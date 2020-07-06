I take a close look at Vaxart's underlying science and conclude that Vaxart is a speculative BUY for its oral COVID-19 vaccine.

Year to date, the stock has appreciated over 2000%, probably all due to the volatility and speculation related to small biotech companies that have COVID-19 programs.

On June 26, Vaxart announced that "its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human primate (NHP) challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed".

Introduction

Vaxart (VXRT) is a small cap, clinical-stage biotech company based in South San Francisco, California that develops oral tablet vaccines to protect against infectious diseases caused by coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, respiratory syntactical virus (RSV), and for human papillomavirus (HPV).

On June 26, Vaxart announced:

its oral COVID-19 vaccine has been selected to participate in a non-human primate (NYSE:NHP) challenge study, organized and funded by Operation Warp Speed, a new national program aiming to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021".

Prior to the pandemic, the stock has struggled (see 5-year chart below).

Neither the Feb 2018 merger with Aviragen Therapeutics (an anti-viral drug developer) with a 1-for-11 reverse split; nor an unsuccessful (Aviragen's) phase 2 trial readout in June 2018; nor a collaboration agreement with Janssen to study an oral universal flu vaccine in July 2019, have reversed the downtrend.

Needless to say, frequent (e.g. $19.8M Q1, 2020; $9M Q3, 2019; $13M H1 2019) dilutions to raise additional funds have not helped the stock's performance either.

(Source: Seeking Alpha: VXRT 5-year advanced chart, ending on July 2, 2020)

However, the pandemic has changed the trend quite dramatically (year to date, the stock has appreciated over 2000%).

(Source: Seeking Alpha: VXRT year-to-date chart, ending on July 2, 2020)

Is this rise simply a result of irrational market runs, that is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term?

Or could this be a meaningful turning point for this small oral vaccine developer?

Before I look at VXRT, allow me to turn to vaccines first.

How Vaccines Work

This fact sheet by the CDC (Centers For Diseases Control and Prevention) entitled Understanding How Vaccines Work is worth reading.

The most important thing to know is that vaccines work by helping our body's immune system to learn and be ready to mount a successful defense against invading bacteria, or viruses and thus protect us from getting sick or very sick, if/when we are infected.

Similar to war games training by the military, vaccines help (train) our immune system (Macrophages, B cells, T cells) to learn and remember how to attack invading pathogens that look similar to the vaccines.

So effective vaccines need to look similar enough (in the eye of our immune system) to the real thing (sickness-causing pathogens) for the immune system to be activated, and remember its own defense (so it can do so again in the future when called for), while being safe enough to not actually cause the illness now.

It seems like a simply enough goal, but it's not that easy!

In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there are several different approaches to achieve this simple goal (see here and here).

One more item to note: since the role of vaccines is to prepare the immune system to mount and remember its own defense, the immune system, rather than the vaccines, is the one that is doing the heavy lifting!

In other words, the ultimate success will depend on the individual's immune system, rather than the vaccine, meaning the same vaccine may help some develop sufficient protection (immunity) but not others.

In their recent draft guidance to industry (on page 14), the FDA stated:

To ensure that a widely deployed COVID-19 vaccine is effective, the primary efficacy endpoint point estimate for a placebo-controlled efficacy trial should be at least 50%"

Simply put, the FDA considers a COVID-19 vaccine effective, if it can demonstrate in a placebo-controlled trial that at least 50% of the vaccine-treated participants develop protection (immunity) against COVID-19.

Let me now turn to VXRT's oral vaccine platform.

Vaxart's Oral Vaccine Platform

In their 2019 annual report (on page 6), the company has detailed descriptions of their oral vaccine platform.

(Source: VXRT 2019 annual report, page 4)

This is what VXRT's oral vaccines consist of: a vector, delivering an antigen and an adjuvant, formulated in a tablet that target the small intestine.

