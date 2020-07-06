The FY2020 and FY2021 outlook for Jasa Marga is uncertain, considering a potential delay in new toll road construction, a smaller increase in tariffs, and the absence of divestment opportunities.

Jasa Marga's toll road traffic volume saw a strong recovery on both a month-on-month and a week-on-week basis in June, with its share price almost double that of its 52-week trough.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Indonesia-listed toll road operator PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk (PTJSY) (PTJSF) [JSMR:IJ].

Jasa Marga's toll road traffic volume saw a strong recovery on both a month-on-month and week-on-week basis in June 2020, with its current share price almost double that of its 52-week trough registered in late-March 2020. This suggests that the worst could be potentially over for Jasa Marga.

On the flip side, the FY2020 and FY2021 outlook for Jasa Marga is uncertain, considering a potential delay in new toll road construction, a smaller increase in tariffs, and the absence of divestment opportunities. Also, Jasa Marga's credit and liquidity risks have eased, but this remains an area of concern.

As such, I think that a Neutral rating for Jasa Marga is justified, with the company's share price increase in the past three months pricing in the near-term recovery in toll road traffic volume.

This is an update of my initiation article on Jasa Marga published on January 20, 2020. Jasa Marga's share price has declined by -13% from IDR5,175 as of January 17, 2020, to IDR4,490 as of July 3, 2020, since my initiation. Jasa Marga trades at 25.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, 12.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.6%.

Readers have the option of trading in Jasa Marga shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers PTJSY and PTJSF, or on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker JSMR:IJ. For shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Indonesia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling them in terms of trade execution, given that the Indonesia Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $6 million, and market capitalization is above $2.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Jasa Marga shares listed in Indonesia include The Vanguard Group, Allianz Global Investors, BlackRock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Strong Recovery In Toll Road Traffic Volume In June 2020

Jasa Marga's share price plunged to a new one-year low of IDR2,340 on March 24, 2020, while the company's share price has hovered around the IDR5,000 mark between November 2019 and February 2020. The traffic volume on the company's toll roads fell by more than -50% (as compared to normalized levels pre-COVID-19) in April and May 2020. This was primarily due to lockdown measures implemented in Indonesia to contain the coronavirus pandemic in end-March 2020, referred to as Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar, PSBB or Large-Scale Social Restrictions in English.

Jasa Marga's share price subsequently almost doubled from the 52-week trough of IDR2,340 registered in late-March to close at IDR4,490 as of July 3, 2020. This came about as Indonesia started relaxing lockdown measures since the beginning of June 2020, which coincided with the recovery in traffic volume on Jasa Marga's toll roads.

Jasa Marga issued a press release on July 3, 2020, titled "Entering The New Normal" and disclosed that the traffic volume on its toll roads grew in June 2020 and June 2020 figures were only -27% below pre-COVID-19 numbers in February 2020. A sell-side report published by CGS-CIMB Securities on July 2, 2020, also noted that Jasa Marga's "7-day average traffic volume improved to 19% below normal levels vs. 43%/29%/24% below normal levels in the first/second/third weeks of Jun respectively."

In other words, Jasa Marga's toll road traffic volume saw a strong recovery on both a month-on-month and week-on-week basis in June 2020, suggesting the worst could be potentially over for the company.

Outlook For FY2020 And FY2021 Not As Certain

As noted in the preceding section of this article, investor sentiment on Jasa Marga has turned increasingly bullish, as evidenced by the stock's sharp share price recovery since May 2020. Market consensus expects Jasa Marga's revenue to decline by -7% YoY to IDR10.2 trillion in FY2020, before rebounding strongly by +41% YoY to IDR14.4 trillion in FY2021. Sell-side analysts also see Jasa Marga's earnings per share halved to IDR150 this year, prior to increasing by +73% YoY to IDR263 next year.

Nevertheless, it remains a key concern that Indonesia could have to possibly tighten lockdown measures in the country (which would lead to declining traffic volume on toll roads again), if the COVID-19 situation gets out of hand. Notably, most countries have chosen to ease social distancing and lockdown measures after witnessing a sharp decline in daily new cases of coronavirus infections. This has not been the case in Indonesia, where daily new cases (three-day and seven-day moving averages) continue to be on the rise.

Total Cumulative Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infections And Daily New Cases In Indonesia

Source: Worldometer

A June 30, 2020, Jakarta Post news article titled "Indonesia's premature easing of restrictions risks prolonged first wave" cited epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo's comments that Indonesia could potentially have "a lengthy wave (of COVID-19 infections) and potential rebounds amid loosening policies." In the article, epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo also raised the example of Surabaya, which "imposed a transitional phase to the new normal despite high transmission rates."

More importantly, there are other factors that suggest that the market's views of Jasa Marga's sharp earnings turnaround in FY2021 could be overly optimistic.

Firstly, Jasa Marga has a number of toll roads that are either under construction or have yet to operate fully, as per the charts below. The company could possibly see a delay in the start of operations for several few toll roads, as it cuts back on capital expenditures and other costs in a challenging environment like this.

Jasa Marga's Toll Roads

Source: Jasa Marga's 1Q2020 Results Presentation Slides

Secondly, the upward adjustment for Jasa Marga's toll road tariffs, which is pegged to the regional Consumer Price Index and done every two years, could be lower than expected going forward. Assuming deflation in the post-COVID-19 era, Jasa Marga's future toll road tariff increases could potentially disappoint. Furthermore, there is also a potential risk of the Indonesian authorities delaying tariff rate increases since the Indonesian government is having its hands full battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirdly, Jasa Marga might not get the additional earnings boost from divestment of stakes in its toll road projects in the future. The company recognized divestment gains of IDR563 billion, IDR877 billion, and IDR1,027 billion in FY2017, FY2018, and FY2019, respectively. Notably, divestment gains accounted for more than 15% of Jasa Marga's FY2019 operating income. It might be challenging for Jasa Marga to sell stakes in its toll road projects at reasonable valuations in the current weak economic environment.

All Eyes On Credit And Liquidity Risks

On June 23, 2020, credit rating agency Moody's (MCO) downgraded the issuer and senior unsecured ratings for Jasa Marga from Baa2 to Baa3. Moody's noted in its report that Jasa Marga is of "comparatively lower strategic importance than other higher rated and more critical SOEs (State-Owned Enterprises" because of the Indonesian "government's increasingly selective approach towards supporting the State Owned Enterprises given its current fiscal position."

This prompted Jasa Marga to issue an announcement on June 24, 2020, where the company stated that it "will maintain liquidity to ensure that all of obligations to third parties will be fulfilled smoothly" while continuing "intensive discussions with creditors."

Jasa Marga's gross debt-to-equity was high at 2.23 times as of end-1Q2020, while its interest coverage ratio was relatively low at 2.45 times. Considering the strong recovery in toll road traffic volume in June 2020, the company's credit and liquidity risks seem to have eased considerably, but this remains an area of concern for investors depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves in Indonesia.

Valuation

Jasa Marga trades at 14.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 25.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of IDR4,490 as of July 3, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 18.5 times and 20.2 times, respectively.

Jasa Marga is also valued by the market at 15.0 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 12.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In contrast, its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 10.4 times and 10.9 times, respectively.

The stock offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Jasa Marga include weaker-than-expected revenue growth due to a potential tightening of lockdown measures in Indonesia if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the country, and credit and liquidity risks given the company's high financial leverage.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Jasa Marga shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Indonesia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.