risk should be priced in, more or less, while providing a nice upside surprise potential for Ares’ portfolio.

Dividend safety is everything

Obviously, most investors that buy a stock like Ares are buying it for the income potential. These entities exist largely to funnel cash to shareholders via dividends, and Ares has done that nicely since its inception.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yield was generally around 7% to 8% before the crisis struck, when the yield briefly crested 30% on two occasions. We’re closer to normalized levels today, but Ares is still yielding 15.5%, or roughly twice what it was yielding before COVID-19.

Generally, stocks with yields like this make you run for the hills because the market is pricing in some sort of calamity. While Ares isn’t a stock you buy and forget about for 10 years, I think the way the trust is performing, as well as management commentary surrounding the dividend paint a picture that it is possible for Ares to continue to pay its 15%+ yield for the foreseeable future.

Interestingly, Ares declared its quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share in mid-June, well after the crisis had taken hold, and countless other REITs had already cut or suspended their payouts. Ares had a built-in excuse to cut the dividend, but didn’t, which I think speaks volumes.

Management said that when it considered all factors – including increased liquidity from loan sales, core earnings from operations, as well as its projected future cash flows – it felt like it could continue to pay the dividend. That could change, but for now, management feels confident enough not to take the easy way out and just cut the payout.

Ares said that 96% of the portfolio made May and June debt service payments, so it would certainly appear the trust is in a decent place in terms of generating something close to its normal level of cash flow. I suspect we’ll see some losses from this episode, but these numbers suggest that if losses do come, they will be small and manageable. Plus, with enhanced liquidity, Ares should be able to absorb these losses relatively easily.

Does this mean that Ares is completely out of the woods? No, it certainly doesn’t. There exists the possibility that credit quality deteriorates further if we have more shutdowns, unemployment rises again, GDP doesn’t recover as quickly as currently expected, or any number of other issues. However, it looks to me like these scenarios are already priced in and given that, Ares looks like relative value today with its prodigious yield.

Ares is a rare stock with a positively enormous yield that I think you can actually consider buying. The trust’s management team has taken great care to construct the portfolio to withstand economic downturns and while no REIT is immune to economic weakness, Ares looks like it is well positioned based on current information. If you’re in the market for an income stock, and can handle the inherent volatility in owning a commercial lender, Ares is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.