1. Vector: VXRT uses Adenovirus 5 Vector (or Ad5) in their tablet vaccine candidates. Ad5 is replication-incompetent, meaning that it will not replicate once inside the cells. According to VXRT, Ad5 has been extensively studied/characterized, and so presents little regulatory risk.

2. Antigen: VXRT's vector contains DNA which encodes disease-specific recombinant antigen, which the company believes can be rapidly designed and constructed for each disease.

3. Adjuvant: VXRT's vector also contains a short section of double-stranded RNA, chosen specifically to boost the small intestine mucosal cells' immune response (alerting the cells to the presence of viral proteins).

4. Tablet: VXRT's vector is produced in their proprietary enteric-coated tablets, which deliver their Ad5 vector to the small intestine. VXRT believes that orally-delivered Ad5 vector will trigger much lower level of neutralizing antibodies than injectable Ad5-vector vaccines. So far their phase 1 data supports this hypothesis. This significant safety advantage would allow for repeated dosing (e.g. annual vaccination).

In summary, here is how VXRT's oral vaccines work:

"Vaxart then uses the disabled Ad5 virus as a delivery system, or “vector,” to carry the genes coding for the “antigen,” a component of the target virus that is known to generate a protective immune response, and the “adjuvant,” a molecule that stimulates the innate immune system. The Ad5 vector delivers these two genes to the epithelial cells lining the mucosa of the small bowel. When the altered Ad5 virus enters a cell and delivers the genes for the antigen and the adjuvant, the genes are expressed, and the cell manufactures the vaccine antigen for the immune system to recognize, as well as the adjuvant that stimulates the immune system to mount a targeted response against the vaccine antigen."

Now we know more about their platform and how it is supposed to work, let's see if any trial data supports this approach.

VXRT's Safety Data

For a small company, I commend VXRT's tremendous effort in funding and completing several human trials.

For more details, please see 2019 annual report page 8-18.

For our purpose here, I want to highlight the safety data, and then an important phase 2 trial.

(Source: July 2020 presentation, slide 6)

The important thing to note is that VXRT has dosed 460 patients across 3 viruses in several trials and the safety data is good so far.

VXRT's Efficacy Data in Human Influenza trial

During 2016-2017, VXRT completed a placebo-controlled, active-controlled human influenza (H1N1) challenge trial.

The results of this phase 2 trial is published in a peer-reviewed academic journal, the Lancet.

Although the trial is primarily about safety data, the efficacy data it generated can, in my opinion, provide early supporting evidence whether or not VXRT's oral vaccine approach works.

In this study, healthy volunteers were randomized (2:2:1) into three groups and received immunizations of either VXRT tablet vaccine orally, an approved inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV) - Fluzone - via intramuscular injection, or matched placebo.

90 days after immunization, individuals without clinically significant symptoms or signs of influenza, were challenged intra-nasally with live influenza virus.

The safety data is shown in the previous paragraph, slide 6.

The efficacy data, as measured in illness rate is summarized in the table below.

VXRT tablet vaccine (n=58) IIV (n=54) placebo (n=31) Illness rate 29% 35% 48% Rate of those who did not become ill 71% (=100%-29%) 65% 52%

(Source: 2019 annual report, page 23)

or as presented in the company's presentation:

(Source: July 2020 presentation, slide 5)

The % decrease in illness rate is calculated this way:

39%=(48-29)/48 x 100% in VXRT tablet arm

27%=(48-35)/48 x 100% in IIV (or Fluzone) arm

Please note that the differences (between two treatments or between treatments/placebo) are not statistically significant.

Nevertheless, it is very promising that VXRT's oral flu candidate seems to show a comparable efficacy (i.e. reducing illness rate) to the approved injectable flu vaccine in this human challenge study.

In my opinion, this phase 2 trial provides early (efficacy) evidence for their oral vaccine platform, showing that their oral vaccine candidate can potentially provide comparable or better efficacy than an approved injectable vaccine that uses a different route to generate immunity.

VXRT's oral COVID-19 vaccine program

Since Jan 2020, VXRT has initiated their COVID-19 program and has since announced positive pre-clinical data.

