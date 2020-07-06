As you can see in the following chart, it's been a trying month for shareholders of the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) with prices nearing some of the lowest levels seen since March.

It is my belief that this downtrend in price is going to continue. Specifically, I believe that overall bullishness in the S&P 500 is going to carry forward and as a result, volatility will drop. Additionally, roll yield remains an extreme hurdle which UVXY is unable to climb over which I believe sets up for profitable long-term shorting opportunities.

VIX Markets

To start off this piece, let's technically examine the S&P 500.

The above chart shows a market which stubbornly refuses to bow to bearish pressure and continues pushing up towards new highs. As you can see, the market has found support in the general zone of an ascending trend line while at the same time overcoming bearish momentum to push towards the highest levels of the past two weeks. In light of this picture, from a purely technical perspective, I must remain bullish the overall market.

At present, I am bullish the S&P 500 due to a continued uptrend coupled with failed downside momentum (as seen by the bearish MACD reading which was unable to pull prices out of anything beyond its mild pullback over the past two weeks). I will remain bullish until we see a clear break of the ascending trend coupled with a shift in momentum to the bearish side.

The reason why it is important to have a view on the S&P 500 when it relates to UVXY is that over short time periods, the S&P 500 and the VIX are inversely correlated.

It is important to pick up the relationships seen in the above chart. First off, there is a clear relationship between changes in the market and changes in the VIX: as the market rises, the VIX falls. And second off, this relationship is strongest over the shortest of time periods. In other words, if you are trading UVXY as a proxy for the S&P 500, your best trade will play out in the very short-term and over longer time periods, the relationship decouples.

So, given that the S&P 500 is likely headed higher due to the above technical picture, I am bearish the VIX and therefore bearish UVXY. However, I believe there are other clear relationships which indicate that fresh lows are in store for UVXY.

The first of these relationships I'd like to explore is quite simple and it is just the measure of VIX levels compared to future changes in the VIX.

This chart is simple, straightforward, and can be quite profitable if traded in a risk-managed approach. What this chart shows is that as the VIX increases, the odds of it decreasing over the next month increase as well. For example, given that the VIX is currently sitting around 27 at the time of writing, the last 27 years of data would say that there's a 75% chance that it will be lower over the next month.

Not only does the probability of a future decline in the VIX increase with VIX level, but in general, the higher the VIX, the greater the average decline in the VIX.

The above chart is pretty firmly in the favor of the volatility bears. What it conveys is that over the past 27 years, if you were to simply buy the VIX every time it was around the same territory of where it is today, on average you would lose 12% over the next month. Given that UVXY is a 1.5x leveraged ETF of VIX futures, this would roughly equate to an average loss of 18% for long traders over the next month (assuming of course that VIX futures tracked the changes in the VIX perfectly).

For equity traders, the VIX is currently giving a moderately bullish signal in that historically speaking, the VIX at or around this level tends to see moderate rallies in the market over the next 3 months.

And again, given the inverse correlation between equity returns and the changes in the VIX, this chart would also confirm the bearish VIX thesis in that a rising market tends to equate to a falling VIX.

For another metric which is suggestive of lower VIX levels, here is a study of the historic probabilities that the VIX is higher over the next month divided out by number of standard deviations from the long-run mean of the VIX.

At present, we are a little over 1 standard deviation above the long-run mean of the VIX (which is about 19 or so). Historically speaking, when the VIX has been at this level, we have seen the index drop 78% of the time over the next month. And from an average movement perspective, the VIX has averaged a decline of 9% in the month following a VIX reading at this elevated level.

The odds truly aren't supportive of a long VIX trade at this time. For this reason, I am short UVXY and am looking to add to my puts. However, I believe that roll yield remains a predominant factor of investment in UVXY and that investors must be cognizant of this factor.

Roll Yield

Let's start off from a very high-level perspective. Here is the long-run return of UVXY compared to the S&P 500.

What this chart basically shows is that if you had invested in UVXY since inception, you'd have less than a penny left for every dollar you parked in the instrument. Honestly, this should be a full-stop for any investors considering holding UVXY for anything longer than a very short swing trade because it basically shows two key messages.

The first message this chart shows is that UVXY decimates wealth. There is no way to sugarcoat this: an investment in UVXY - an ETF which purportedly is tracking volatility - would have essentially diminished to be nothing if you had been in this ETF since inception. And the second message this chart shows is that UVXY actually isn't tracking the VIX over lengthy time periods. Unless the VIX has fallen by 100% over the above time period (it hasn't, it's up a couple dozen percentage points), then UVXY actually isn't delivering the return of the VIX over lengthy time periods.

Put simply, the longer you hold UVXY, the greater you will underperform the VIX. Here's a direct comparison of the difference in return between the VIX and the index upon which UVXY gives a 1.5x leveraged return.

This chart is calculated using the last 10 years of data and shows that the longer you hold UVXY, the greater you will underperform the VIX. When you factor in the highly mean-reverting nature of the VIX, this basically translates into outright losses through time (hence the last chart showing a virtual elimination of holdings since inception).

Honestly, you could take this message and invest around it: something is happening under the hood with UVXY which is causing it to underperform versus the VIX and lose value through time, therefore we should look for long-term shorting opportunities. But I believe that the true value comes from understanding the reason for the drop and therefore be better equipped to stomach variability in returns through time.

Put simply, the reason why UVXY is dropping over lengthy time periods is a phenomenon known as roll yield. Roll yield is highly misunderstood in that it is at the same time both remarkably simple and remarkably complex. Here is a chart that shows the entire problem of roll yield as it relates to UVXY.

This chart shows the average difference in price between the front two futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX by trading days into an average month (using the last 10 years of data). This shows a very simple relationship at work:

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX

As time progresses towards expiry, this difference narrows with the front month contract bearing the brunt of the convergence

Since UVXY is holding these two futures contracts, it is losing value through this convergence

That's basically the entire story when it comes to roll yield. UVXY starts a month holding 100% of its exposure on the "M1" line and ends the month holding 100% of its exposure on the M2 line. After expiry M2 become M1 and the process continues.

Since VIX futures tend to be in contango (priced higher than the spot level of the VIX) and since futures converge towards spot prices (because after expiry VIX futures are cash-settled based on the VIX, therefore eliminating all difference between the two) UVXY is on average losing value. It's that simple.

For this reason, I suggest long-dated puts in UVXY. I am holding exposure all the way out in 2022 and I am looking for additional shorting opportunities on down days in the S&P 500. I suggest put spreads in that you can strip out a good degree of implied volatility and it allows you to capture the continued downside in the market.

Conclusion

Several statistical studies suggest that there's a high probability that the VIX will continue dropping over the next month. The market has continued to head higher which is indicative of lower VIX levels going forward. Roll yield remains the predominant driver of long-term returns in UVXY and a strong catalyst to short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.