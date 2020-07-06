When the Federal Reserve Board released the results of stress tests for 2020, it put yet another constraint on Wells Fargo (WFC). To keep U.S. banks strong "even in the harshest shocks," said Vice Chair Randal K. Quarles, Wells Fargo will have to cut its current quarterly dividend of 51 cents a share. Since this news broke on June 29, its shares held steady at $25.34. When it posts the lower dividend, which could be down by as much as half, how will shareholders respond?

At a slashed rate of a 4% dividend yield, Wells Fargo is still an attractive long-term stock for value investors seeking some extra regular income. The new Fed rules benefit the bank. It gives Wells an excuse to preserve its cash to cover any unknown costs ahead.

Wells Issues Statement

Wells Fargo said that it would resubmit its capital plans within 45 days after the Federal Reserve Board ("FRB") gives it the updated scenarios. The bank will announce third-quarter dividend rates when it posts results on July 14, 2020. In a worst-case scenario, investors should brace for a 50% dividend reduction. Below is the bank's quarterly net income and free cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2020:

The dividend cut amount is based on a few assumptions. First, brace for net income dropping 25% sequentially. This will lower free cash flow by $163 million. The lower dividend will save $1.156 billion in cash flow, leaving a free cash flow increase of $993 million.

In its statement, Wells Fargo's CEO, Charlie Scharf, said:

there remains great uncertainty in the path of the economic recovery and though it's difficult to accurately predict the ultimate impact on our credit portfolio, our economic assumptions have changed significantly since last quarter."

As shown above, it will have another one billion dollars available to increase its credit loss provision. Given another round of shut-downs in the second half of June 2020 in the various U.S. States, the bank will retain its financial health if credit losses increase over the year.

Positive Shareholder Returns Delayed

Investors will not have stock buybacks or a generous dividend to count on. Still, a 4% yield is on par with Citi's (C) 4.04% yield. Bank of America (BAC) has a dividend that yields 3.09% while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) pays a 3.89% dividend yield.

The chart above shows that JPM and WFC stock move in the same direction. Wells Fargo happened to fall more in the year-to-date period during the March sell-off. But markets value Wells Fargo at 0.64 times its book value, compared to 1.24 times with JPMorgan.

Opportunity

With lower income yield expectations ahead, markets priced in the downside risks in Wells Fargo. But if stock markets started to sell-off, WFC shares may re-test the $22.00 low. The chances of a market drop seem impossible these days. The Fed pumped trillions of dollars in the stock market system and threatened to increase asset purchases if the index fell. That limits any selling pressure on stocks, including that of Wells Fargo. Also, if the business reopening continues in States where COVID-19 infections are not soaring, then stocks will keep rallying.

Investors will want to hold bank stocks, including Wells Fargo, to profit on the economic rebound.

Your Takeaway

Wells Fargo has very attractive total return potential over the next few years. The world will find a way to balance solving the current pandemic crisis and resuming activities in the broader economy. As that unfolds, investors who accumulate this stock on weakness should get rewarded in the long term. If the dividend cut is far lower than the 50% projection and additional credit provisions are smaller than thought, then Wells Fargo may rally after it posts its quarterly earnings results.