(Source: July 2020 presentation, slide 7)

As stated before, the company was selected to participate in a NHP challenge study, though no specific timeline was given for this study.

In their updates, the company announced that they expect to start their phase 1 human trial in H2 2020.

On the manufacturing front, the company announced in March that

it has entered into an agreement with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS), whereby Emergent will deploy its molecule-to-market contract development and manufacturing (NASDAQ:CDMO) services to help develop and manufacture Vaxart’s experimental oral vaccine candidate for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

And on June 25, the company announced:

it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP (NYSEMKT:AMS) affirming the parties’ intent to establish AMS as a resource for lyophilization development and large scale manufacturing including tableting and enteric coating for Vaxart’s oral COVID-19 vaccine. ... “We believe AMS’ experience coupled with its ability to manufacture a billion or more doses per year would be a beneficial addition to our group of CDMO partners and enable the large scale manufacturing and ultimate supply of our COVID-19 vaccine for the US, Europe and other countries in need,” said Andrei Floroiu, CEO of Vaxart Inc.

Risks

As with any investment, there are risks.

The biggest risk, in my opinion, will be failure in their COVID-19 program, as VXRT puts the rest of the pipeline on hold to focus on their COVID-19 vaccine.

Another significant risk is to do with the ever-shifting, volatile market sentiment.

While it is true that biotech companies of all sizes (e.g. PFE, AZN, MRK, JNJ, SNY, MRNA, NVAX, INO and others) as well as public institutions around the world are all in intense pursuit of safe/effective vaccines, I don't believe that this is a winner-takes-all race. The need is so great that in my opinion, it will take several successful vaccines to meet the global need sufficiently.

VXRT's oral vaccine does have its competitive advantages, if it's successfully developed.

However, as a very small player in this crowded space populated by much larger players, who are ahead and who do not expect to make a profit (e.g. AZN, JNJ), there's no telling what the market sentiment will be, regarding the small players, once the first successful vaccine by a big player crosses the finish line.

Finances

VXRT reported a cash position of ~$30M and a quarterly net loss of $1.3M (or $5.2M annual burn) as of March 31, 2020.

Barring any unforeseen events, the company should be free of any near-term financial risks of needing to raise additional funds.

It's my assumption that if their NHP trial data is positive, VXRT will most likely receive financial support for their COVID-19 vaccine program (e.g. from Operation Warp Speed).

Conclusions

VXRT has a unique oral vaccine platform which has several competitive features, such as: easier to produce, distribute (room-temperature stable tablets, requiring no cold supply chain), and administer (oral pills, requiring no injection).

Concerning the stock's under-performance, I think this has more to do with a lack of investment interest in the vaccine space, similar to the antibiotic space and the resulting need for frequent dilutions; than VXRT's progress to date, and potential as an oral vaccine developer.

I think that VXRT's underlying science is strong, supported by the safety and early efficacy data generated in several completed human trials, especially the phase 2 flu challenge study discussed above. Therefore, I estimate that VXRT has a high probability to succeed in developing a safe/effective oral COVID-19 vaccine.

That being the case, I estimate that their oral vaccine, even if later to the market than other successful injectable vaccines, will make a significant contribution to meet the unprecedented global need.

Being a much smaller company (MC $771M on July 2, 2020) among much larger peers (e.g. MRNA $22.8 B; NVAX $4.2B; INO 3.39B; TBIO 1.23 B), any revenue from their COVID-19 vaccine sales will significantly improve their bottom line, and help secure their long-term viability as an oral vaccine developer.

Finally, it's crucial to realize that VXRT is a highly risky, speculative investment, as there is no certainty that VXRT will succeed in their COVID-19 or other vaccine programs, as well as other possible market/financial risks not included here.

For any speculative investment, we invest with a long-term prospective and only with money that we are prepared to lose completely (though we'd rather not!).

Thanks for reading and all the best!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long MRNA, TBIO.